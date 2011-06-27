  1. Home
2015 BMW X5 M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Astounding performance
  • comprehensively equipped
  • upscale interior with excellent fit and finish.
  • Lacks regular X5's third-row option
  • X5 xDrive50i is much cheaper and not that much slower.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 BMW X5 M delivers near-supercar acceleration and everyday practicality, though it's a questionable value compared to lesser X5 models.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 BMW X5 M is for everyone who's driven the regular V8-powered X5 xDrive50i and said, "445 horsepower? Meh." In other words, only true connoisseurs of speed (you know who you are) will fully appreciate its appeal. Most power-hungry shoppers should be plenty impressed by the xDrive50i's turbocharged V8 engine, which gets you to 60 mph in an estimated 4.9 seconds. But the X5 M's modified, 567-hp version of the same V8 conjures up 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, and there's certainly nothing "Meh" about that.

Per usual for BMW's M performance division, the X5 M's got more going on than just an engine upgrade. Other exclusive features include a sport-tuned automatic transmission with launch control, a uniquely permissive M Dynamic Mode for the stability control system, huge staggered-width 21-inch wheels, beefy brakes and an M-specific adaptive suspension. In addition, the X5 M comes with the usual assortment of styling upgrades, highlighted by larger front air intakes, twin-stalk side mirrors and quad tailpipes. Inside, you'll find perks like snugly bolstered M sport seats, a stubby M shift lever and a performance-themed instrument cluster, enhancing what was already one of the finest cabins available.

It all adds up to one cool crossover, though you'll have to decide whether the X5 M's swagger merits spending many thousands more than you would on an xDrive50i. You'll also have to do without the third-row seat that's offered on lesser X5 models, as the M is strictly a two-row proposition. If you're unfazed on both counts, we can't think of any other reason to hold back. Not many vehicles combine practicality and pure aggression like this BMW, and while styling is always subjective, we think those 21-inch wheels give it a muscular stance that its siblings just can't match.

Rivals in this rarefied segment are few but equally impressive. The X5 M is actually a bargain compared to the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but we suspect the Porsche offers sharper handling characteristics. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG is certainly the most ponderous-handling SUV of the bunch, but it's built like the proverbial tank. Another new entry this year is the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, which pumps out 550 horses of its own courtesy of a supercharged V8. It would be a privilege to own any of the above, but the new 2015 X5 M is off to a very promising start.

2015 BMW X5 M models

The 2015 BMW X5 M is a high-performance midsize luxury crossover with seating for five. It's offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 21-inch wheels with summer performance tires, sport-tuned adaptive suspension dampers, a rear-axle air suspension, active roll stabilization, a torque-vectoring sport differential, special M brakes, adaptive xenon headlights, power-folding and auto-dimming heated side mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate with a foot sensor, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, quad-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with paddle shifters, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, extended leather upholstery, heated 18-way power front sport seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver and front-passenger memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks and a synthetic-suede headliner.

Cabin technology highlights include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive infotainment system with a 10.2-inch central display screen and a touchpad-equipped controller, online services (including weather and news), smartphone-app integration, a navigation system, voice controls, real-time traffic updates and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

With all of that included as standard, the X5 M has a modest options list for a BMW, starting with just two packages. The Driver Assistance Plus package adds a variety of advanced safety features (see "Safety," below), while the Executive package throws in adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beam control, power-closing doors, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and manual rear-window sunshades.

Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, aluminum-look exterior trim, an automated self-parking system, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system and a rear-seat entertainment system with twin 9.2-inch screens.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 X5 M is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive 2015 BMW X5 M is powered by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 rated at 567 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic with launch control.

According to BMW, the X5 M can sprint to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, a tenth of a second quicker than the mighty Cayenne Turbo.

Safety

The 2015 BMW X5 M comes standard with stability and traction control, high-performance antilock brakes with automatic drying, hill-descent control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

Also standard are the BMW Assist eCall and BMW Remote Services emergency communications systems, which provide automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery, remote lock/unlock, a smartphone app with remote vehicle functions and on-demand emergency response via an SOS button.

The optional Driver Assistance Plus package bundles active blind-spot monitoring, a side- and top-view camera system, lane-departure warning and speed limit info. The X5 M further offers an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.

Specific crash tests of the X5 M hadn't been performed as of this writing, but the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the standard X5 its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

As of this writing, we've only experienced the 2015 X5 M at rest, but stay tuned for full impressions and testing data as its spring 2015 launch approaches.

Interior

The X5 M's interior layout carries over the elegance and quality of the standard cabin, but there's a thick layer of sport on top. The heavily bolstered and sublimely supportive front seats are among the first clues that you're driving something special, an impression confirmed by the M instrument cluster with its performance-themed readouts. The joystick-like shift lever mimics BMW's twin-clutch "DCT" automated manual, though in fact it's hooked to a revised version of the eight-speed automatic common to other X5s. Extended leather trim with dashboard inserts comes standard, as does a synthetic-suede (Alcantara) headliner. You'd be hard-pressed to find a single trim piece that looks or feels out of place.

On the infotainment front, the X5 M's 10.2-inch widescreen display boasts crisp graphics and quick responses, and the iDrive interface is more user-friendly than ever these days, providing a reasonably intuitive menu structure and a handy new controller with touchpad functionality. Smartphone-app integration is part of the deal, and BMW's online services include an internal browser with access to Yelp reviews and recommendations. Still, we've found that iDrive often requires a few more clicks and twists than it should. The ML63 AMG's COMAND interface, for example, is generally simpler when executing common tasks.

Rear-seat legroom isn't as generous as the X5 M's ample dimensions would suggest, but it's adequate for a pair of adults. By the numbers, the cargo bay leaves something to be desired, too, though it has more than enough space for most typical real-world hauling jobs. The X5 M redeems itself a bit with its two-piece "clamshell" hatch, comprising a liftgate on top and a flip-down tailgate below that's perfect for parties.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 BMW X5 M.

4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW X5M Fast and Comfy
J Smith,10/22/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Seriously a great ride w/ a lot of great gadgets! Acceleration is phenomenal, brakes are amazing and the I can't get enough of the look, inside and out. For a 2015 vehicle it has almost every single piece of tech you'd like and comes loaded up. Amazing on the road and haven't taken it off road and most likely never will. For the review above about taking a $100k vehicle off road, which is mostly meant for a track is ridiculous. Yes, it is all wheel drive and capable of off road ability but who wants to take a X5M, hint the "M", off road? To each their own I guess, but that's why I have a Jeep Wrangler and there are many other better off road vehicles than an X5 especially an M series which is geared more toward a road/track. That would be like getting a Challenger Hellcat and taking it to a road course/track, where that vehicle is more suited for a straight away track, and complaining that it can't take the turns well and so on.
2016 BMW X5M vs X5 xdrive50i
Dave Hill,11/17/2015
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I originally ordered an xDrive50i and, while waiting for that vehicle to be delivered from Spartanburg, decided to upgrade to the X5M. I debated it quite a bit during that month, trying to weigh the value of what I was getting for my extra $30K - for such a premium as this, would it be worth it? What do you get for that? The obvious answer is a performance edge - a half second off the 0-60 time, higher (limited) top speed, better handling (.96g skidpad vs. .81) and stronger braking (152 ft 70-0 vs 172 ft 70-0). The xdrive50i performs like you would expect a nice luxury SUV to perform, while the X5M performs like a supercar. Is this meaningful though in day-day operation, especially over the M Package xdrive50i? Probably not, if I'm being honest - no way you can tap the full potential of the X5M on the streets. If you're being halfway sane, at least. Oh, and with it's quad exhaust, the X5M sounds much nicer too - a deep roaring baritone exhaust note when you lay it down. Outside of performance, the X5M has a meaner look from the outside - sitting lower to the ground than the xdrive50i. I love the wheels and the spoiler which add to it's aggressive styling. And it is available in Doninngton Gray, which is (I think) one of the nicest finishes I've ever seen. There is M badging everywhere, which doesn't mean anything to me (or most people). But, if you're into status, whatever. I like how understated the X5M is - its aggressive exterior non-withstanding, it doesn't look like it should be as fast as it really is. On the inside, the only real difference I can see (besides further M badging) is the amazing front seats - I was coming into the X5M from an older 7 series. The xdrive50i had seats much like my old 7 does. The X5M has nice side bolstering that keeps you confidently in place. Some reviews on the seats were mixed - I find them to be firm, but really, really comfortable. I read reviews on the ride quality as well, given the stiff suspension - I find it rides better than my 7 did (although I went with the 20" wheels vs. the 21" - I think the extra rubber helps). There are a few downsides (besides price) - full efficiency is terrible. I'm less concerned about cost as I am the fact I find myself at the gas station every 4-5 days. I also think some of the controls and the iDrive could be more intuitive. Nice to have all the customization options, but challenging to get used to. Also, given it's heft and high ride height, it doesn't deliver that "rides on rails" experience I got with my 7 series. There is a hint of lean in corners and although it sticks really well, I don't (yet) have the confidence to hit the curves like I would like to. I like that you can customize the lift-gate opening height, but am wishing it could auto-sense and stop if it finds an obstruction from above. It's a nit, but I find that if I have it set to either of the two highest settings, it actually makes contact with the ceiling of the parking garage. If I have it at the third highest setting, it doesn't, but then offers somewhat limited access. So I have to manually adjust based on the setting for ideal operation, when I feel this could be automated. Finally (and this is more of a BMW thing than an X5M specific thing), I found myself at the dealer being pushed on a bunch of additional protection plans (wheels and tires, windshield, front end protection, wear and tear insurance, extended warranty, extended maintenance, lo-jack). I ended up paying $18K extra. I would have liked more time to explore these options than I was given. I asked it I could add them within the first 30-90 days and was told no - you must do it at time of purchase. I said yes, before really getting into the details on what was afforded there. That's a lot of money to spend on the spot. I'm glad I did it though, given this is the first really (really) nice vehicle I've owned and want to keep it perfect for as long as I can. Overall, very very happy with the X5M...
X5M versus Cayenne Turbo
Peter Flack,09/11/2015
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I have now been driving the X5M for close on three years and have grown used to its foibles. The performance and reliability are excellent but the software and related technical aspects are a pain and I defy anyone to remember how to use all the different nick nacks. If I have a gripe, it is the suspension which, although it is better than the previous model - it could not have been worse - is still substantially worse than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo with which it competes. They have tried to substitute big rubber for suspension sophistication and it does not work. There is also no ride height adjustment which the Porsche has and this seriously limits the car's off road ability. It is a good car on tar make no mistake, just not a great one and off-road it is a joke. In a nutshell, in my humble opinion, it is not worth the price and I will not buy another one.
Swiss Army Knife
RSR,05/22/2020
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Have owned M cars and AMG, now days I just wanted a versatile yet performance oriented SAV, no more estates or big powerful sedans. Heard that the X5M had some pixie dust tossed on it and took the plunge on a used unit at the end of its lease. Never looked back since then except when I need to move over after embarrassing the long list of high performance cars. The cool thing is the tuner guys finally dialed in the S63 motor and you can reliably add 175 hp with a tune. You seriously need to drop the hammer on one of these when it’s putting down almost 800 ft. Lbs. of torque, the transmission is very stout and bangs out perfect shifts all the while keeping the tires from spinning, it feels like going to warp speed but with supremely good road manners. From a dig I can take most cars to 100 easy, it’s truly enlightening to watch a G-tr play catch up with a 2 1/2 ton badass BMW.



Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
567 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 BMW X5 M features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 BMW X5 M

Used 2015 BMW X5 M Overview

The Used 2015 BMW X5 M is offered in the following submodels: X5 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

