  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5 M
  4. Used 2018 BMW X5 M
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 BMW X5 M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outlandish acceleration and handling for an SUV
  • Interior materials are impeccable
  • Front seats are comfortable and supportive
  • Gas pedal sometimes responds slowly in low-speed driving
  • Sporty suspension may feel too firm for some drivers, passengers
  • No option for a third-row seat
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
BMW X5 M for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price
$68,788
Used X5 M for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which X5 M does Edmunds recommend?

The BMW X5 M is available in only one feature-loaded trim, so there's not much to recommend. This is a BMW, however, so there are several other option boxes you can check, and the most appealing might be the Executive package. Highlights include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless smartphone charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a host of driver safety aids. It's a pricey package, but it's packed with details that will make the X5 M that much more enjoyable. Heck, while you're at it, add the Bang & Olufsen upgraded sound system, which can only be ordered with the Executive package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 BMW X5 M handles everyday SUV duty with comfort, style and refinement. It's also ridiculously fast and cuts winding roads like a knife. How fast? It dashes from zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, a shade faster than BMW's iconic M4 sport coupe. Now wondering whether you need an SUV that makes more than 500 horsepower or reaches a top speed of 160 mph misses the point. It's best to just marvel at a machine that can take you for both a sedate run to Costco, or to county jail for excessive speed, with such ease.

But the X5 M isn't just about making an SUV out of a high-performance sport sedan. Its roomy cabin is richly appointed with quality leather and user-friendly technology; the tall ride height gives a commanding view of the road; and the cargo area, while not cavernous, ranks with those of other SUVs in its class. Let this assuage any feelings of frivolous indulgence if you're considering the X5 M as a family car.

That's not to say it's the best choice, however. Given its performance bias, the X5 M's suspension is tuned firm for superb handling. It's not rock hard, but some passengers will notice. The interior leaks more wind and road noise than SUVs at this price should. There's no third-row seat, and the X5 M costs significantly more than the top "regular" X5 model, the X5 xDrive50i. But if you like cars that breathe fire and come nearly loaded (this being a BMW, there are still plenty of costly options available), the X5 M is one of the best picks in its class.

2018 BMW X5 M models

The 2018 BMW X5 M is a high-performance midsize luxury SUV with seating for five. It's offered in a single trim level. As with any BMW, a bundle of options offer further personalization. Several are grouped into the useful Executive package, while most are stand-alone items.

The X5 M is powered by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (567 hp, 553 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard features include 21-inch wheels, high-performance tires, adaptive suspension dampers, a rear air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, adaptive headlights, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.

Interior highlights include heated front seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, four-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped dash, ambient cabin lighting, aluminum trim accents and a rearview camera.

Finally, standard tech features include a navigation system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display with a touchpad-equipped controller, Bluetooth phone and audio, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, satellite and HD radio, and BMW's umbrella of smartphone-integrated connected services called Connected Drive.

Considering all that standard equipment, the X5 M has a short options list. The Executive package includes adaptive LED headlights, power-closing doors, a heated steering wheel, rear side window shades, a head-up information display, wireless smartphone charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot. A suite of driver safety features also comes with the package and includes forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, surround-view cameras and a self-parking system.

Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, aluminum-look exterior trim, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, Apple CarPlay compatibility, night vision with pedestrian detection, and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens.

Driving

The X5 M thinks it's a sports car. In fact, its handling prowess is such that you'll need to take it to a racetrack to fully understand just how hard the sticky performance tires, huge brakes, adaptive suspension and rear-biased AWD system will allow you to push this SUV.

Acceleration

Acceleration is impressive. The V8 produces immense torque from about 2,500 rpm and just takes off. The run from 0 to 60 mph takes just 4 seconds. The X5 M just goes and keeps going until you run out of road.

Braking

The brake pedal has a pleasant and relatively normal feel to it. Jump on it, though, and the X5 M will slow from 60 mph in just 104 feet. That's impressively short for an SUV.

Handling

The X5 M has incredibly quick turn-in, and there's a ton of grip from the tires. It's sports car performance in an SUV body.

Comfort

The cabin appointments are first-rate, and the X5 M comports itself well on the road. The ride quality is quite stiff, but otherwise there are few faults to be found.

Interior

Richly appointed and easy on the eyes, the cabin is a well-engineered space.

Ease of use

The controls are logically laid out and easy to access. The X5 M's knob-based multimedia system (iDrive) is preferable to many touchscreen-based systems.

Getting in/getting out

Ingress is, ironically, severely hampered by the running board extensions, which are too narrow to be useful. It's also a rather large step up into the cabin.

Driving position

Finding a suitable driving position will be easy for most drivers. The memory settings allow multiple drivers to save their preferences. The X5 M offers a tall, commanding view of the road.

Roominess

Lots of headroom and plenty of space to sprawl out, both up front and in back.

Visibility

The driver enjoys a great view ahead and to the sides, but the substantial rear pillars block the view over the shoulder. Good thing there's a backup camera.

Quality

The panels fit with consistent gaps; no squeaks or rattles were to be found; and the interior oozes quality. This is a well-made SUV.

Utility

The X5 M's prodigious power is often the focus of discussion, but it's still a proper SUV from all the right angles. It offers up to 76 cubic feet of cargo space and can tow up 5,952 pounds.

Technology

BMW's iDrive dial controller remains a benchmark for intuitive operation of in-car tech. It makes breezy work of navigating through menus and preferences. Standard and optional audio systems are excellent. Note: The most common driver safety aids are bundled in the pricey Executive package.

Audio & navigation

Navigation comes standard and is made more useful with the iDrive controller and a 10.2-inch touchscreen display. You can't go wrong with either the stock Harman Kardon 16-speaker sound system or the optional Bang & Olufsen upgrade.

Smartphone integration

BMW ConnectedDrive is a comprehensive package of services and features, ranging from remote locking and unlocking to emergency collision notification. Many features can be controlled from a smartphone app. Apple CarPlay is available as an option.

Driver aids

Most expected safety and convenience aids are here — blind-spot and lane departure warnings, forward collision alert, parking sensors, for example — but most are bundled in the pricey Executive package. Many competitors and even lower-priced SUVs and crossovers offer the same features standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW X5 M.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Melbourne Red 2018 X5 M
Ravi,03/27/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I am a long admirer of "M", the most powerful letter in the world. While I was waiting for the M5 Sedan being redesigned, I chose to buy X5M 2018 model. I did the required research, met with my BMW well informed Sales Advisor and made the decision, having regard to the fact that the X5M is built in Spartanburg, BMW's largest and global manufacturing plant for X series and the M design engine on X5 model isn't being redesigned. I wanted a safe SUV with all the bells and whistles. I decided to take delivery of the car from the Performance Center in Spartanburg. That experience, along with the factory visit wherein I saw robots assembling X series in the assembly lines is simply an awesome experience. In the Performance Center, I drove X5M and literally touched and felt its power for ABS, DSC, off-road stability, etc. The SUV is an exhilarating combination of power and elegance. With 567 and 553 HP and torque, you have to be extremely careful to not step on the gas. It handles very well, is beautifully appointed and aesthetically awe inspiring. The breaking is admirable for the power and weight of the SUV. As noted in Edmunds review, in the Sports Plus config, the suspension is more stiff with less comfort on the wheel and when in low speed, acceleration requires more effort. Overall, it is the best value for money as the standard vehicle is fully loaded and you don't need to choose different options. Above all, the most important aspect is the exemplary service I received throughout the sales process from the Tom Bush Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL dealership in working with me on the sale, and the superb service I received from Jorge Guardincerri, my Sales Advisor. Thanks a ton Tom Bush and Jorge. Greatly appreciated.
No other SUV or car on the road like the X5M
Michael,03/10/2019
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
AMAZING SUV AND HANDS DOWN THE BEST ON THE MARKET FOR IN TOWN USE. Obviously not for off road, but its basically a sports car with the space of an SUV. You get the best of both worlds.
Awesome performance and superb fit and finish
Chris R,08/17/2020
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Drive one and you will be smitten...
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 BMW X5 M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
567 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW X5 M features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the X5 M models:

Active Blind Spot Detection
Alerts you to the presence of vehicles in your blind spots and can help steer to avoid a collision.
City Collision Mitigation
Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
Pedestrian Warning
Recognizes pedestrians moving in front of the car, warns the driver of an impending collision, and primes the car's brakes.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 BMW X5 M

Used 2018 BMW X5 M Overview

The Used 2018 BMW X5 M is offered in the following submodels: X5 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW X5 M?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW X5 M trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW X5 M Base is priced between $68,788 and$68,788 with odometer readings between 29264 and29264 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW X5 MS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW X5 M for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 X5 MS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,788 and mileage as low as 29264 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW X5 M.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW X5 Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 M for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,869.

Find a used BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,706.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 M for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,160.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,969.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW X5 M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X5 M lease specials

Related Used 2018 BMW X5 M info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles