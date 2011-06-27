  1. Home
2021 BMW X5 M

MSRP range: $105,100
2021 BMW X5 M 4dr SUV Exterior. Competition Package Shown.
MSRP$107,095
Edmunds suggests you pay$101,080
BMW X5 M for Sale

2021 BMW X5 M Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Massive power from both twin-turbo V8 engines
  • Rapid acceleration at any speed
  • Impressive handling for such a big vehicle
  • Includes tech and other features from the standard X5
  • Stiff and sometimes unyielding ride
  • Small mirrors and thick roof pillars create large blind spots
  • Not a lot of interior storage
  • Now available with Android Auto
  • Minor changes to feature availability and option packages
  • Part of the third X5 M generation introduced for 2020
2021 BMW X5 M pricing

2021 BMW X5 M pricing
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X5 M.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$105,100
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW X5 M specs & features

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the BMW X5 M a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 X5 M both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X5 M fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X5 M gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X5 M has 33.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X5 M. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW X5 M?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X5 M:

    • Now available with Android Auto
    • Minor changes to feature availability and option packages
    • Part of the third X5 M generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the BMW X5 M reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW X5 M is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X5 M. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X5 M's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW X5 M a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW X5 M is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 X5 M is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X5 M?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW X5 M is the 2021 BMW X5 M 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $105,100.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $105,100
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW X5 M?

    If you're interested in the BMW X5 M, the next question is, which X5 M model is right for you? X5 M variants include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X5 M models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 BMW X5 M Overview

    The 2021 BMW X5 M is offered in the following submodels: X5 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW X5 M?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X5 M and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X5 M.

