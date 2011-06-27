Used 2010 BMW X6 M Consumer Reviews
My favorite vehicle to drive by far!
I have owned a number of cars and trucks over the years. Currently own a 911 Porsche and Panamera along with a 650 Dodge Ram and Toyota Four Runner. I've owned BMW 550 and 740 as well. This is the best driving vehicle of the lot. It's still a big vehicle but doesn't handle like one. My 911 is a 1999 and rides like a Go-Cart. The Panamera feels like a big car. Now that I'm in my 50's I much prefer sitting a bit higher and knowing I have the acceleration and stopping ability of a much smaller vehicle. It is the most fun I have had driving any vehicle. I'm not fascinated by the look of the vehicle, but then that's what lured me in. I like to drive fast and don't want to be conspicuous. Most folks simply don't know how much power this SUV really has. It will blow both of my Porshe cars off the line. Excellent braking has saved me from a couple of certain accidents over the past 5 years. The downside is kids have a difficult time seeing out of the back seats. And there are only 2 back seats. I wish there was a bench seat option so we could carry 5 passengers. My daughter is now practicing for her driving test and I let her drive my X6M. She didn't like the vehicle having spent her life in the back seat. The fully adjustable seat allowed her 4'10'' frame to adjust to a position where she could see well and feel very comfortable. After her first drive she expressed that "your car is way nicer than the Toyota!" She needed to adjust her foot pressure on both the accelerator and the brake. Both are far more responsive than the other vehicles we have. My X6M is the best car I have ever owned. My wife expected me to be looking for a new car and asked me about it. I told her I'm happy with the X6M. As long as I can get it detailed I'm good for a couple more years at least. Oh, the gas mileage is poor at about 15 mpg and the gas tank is small ~20 gal. So I have to hit the gas station at least weekly and sometimes more. My Wife names all of our vehicles. The X6M is named "Thirsty".
My X6M
Brilliant car, fast and fun. Very very fast, more fun to drive than the M6 I had. Power is very smooth, no lag, and it sounds divine. You can get to 100mph before you know it!
Bavaria rules
I had several turbos, incl the V12 twinturbo MBZ but this new X6M beats them all. The suspension and insane acceleration supports speeds that can land you in the big house, so one has to watch that head up display at all times. The X6M is obscenely fast and beats the Cayenne turbo. The ride feels safe at all times and the brakes are tops. The standard "drive" setting offers a cultivated ride in Rover style comfort, whereas the car undergoes a major transformation in the "sports" mode or in the additional "M" mode. This is where the fun is, even the mufflers sound different and menacing then. This is the 1st performance crossover SUV/Coupe on the road! Makes the rest look like shopping carts.
Outrageous.... in every way possible!
I'm coming from a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S and older, BMW X5 4.6is. This Sport Crossover on steroids flips the middle finger to every member of the Rat Race out there shouting, "Yes, I'm impractical, I make absolutely no sense... but I'll whoop your slow ass!" Now, why did BMW create such a controversial vehicle? Because they simply CAN. This is what I truly love about the X6M: it exudes unmatched style, verve and a punk rock attitude.... everything I stand for, at age 55. Life is way too short to be driving uninspiring Toyota and Hyundai. Get some "M" at least before you die...
