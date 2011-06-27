Used 2011 BMW X6 M Consumer Reviews

Just traded my Porsche Cayenne Turbo for a 2011 X6 M. The vehicle is unbelievable. BMW has figured out how to create a super fun driving experience and superior electronics into a superb package. It is tight, scary fast and very aggressive styling. If you drive a X6, you'll buy one!

Don M , 02/03/2018 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)

I have truly enjoyed my X6M. Loads of power and control for such a big vehicle. Problem is that my 3rd BMW did what the last 3 did...started having problems after yr 5 when the warranties expired. Turbo failure etc. granted I drive my cars and this one has 130,000+ mikes. Still fun to drive and now looking fir s new ride for past 2 yrs. just can’t decide on something I might like better