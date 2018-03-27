Used 2018 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

107 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X5 M Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 107 listings
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    17,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $67,300

    $7,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    17,500 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,800

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    12,443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $71,750

    $5,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in White
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    32,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $64,988

    $4,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    19,023 miles
    Fair Deal

    $70,991

    $1,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    1,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $75,915

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    14,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $71,999

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW X5 M

    20,633 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $71,995

    $3,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    48,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $59,798

    $1,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    10,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $81,895

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW X5 M

    9,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $78,890

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    31,170 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $58,444

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    25,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $70,500

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    29,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $67,727

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    47,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,987

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    47,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $65,888

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    75,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,544

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X5 M in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X5 M

    40,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,994

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 M searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 107 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5 M
  4. Used 2018 BMW X5 M

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5 M

Read recent reviews for the BMW X5 M
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
My Melbourne Red 2018 X5 M
Ravi,03/27/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I am a long admirer of "M", the most powerful letter in the world. While I was waiting for the M5 Sedan being redesigned, I chose to buy X5M 2018 model. I did the required research, met with my BMW well informed Sales Advisor and made the decision, having regard to the fact that the X5M is built in Spartanburg, BMW's largest and global manufacturing plant for X series and the M design engine on X5 model isn't being redesigned. I wanted a safe SUV with all the bells and whistles. I decided to take delivery of the car from the Performance Center in Spartanburg. That experience, along with the factory visit wherein I saw robots assembling X series in the assembly lines is simply an awesome experience. In the Performance Center, I drove X5M and literally touched and felt its power for ABS, DSC, off-road stability, etc. The SUV is an exhilarating combination of power and elegance. With 567 and 553 HP and torque, you have to be extremely careful to not step on the gas. It handles very well, is beautifully appointed and aesthetically awe inspiring. The breaking is admirable for the power and weight of the SUV. As noted in Edmunds review, in the Sports Plus config, the suspension is more stiff with less comfort on the wheel and when in low speed, acceleration requires more effort. Overall, it is the best value for money as the standard vehicle is fully loaded and you don't need to choose different options. Above all, the most important aspect is the exemplary service I received throughout the sales process from the Tom Bush Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL dealership in working with me on the sale, and the superb service I received from Jorge Guardincerri, my Sales Advisor. Thanks a ton Tom Bush and Jorge. Greatly appreciated.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X5 M
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X5 M info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings