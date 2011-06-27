Vehicle overview

Rationalizing most high-performance cars is usually an exercise in futility. Certainly the question of "why?" was asked repeatedly during the BMW X5 M's development. As in, "Why would we give a road-going SUV an engine with supercar specs?"

"Because we can," must have been the likely answer from BMW's famed M division -- the same group of performance-minded engineers who have sharpened numerous sedans and coupes into track-worthy weapons. But how would this translate to something bigger? In the case of the 2012 BMW X5 M, it translates quite well.

The X5 is no slouch in its own right, with athletic handling and a choice of potent engines. The V8-powered X5 produces an impressive 400 horsepower. The X5 M, however, turns the dial up a few notches to make a shocking 555 hp. All of this grunt gets this luxury SUV up to 60 mph in a scant 4.5 seconds. That's 0.1 second quicker than the M3.

Yes, the X5 M is incredibly fast -- not just for an SUV, but for cars in general. But the M division's bigger task proved to be in the realm of handling. After all, getting a 5,300-pound crossover to handle like a sport sedan seems more like a fool's errand than a challenge. Performance tires are a good start, but it's the sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers that permits the X5 M to out-handle just about anything else with four doors.

Despite all of its sporting intentions, the 2012 BMW X5 M is still a slave to the laws of physics, and from behind the steering wheel, there's just no escaping its physical size. A tight twisting mountain pass will still make the X5 M feel like the SUV it is. Then again, when it comes to SUVs, you'd have a tough time besting it. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is also a stout performer and the X5 M's closest competitor, but it will set you back at least $20,000 more. The Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes' redesigned ML63 AMG are certainly worth consideration as well, with more of an emphasis on luxury than sport.

In the end, the 2012 BMW X5 M ranks highest among these very specialized SUVs. And if anyone asks why you decided on it, you need only respond with a resounding, "Because I can."