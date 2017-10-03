Used 2017 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 84,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,894$11,266 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 BMW X5 M IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C33H0U39205
Stock: H0U39205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 46,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,988
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Come by today to see this one in person. BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities.. You don't see deals like this every day. Ride in style with this SUV's fabulous leather seating. Don't overpay for the vehicle you want. Get the right price right here. Premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system included. A perfect cold weather X5 M featuring heated seats. Features include: a sunroof, rear view camera, power mirrors, safe steering wheel controls and keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C53H0R79526
Stock: G358353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 29,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$54,998$5,069 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Clean CARFAX. Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Parking Assistant, 16 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Parking Assistant. Odometer is 2577 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Astounding acceleration; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C31H0X20533
Stock: 335019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 55,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,995$5,626 Below Market
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C58H0R79585
Stock: 9585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$53,980$5,692 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X5 M 4dr Sports Activity Vehicle features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 3.154 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Multi-Function Seats with Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year All Access, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 16 Speakers, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C38H0U39393
Stock: U39393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$65,977$3,474 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2017 BMW X5 M? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This BMW X5 M has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW X5 M . Well-known by many, the X5 M has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. When the BMW X5 M was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. The X5 M has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 21,589mi put on this BMW. More information about the 2017 BMW X5 M: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. Strengths of this model include available all-wheel drive, hybrid powertrain available, powerful engine choices, intense performance from X5 M, and BMW luxury and build quality We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C31H0U39378
Stock: H0U39378
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 78,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$51,900$3,611 Below Market
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Taking you further with brilliant design and seemingly infinite capacity, our Accident Free, CARFAX 1-Owner 2017 BMW X5 M AWD SUV in Long Beach Blue Metallic is the pinnacle of performance, prestige, and precision! The 4.4 Liter TurboCharged V8 provides 567hp and 553lb-ft of torque and executes flawlessly with the paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission with drivelogic, sportManual modes and launch control for road dominating passes. Soar to 60mph in 4 seconds and score near 22mpg on the open road in this beautiful All Wheel Drive Sport Activity Vehicle with track-level performance! An undeniable force, our X5 M commands respect with its chrome trim, 21-inch wheels M double-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, a power tailgate, and adaptive xenon headlights. You'll feel right at home in the handsome X5 M interior with 18-way power-adjustable heated seats with Merino leather, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A prominent central screen with iDrive interface, voice-commanded navigation, enhanced Bluetooth, BMW Assist, and an extraordinary Harman Kardon surround sound system allow you to stay connected as you confidently take on your day in this X5.In typical BMW style, our SUV is equipped with an array of advanced safety features such as stability control, parking sensors, brake dryingstandby features and a rollover sensor to keep you out of harm's way. Elevate your adrenaline rushes to a whole new level with this spectacular X5 M! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C38H0U39474
Stock: C1205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 65,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$49,591
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Executive Package Black; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Carbon Black Metallic Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Wheels: 21" X 10" Fr & 21" X 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. BMW of Houston North is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 BMW X5 M only has 65,242mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This BMW includes: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display WHEELS: 21 Aluminum Wheels BLACK, EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats CARBON BLACK METALLIC CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The BMW X5 M is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This BMW X5 M is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this 2017 BMW X5 M and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X5 M . You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this BMW X5 M 's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2017 BMW X5 M: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, hybrid powertrain available, powerful engine choices, intense performance from X5 M, and BMW luxury and build quality All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XH0U38800
Stock: H0U38800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 32,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$58,295$4,640 Below Market
Century BMW - Greenville / South Carolina
* BMW Certified Pre-Owned * This 2018 BMW X5M is Long Beach Blue Metallic with Aragon Brown Full Merino Leather Interior and has an Original MSRP of $113,495! Options include Driving Assistance Plus, Executive Package, 4 Zone Climate Control, Rear Seat Entertainment, Navigation System, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, 20 Inch M Wheels and much, much more! Only 32,158 Miles! Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This BMW X5 M delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This BMW X5 M Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P285/35R21 Fr & P325/30R21 Rr Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own BMW X5 M come see us at Century BMW, 2934 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C35H0X20969
Stock: LH0X20969
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 36,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$54,999$1,079 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4753 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C34H0U39617
Stock: C303667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 53,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$48,977$2,404 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 BEST PRICE IN THE COUNTRY SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***M PACKAGE*** REMARKABLY CLEAN CONDITION*** NEEDS NOTHING**MUST SEE, WON'T LAST***NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** 360 BACKUP CAMERA*** Priced to sell fast!!! Like New 2017 BMW X5 M. Equipped with Navigation System. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59H0U38755
Stock: U38755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 32,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$58,990$4,185 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X5 M 4dr Sports Activity Vehicle features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Aragon Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, 16 Speakers, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year All Access, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Active Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Automatic High Beams, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Active Driving Assistant, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Concierge Services, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Surround View, Telescoping steering wheel, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Ventilated Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Multi-Function Seats with Lumbar Support, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.154 Axle Ratio Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C39H0X20635
Stock: X20635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 30,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$56,980$3,592 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X5 M 4dr Sports Activity Vehicle features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, 16 Speakers, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year All Access, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Active Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Automatic High Beams, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Active Driving Assistant, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Concierge Services, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Surround View, Telescoping steering wheel, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Ventilated Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Multi-Function Seats with Lumbar Support, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.154 Axle Ratio Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C35H0U39612
Stock: U39612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 45,097 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$54,995$2,988 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this BMW X5 M today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner.2017 BMW X5 M Donington Gray Metallic 4D Sport Utility Reviews:* Astounding acceleration; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: EdmundsSave yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C39H0X20747
Stock: 4879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,204 milesFair Deal
$63,601
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 BMW X5 M. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 BMW X5 M. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. The X5 M is well maintained and has just 22,192mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2017 BMW X5 M: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. Strengths of this model include available all-wheel drive, hybrid powertrain available, powerful engine choices, intense performance from X5 M, and BMW luxury and build quality We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C32H0U39633
Stock: H0U39633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 36,195 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$63,900$341 Below Market
Elmhurst BMW - Elmhurst / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Certified. 2017 BMW X5 M Black Sapphire Metallic Backup Camera, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Concierge Services, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.BMW Certification Program Details: * Limited Warranty: unlimited miles up to a total of 5 years * Free Vehicle History Report * 24 Hour Roadside Assistance * Multi-point Point Inspection * Special APR Financing Available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C30H0X20829
Stock: B3931P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$59,950$639 Below Market
Atlantic Chevrolet - Bay Shore / New York
Take a look at this Carbon Black Metallic 2017 BMW X5 M. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership reflective after $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) + $695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, M Driver's Package, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Astounding acceleration; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C30H0U39646
Stock: 39774T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 33,953 milesFair Deal
$65,798$651 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 33,953 Miles! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'Up front, you can expect to be coddled by the comfortable and supportive sport seats that make it easy to find an ideal driving position, thanks to 18-way adjustments and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.'. OUR OFFERINGS Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! . *BMW Certified Pre-Owned*As part of our BMW Certified Preowned Inventory, this vehicle additionally features the following:* All scheduled maintenance has been performed on time and by certified BMW Master Technicians at an officially licensed BMW dealership.* Interior and Exterior are free of dents, dings, scratches, and stains.* BMW Technology options and software are up to date.* Has passed a rigorous BMW Multi-Point Inspection performed by a certified BMW Master Technician. (Includes all physical, electrical, and digital systems and components.) * Road Tested (5 miles) personally by a certified BMW Master Technician.* Fluid levels checked and fluids used meet all BMW high performance standards.* Tires checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.* Brakes checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C33H0X20792
Stock: BB6844
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-29-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 M searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5 M
- 5(75%)
- 3(13%)
- 1(13%)
Related BMW X5 M info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Alexandria VA
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Los Angeles CA
- Used BMW X2 Lancaster PA
- Used BMW 5 Series Grand Rapids MI
- Used BMW 6 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW 4 Series Savannah GA
- Used BMW X1 Long Beach CA
- Used BMW M3 Salem OR
- Used BMW X2 Gilbert AZ
- Used BMW X1 Louisville KY
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019