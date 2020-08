Used 2018 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

House of Imports - Buena Park / California

Mugello Red; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Sapphire Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 BMW X5 M is proudly offered by BMW of Vista This BMW includes: WHEELS: 21 Aluminum Wheels BLACK, FULL MERINO LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats EXECUTIVE PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Heated Rear Seat(s) Lane Departure Warning Cooled Front Seat(s) Automatic Parking Heated Steering Wheel Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display Blind Spot Monitor BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The X5 M doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected BMW marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X5 M. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW X5 M . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW X5 M, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMKT6C5XJ0Y83205

Stock: J0Y83205

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020