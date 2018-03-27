Used 2018 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me
- 17,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$67,300$7,117 Below Market
Harrison Mitsubishi & Imports - Sandy / Utah
2018 BMW X5 M Gray4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboAWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport14/19 City/Highway MPG 16 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Come to www.utahmitsubishi.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (801) 572-3100 For help with any of our departments! We are the largest Utah Mitsubishi Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57J0Y84179
Stock: HS475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 17,500 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,800
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Please note that in November 2018 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Noise Complaints from Dash Area". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Applied Felt Clips to Lower Instrument Cluster Trim. In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Bridgewater Kia have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 BMW X5 M AWD,*Long Beach Blue Metallic Exterior over Black Extended Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $107,100.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $6,100),*Parking Assistant Plus, Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning, Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot,Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats,Side and Top-View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Rear Side Window Sunshades,Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeams,*Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Originally $300),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor, Head-Up Display,Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Active Driving Assistant,Parking Assistant, Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio with In-Dash CD/MP3-Player, 20 GB Internal Memory,Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay Compatibility,BMW Assist eCall, BMW Teleservices,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel with Cruise/Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Multi-Function Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Panorama Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Chrome Interior Accents,Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror,Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Full LED Adaptive Headlights with Automatic Highbeam Assist,LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lamps, LED Brakelights,Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,High-Gloss Roof Rails, Privacy Glass, Power Tailgate, Soft-Close Automatic Doors,4.4L M Twin Power Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Driver Selectable Mode,BMW xDrive Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,21-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!**Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C55J0Y83273
Stock: Y83273DC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 12,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$71,750$5,416 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW X5 M 4dr Sports Activity Vehicle features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Azurite Black Metallic with a Aragon Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Executive Package, M Driver's Package, 16 Speakers, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year All Access, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Active Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Parking Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Active Driving Assistant, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Side & Top View Cameras, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Ventilated Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Multi-Function Seats with Lumbar Support, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.154 Axle Ratio Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C56J0Y84352
Stock: Y84352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 32,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$64,988$4,539 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2018 BMW X5 M AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57J0Y83663
Stock: L19275A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 19,023 milesFair Deal
$70,991$1,086 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Mugello Red; Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Sapphire Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 BMW X5 M is proudly offered by BMW of Vista This BMW includes: WHEELS: 21 Aluminum Wheels BLACK, FULL MERINO LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats EXECUTIVE PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Heated Rear Seat(s) Lane Departure Warning Cooled Front Seat(s) Automatic Parking Heated Steering Wheel Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display Blind Spot Monitor BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The X5 M doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected BMW marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X5 M. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW X5 M . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW X5 M, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XJ0Y83205
Stock: J0Y83205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 1,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$75,915
BMW of South Austin - Austin / Texas
NEW VEHICLE LIMITED WARRANTY UNTIL 07/31/2022!! EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, 21" WHEELS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI FUNCTION SEATS W/ LUMBAR, CARBON FIBER TRIM. BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND, ONLY 1,977 MILES!SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Lane Departure Warning, WiFi Hotspot, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Speed Limit Info, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Active Blind Spot Detection, Side & Top View Cameras, Wireless Charging, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. BMW X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle with Donington Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 567 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEnewCarTestDrive.com's review says "Not only is the interior warmly appealing, it provides abundant space for five adult occupants. Cargo space is plentifulWHY BUY FROM USAustin and Central Texas you now have a New Choice for Authorized BMW Sales! Hendrick BMW of South Austin is Now Open! With over 109k square feet in our new Two Story Showroom we have created an environment like non-other in the TX. We a large selection of BMW Inventory along with Pre Owned and Certified BMW vehicles to choose from. As part of the Hendrick Automotive Group we are also able to offer a large variety of PreOwned Vehicles. Visit us today to experience the Hendrick Difference!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59J0Y83616
Stock: S3226A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 14,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$71,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2018 BMW X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle is a One Owner vehicle with a Clean Carfax, Donington Grey Metallic exterior, and Mugello Red Full Merino Leather interior. Key features include Executive package, Navigation system, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Remote services, Rear view camera, Sun/Moonroof, Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort access keyless entry, Roof rails, BMW assist eCall, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50J0Y83620
Stock: LJ0Y83620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X5 M20,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$71,995$3,109 Below Market
BMW of Greenwich - Greenwich / Connecticut
**BMW CERTIFIED**ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION* **NAVIGATION**REAR VIEW CAMERA**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE**Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Wireless Charging.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, 3.154 Axle Ratio, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Multi-Function Seats with Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year All Access, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 16 Speakers, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C53J0Y83658
Stock: 0Y83658G
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 48,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$59,798$1,184 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this BMW X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle includes: Total Value: $901. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Receipt and complete pre-owned portfolio provided when you visit for your test drive. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Lane Departure Warning, WiFi Hotspot, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Speed Limit Info, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Active Blind Spot Detection, Side Top View Cameras, Wireless Charging Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate Leather Seats AFFORDABLE TO OWN Reduced from $63,998. VEHICLE REVIEWS newCarTestDrive.com's review says 'Not only is the interior warmly appealing, it provides abundant space for five adult occupants. Cargo space is plentiful, totaling 23 cubic feet with rear seatbacks up, expanding to 66 cubic feet when they're folded.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50J0Y83374
Stock: B26560A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 10,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,895
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 250 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57J0Y84148
Stock: P69672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X5 M9,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$78,890
Galleria BMW - D'Iberville / Mississippi
LOADED X5M!! BMW Certified UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!! Beautiful Certified Pre-Owned BMW. CPO Warranty extends to 5 years/Unlimited Miles. YES!... UNLIMITED MILES!!! An incredible value priced well below NADA's Suggested Retail as well as the actual Market Average. Compare condition, mileage, equipment and price and you will realize it will be hard to find a better overall package for your money. Great financing and extended warranties available thru BMW Financial Services. Come find out for yourself why Galleria BMW is quickly becoming the Gulf Coast's favorite!! We love this stuff!! 2018 BMW X5 M Base Certified. Donington Gray Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Sales Price reflects Dealer Contribution and all available Manufacturer rebates/incentives, Not all customers will qualify for all Manufacturer rebates/incentives (ex BMW Loyalty), Price does not include tax, title, license and document fees, All Sales are Final, Customers are responsible for all transportation costs, Galleria BMW only accepts Certified Funds for Deposits, Down Payments and/or Cash Down, Deposits accepted by Galleria BMW will hold designated Stock Number for a maximum of 72 hours, Deposits accepted by Galleria BMW are non-refundable, One Owner!!, TIBBFX, 4D Sport Utility, 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic Sport, AWD, Donington Gray Metallic, Black w/Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Headlight cleaning, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Parking Assistant, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed control, Speed Limit Info, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7232 miles below market average! BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 Come find out for yourself why Galleria BMW is quickly becoming the Gulf Coast's favorite!! We love this stuff!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C56J0X21068
Stock: 8894A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 31,170 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$58,444
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 BMW X5 M IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59J0X21095
Stock: J0X21095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 25,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$70,500
Audi Princeton - Princeton / New Jersey
ONLY 25,487 Miles! X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle trim. Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: newCarTestDrive.com explains "Not only is the interior warmly appealing, it provides abundant space for five adult occupants. Cargo space is plentiful, totaling 23 cubic feet with rear seatbacks up, expanding to 66 cubic feet when they're folded.". Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57J0X21127
Stock: V25236P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 29,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$67,727
Alderson Lexus - Lubbock / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C52J0X21049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,987
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
**2018 BMW X5 M In Black Sapphire Metallic With Black Extended Merino Leather Interior**The Orig Msrp Of This Truck Was $108,095**It's Equipped With: **Executive Package With Heated Steering Wheel, Front Ventilated Seats, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Ventilated Seats, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Side and Top View Cameras, Blind Spot, Parking Assistant , Wireless Charging, Heads Up Display!**Anthracite Alcantara Headliner**Apple CarPlay Compatibility**Multi-Function Seats W/Lumbar**X Drive All Wheel Drive**Apple CarPlay Compatibility**21" Inch Alloy Wheels**Quad Tip Dual Exhaust And Much More!**Join The Circle With The One And Only BMW Of Barrington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XJ0X21056
Stock: 205445BA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 47,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,888
BMW of Bayside - Douglaston / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Alloy Wheels. Turbo AND MORE!SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Lane Departure Warning, WiFi Hotspot, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Speed Limit Info, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Active Blind Spot Detection, Side & Top View Cameras, Wireless Charging, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Panoramic Roof, Turbocharged, Factory Warranty, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate, Active Suspension System, Power Driver Seats. Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"Not only is the interior warmly appealingVISIT US TODAYAt BMW of BaysideHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57J0Y83534
Stock: UB11896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 75,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,544
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***ONE OWNER CARFAX REPORT M/// SPORTS ACTIVITY PACKAGE 4.4L TWIN POWER TURBOCHARGED V8 ENGINE WITH 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND AWD BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC EXTERIOR BLACK FULL MERINO LEATHER INTERIOR WITH 14 WAY POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATING CARBON FIBER INTERIOR ACCENTS HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL EXECUTIVE PACKAGE HEATED REAR SEATING 1 LCD MONITOR UP FRONT WITH COLOR HD AM/FM/SAT RADIO AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY BANG AND OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND WITH 16 SPEAKERS REVERSE BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS GPS NAVIGATION HEADS UP DISPLAY DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT REAR ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS HANDS FREE VOICE COMMANDS CRUISE CONTROL DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING PEDESTRIAN WARNING LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION REAR SUN SHADES POWER TWIN PANEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF POWER LIFTGATE POWER FOLDING MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AUTOMATIC DAYTIME LED RUNNING LIGHTS WITH FOGLAMPS 20 INCH M LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS DRILLED BRAKE ROTORS BLUE PAINTED M SERIES BRAKE CALIPERS TWIN EXIT DUAL EXHAUST SYSTEM ROOF RAILS REAR SPOILER FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Sport Utility, 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic Sport, AWD, Black, Leather, 16 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steerAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C56J0Y83797
Stock: AY83797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 40,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,994
BMW of Westchester - White Plains / New York
This Black Sapphire Metallic 2018 BMW X5 M Base might be just the SUV AWD for you. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $67,994. Drivers love the timeless black sapphire metal exterior with a black interior. Tired of stopping for directions? Use the built-in navigation system instead! A telescoping steering wheel keeps you comfortable at the wheel. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment. Ray Catena BMW, a top BMW dealer in New York, is known throughout White Plains, Tarrytown, and Yonkers for our wide selection of luxurious new and pre-owned BMW vehicles and uncompromising customer service. BMW of Westchester truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. FROM NEW AND USED SALES TO PARTS AND SERVICE, BMW OF WESTCHESTER AIMS TO PROVIDE A TRULY STELLAR AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. 914-761-6666 - www.westchesterbmw.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C58J0X21167
Stock: U10414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
