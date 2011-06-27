Used 2011 BMW X6 M Consumer Reviews
The Beast
Dogsail, 06/29/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Just traded my Porsche Cayenne Turbo for a 2011 X6 M. The vehicle is unbelievable. BMW has figured out how to create a super fun driving experience and superior electronics into a superb package. It is tight, scary fast and very aggressive styling. If you drive a X6, you'll buy one!
Report Abuse
8thyear if ownership and 3rd BMW
Don M, 02/03/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have truly enjoyed my X6M. Loads of power and control for such a big vehicle. Problem is that my 3rd BMW did what the last 3 did...started having problems after yr 5 when the warranties expired. Turbo failure etc. granted I drive my cars and this one has 130,000+ mikes. Still fun to drive and now looking fir s new ride for past 2 yrs. just can’t decide on something I might like better
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the X6 M
Related Used 2011 BMW X6 M info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2
- 2019 ALPINA B7