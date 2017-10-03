Used 2017 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    84,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,894

    $11,266 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    46,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $51,988

  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    29,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $54,998

    $5,069 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    55,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $51,995

    $5,626 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    45,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $53,980

    $5,692 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW X5 M

    21,604 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $65,977

    $3,474 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Light Blue
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    78,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $51,900

    $3,611 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    65,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $49,591

  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW X5 M

    32,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $58,295

    $4,640 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    36,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $54,999

    $1,079 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    53,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $48,977

    $2,404 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    32,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $58,990

    $4,185 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    30,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $56,980

    $3,592 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    45,097 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $54,995

    $2,988 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    22,204 miles
    Fair Deal

    $63,601

  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X5 M

    36,195 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $63,900

    $341 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X5 M

    37,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $59,950

    $639 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW X5 M in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X5 M

    33,953 miles
    Fair Deal

    $65,798

    $651 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5 M

Overall Consumer Rating
4.38 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Crazy fun for a daily driver
Harry,03/10/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I just came out of an M5. This X5M is better. It handles shockingly well despite being an SUV. It telegraphs its limits better than the M5. The interior is superb. The iDrive and Bang and Olufsen stereo are wonderful. BMW has done a great job in moving the iDrive platform forward. The level of voice control over various functions has improved considerably over my '14 M5. Fit and finish have been excellent and no complaints. When you combine the performance and technology of this vehicle with the quotidian practicality of how much it can haul you will really want to consider it if in the market for a 5-series/E-class/S6-7 Audi.
