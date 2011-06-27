Overall rating

Although SUVs have their strengths, pulse-quickening performance and razor-sharp handling are generally not among them. One major exception to that rule is the 2017 BMW X5 M, an SUV that puts the "sport" back in sport-utility.

In fact it's best to think of this midsize five-passenger luxury crossover as a sport sedan in SUV clothing. Sure, the standard X5's top-of-the-line xDrive50i model is no slouch, thanks to a 445-horsepower V8 that helps deliver claimed 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.7 seconds. Yet the BMW X5 M ups the ante with a mind-boggling 567 hp that helps this sizable sport-ute make the same run in an astonishing 4 seconds flat. To put this number in perspective, it makes the X5 M just a hair faster than the vaunted BMW M4 sport coupe.

That neat trick aside, we should point out that the xDrive50i and the X5 M don't actually feel that different in everyday driving. Make of this what you will, but it's something to keep in mind before you decide to pay the $16,000 price premium the X5 M commands.

For that extra dough you do get a host of other upgrades that might help balance the equation, including distinctive bodywork, 21-inch alloy wheels, huge brakes and an adaptive sport suspension with active body-roll control. Inside the cabin, X5 M also adds 18-way-adjustable sport seats in front and an M-branded knob for the shift lever.

Even so, there are some other downsides to the X5 M's high-performance calibration besides the price, including a touchy gas pedal that actually makes it hard to pull away from a stop without feeling as if you're launching at the drag strip. The firmer sport-tuned adaptive suspension also produces a slightly less comfortable ride quality. And don't expect to carry more than five passengers; a third-row seat isn’t even offered on the X5 M.

Not surprisingly, there are only a few competitors to choose from in this niche of the SUV segment, which emphasizes a street-oriented high-performance calibration. The list starts with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which offers outstanding handling albeit at an even higher price, especially once you start adding options. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 features a gutsy exhaust note and an impressively turned-out interior. And then there's the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, which offers solid street performance yet still retains off-road capability.

Even among this elite crowd, however, the 2017 BMW X5 M still stands out as one of the few SUVs that's a real alternative to pricey, full-size high-performance sedans.

The 2017 BMW X5 M comes standard with high-performance antilock brakes with automatic drying, stability and traction control, hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

Also standard are the BMW Assist eCall and BMW Remote Services emergency communications systems, which provide automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery, remote locking and unlocking, a smartphone app with remote vehicle functions, and on-demand emergency response via an SOS button.

The optional Driver Assistance Plus package bundles active blind-spot monitoring, a side- and top-view camera system, lane departure warning and speed limit info. The X5 M further offers an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.

In Edmunds testing, an X5 M required just 104 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, which is an impressively short distance for a heavy SUV.