Used 2017 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

Executive Package Black; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Carbon Black Metallic Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Wheels: 21" X 10" Fr & 21" X 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. BMW of Houston North is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 BMW X5 M only has 65,242mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This BMW includes: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display WHEELS: 21 Aluminum Wheels BLACK, EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats CARBON BLACK METALLIC CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The BMW X5 M is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This BMW X5 M is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this 2017 BMW X5 M and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X5 M . You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this BMW X5 M 's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2017 BMW X5 M: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, hybrid powertrain available, powerful engine choices, intense performance from X5 M, and BMW luxury and build quality All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMKT6C5XH0U38800

Stock: H0U38800

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020