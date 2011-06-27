  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews

Best of the Best!

rmorin49, 03/19/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I ordered my Z4 for European Delivery and enjoyed my trip to Munich and the new BMW Welt. The car is absolutely awesome, 6 speed manual tranny has a short throw, well spaced gears and makes the car more like a classic roadster. With the hardtop up it is a weather tight coupe. Styling is incredible inside and out. Sport seats are very comfortable. Trunk has enough room for a good sized suitcase even with the top down. This is my 8th BMW and may well be my favorite. Car gets lots of thumbs up from all ages. It is the best looking sports car sold in the US under $60K.

Report Abuse

Makes you feel young!

captainmarvel, 11/08/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my first BMW purchase and I am very pleased with the vehicle. Driving the vehicle has been a real please. The driving and steering response is excellent. The miles per gallon 23.5 city and highway has been excellent. Too bad the vehicle does not use regular gasoline. The run free tires are a good option. However, if low tire pressure occurs, the dashboard only indicates low pressure. It does not tell you what tire is low.

Report Abuse

Best luxury sports car ever

mat man, 02/09/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I traded in a 2005 Z4 and there is no comparison, also own a Miata which is a toy. This car is great for highway driving as well as running around country roads in the sports mode. This car is much more civilized then the much touted Porsche boxter. I could have purchased the Porsche for the same money to me there was no contest. This car is totally redesigned. Wherever i go people stare at this beautiful machine. I love to drive it.

Report Abuse

Finally a real roadster

DriveLine, 06/01/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This BMW is finally a testament to BMW's ability to create a driving machine. Roadsters in the present day have become too feminine and superficial. There is no longer a thrill to having a slung-back drop-top coupe to whip you along coastal roads. But with the Z4, this little machine totes you feel as though you are a part of the road. The power is subtle enough for anyone to use as a daily driver, but for those glorious summer days where all you want to feel is wind whipping through your hair and adrenaline rushing through your veins, this car has the ability to do so. A complete lion draped in sheep's fur. Best combo: heated seats, top down, chilly spring afternoon.

Report Abuse
