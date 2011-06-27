Vehicle overview

BMW's M division said it would never apply its badge to an SUV. Such a vehicle could never meet the exacting performance and handling standards of a proper M car. Even BMW's sport-tuned SUVs were deemed too big, tall and heavy. M didn't quite say "read my lips," but the declaration was mighty definitive.

As Bush the Elder discovered, though, such declarations are just begging to be broken if there's good enough reason. The 2011 BMW X5 M is indeed an SUV that wears an M badge. Purists may view it as sacrilege, but the X5 M is certainly capable of meeting those exacting standards rather than simply bowing to a corporate demand.

As with all M vehicles, the X5 M gets a special engine. Its twin-turbo V8 cranks out 555 horsepower and 501 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to launch all 5,300 of its pounds from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. That's 0.1 second quicker than the quickest BMW M3 we've tested and 0.2 second quicker than the quickest M5. More importantly, it's a half-second quicker than the previous-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo S -- a vehicle that costs $40,000 more. Among SUVs, only the related X6 M is quicker, but it's far less practical than the X5.

At the same time, BMW made a number of modifications to make the X5 M handle more like a sport sedan. Standard 20-inch wheels and performance tires help, but it's the special sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers that delivers amazing handling prowess while at the same time maintaining a livable ride. Its power steering system adapts effectively to both sporting occasions and parking lots -- we actually prefer it to the communicative but heavy steering found on the standard X5. The result is an SUV that delivers better handling numbers than the last M5 we tested.

Unfortunately, the 2011 BMW X5 M doesn't feel as agile in the real world because there's just no escaping its sizable footprint. A big vehicle on a tight road will always feel confined no matter how astonishingly capable it is. Even so, the X5 M has raised the bar for a performance crossover SUV. Models like the 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and 2011 Mercedes ML63 AMG certainly have their own appeal, but only the new 2011 Porsche Cayenne will be able to match what BMW has done with the X5 M. Its M badge might indeed be sacrilege, but you certainly can't argue about the results.