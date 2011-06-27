  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5 M
  4. Used 2017 BMW X5 M
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2017 BMW X5 M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Astounding acceleration
  • comprehensively equipped
  • Upscale interior with excellent fit and finish
  • Touchy gas pedal
  • Ride may be too firm for some tastes
  • No third-row seat offered
  • iDrive still requires too many clicks to accomplish everyday tasks
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
BMW X5 M for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$51,995 - $66,990
Used X5 M for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Although SUVs have their strengths, pulse-quickening performance and razor-sharp handling are generally not among them. One major exception to that rule is the 2017 BMW X5 M, an SUV that puts the "sport" back in sport-utility.

In fact it's best to think of this midsize five-passenger luxury crossover as a sport sedan in SUV clothing. Sure,  the standard X5's top-of-the-line xDrive50i model is no slouch, thanks to a 445-horsepower V8 that helps deliver claimed 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.7 seconds. Yet the BMW X5 M ups the ante with a mind-boggling 567 hp that helps this sizable sport-ute make the same run in an astonishing 4 seconds flat. To put this number in perspective, it makes the X5 M just a hair faster than the vaunted BMW M4 sport coupe.

That neat trick aside, we should point out that the xDrive50i and the X5 M don't actually feel that different in everyday driving. Make of this what you will, but it's something to keep in mind before you decide to pay the $16,000 price premium the X5 M commands.

For that extra dough you do get a host of other upgrades that might help balance the equation, including distinctive bodywork, 21-inch alloy wheels, huge brakes and an adaptive sport suspension with active body-roll control. Inside the cabin, X5 M also adds 18-way-adjustable sport seats in front and an M-branded knob for the shift lever.

Even so, there are some other downsides to the X5 M's high-performance calibration besides the price, including a touchy gas pedal that actually makes it hard to pull away from a stop without feeling as if you're launching at the drag strip. The firmer sport-tuned adaptive suspension also produces a slightly less comfortable ride quality. And don't expect to carry more than five passengers; a third-row seat isn’t even offered on the X5 M.

Not surprisingly, there are only a few competitors to choose from in this niche of the SUV segment, which emphasizes a street-oriented high-performance calibration. The list starts with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which offers outstanding handling albeit at an even higher price, especially once you start adding options. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 features a gutsy exhaust note and an impressively turned-out interior. And then there's the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, which offers solid street performance yet still retains off-road capability.

Even among this elite crowd, however, the 2017 BMW X5 M still stands out as one of the few SUVs that's a real alternative to pricey, full-size high-performance sedans.

The 2017 BMW X5 M comes standard with high-performance antilock brakes with automatic drying, stability and traction control, hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

Also standard are the BMW Assist eCall and BMW Remote Services emergency communications systems, which provide automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery, remote locking and unlocking, a smartphone app with remote vehicle functions, and on-demand emergency response via an SOS button.

The optional Driver Assistance Plus package bundles active blind-spot monitoring, a side- and top-view camera system, lane departure warning and speed limit info. The X5 M further offers an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.

In Edmunds testing, an X5 M required just 104 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, which is an impressively short distance for a heavy SUV.

2017 BMW X5 M models

The 2017 BMW X5 M is a high-performance midsize luxury crossover with seating for five. It's offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 21-inch cast-aluminum wheels with summer performance tires, sport-tuned adaptive suspension dampers, rear air suspension, active body-roll stabilization, torque-vectoring sport differential, special M-type brakes, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding and auto-dimming heated outside mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails for cargo, a hands-free power liftgate with a foot sensor, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, quad-zone automatic climate control, extensive leather upholstery, 18-way power-adjustable and heated front sport seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), front-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a synthetic-suede headliner, adaptive cruise control, hill descent control, ambient interior lighting, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted paddle shifters and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Cabin technology highlights include a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive infotainment system with a 10.2-inch central touchscreen and a touchpad-equipped controller, a navigation system, online services (including weather and news), smartphone-app integration, voice controls and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack.

With all of that included as standard, the X5 M has a short options list. The Driver Assistance Plus package adds a variety of advanced safety features. The Executive package throws in adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, power-closing doors, a head-up instrument display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, manual rear-window sunshades, wireless cellphone charging and a Wi-Fi hot spot.

Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, aluminum-look exterior trim, an automated self-parking system, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual 9.2-inch screens.

The all-wheel-drive 2017 BMW X5 M is powered by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 rated at 567 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic with launch control.

In Edmunds performance testing, an X5 M sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds, a tenth of a second quicker than the mighty Porsche Cayenne Turbo. EPA fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway).

Driving

From behind the steering wheel, it's clear that the 2017 BMW X5 M is an SUV that thinks it's a sports car. In fact, its handling prowess is such that you'll need to take it to a nearby racetrack to fully understand just how hard the sticky performance tires, huge brakes, adaptive suspension and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system will allow you to push it this monster-size vehicle. Simply put, the X5 M's driving dynamics are impressive. That said, we feel obligated to point out that the ride is firm enough even on the adjustable suspension's most comfort-oriented setting that you might question whether the über-responsive handling is worth the comfort trade-off compared to the standard X5.

To no one's surprise, the X5 M's 567-hp turbocharged V8 produces the quick acceleration you'd expect. But here too, it might be a bit too much of a good thing because the throttle pedal is calibrated to deliver an aggressive power punch even if you're just trying to calmly pull away from a stoplight. Though this much power so readily available can be fun at first, many will find it grows tiresome over the long term.

Interior

If there was one word that could sum up the passenger cabin of the 2017 BMW X5M it would have to be "posh." From the leather-trimmed dash to the simulated-suede headliner, there can be little argument that this is a classy space. It's also generally a pretty quiet one, save for the intrusion of a fair amount of tire noise on rough pavement.

Up front, you can expect to be coddled by the comfortable and supportive sport seats that make it easy to find an ideal driving position, thanks to 18-way adjustments and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The rear seats aren't as spacious as you might expect given the vehicle's imposing size, but they're fine for two adults.

The M-spec gauges add another touch of class. Similarly, the X5 M's infotainment system features an oversize 10.2-inch touchscreen display with sharp graphics and quick response times. The iDrive user interface is better than ever, but it still requires you to spin the knob and click the built-in touchpad more than we might like just to accomplish simple everyday tasks. The system also integrates smartphone apps and includes a web browser that offers access to Yelp reviews and more.

The X5 M's cargo area offers a decent amount of space — 23 cubic feet, to be exact — behind the 40/20/40-split rear seats. Fold all three of those sections down and you end up with 66 cubic feet of cargo room. To put these numbers in perspective, they're on par with those of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Range Rover Sport SVR but fall short of the space offered by the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW X5 M.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(13%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Crazy fun for a daily driver
Harry,03/10/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I just came out of an M5. This X5M is better. It handles shockingly well despite being an SUV. It telegraphs its limits better than the M5. The interior is superb. The iDrive and Bang and Olufsen stereo are wonderful. BMW has done a great job in moving the iDrive platform forward. The level of voice control over various functions has improved considerably over my '14 M5. Fit and finish have been excellent and no complaints. When you combine the performance and technology of this vehicle with the quotidian practicality of how much it can haul you will really want to consider it if in the market for a 5-series/E-class/S6-7 Audi.
2017 X5M not worthy of cost
W.Lee,11/30/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Pros: Engine performance and handling are excellent, exterior body style very aggressive looking yet attractive, interior leather dash and ambiance lighting also attractive. Cons: exterior colors and interiors colors options are limited, features such as active cruise control, automatic breaking not available, cabin noise tends to subordinates music quality & listening experience, issue with front park brake release during cold starts in the winter not fully releasing, performance 20" tire replacement cost (including run flat tires, labor, bal., alignment) > $2000.00 from BMW. This tire replacement cost may occur at approx 12000 miles of use without "showboating" cornering and driving, bluetooth connectivity inconsistent with approved phone, rattling from trunk lid or rear seat latches with every X5 I have owned (totaling 5) dating back to 2008.
Wait for the 2019
Jerry Laplant,09/28/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2018 x5m is going to be $10,000 cheaper. But hold off the 2019 will be redesigned
Buyer beware
J White,02/07/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This vehicle is excellent mechanically and performance wise, aside from averaging about 10 mpg. However there are other critical drawbacks. My major complaint was the quality of the paint on the vehicle. It had noticeable splotches along the front roofline, rear hatch and gas cap lid that became apparent when viewed in direct sunlight. Three different paint experts said this was a systemic problem with the paint application at the manufacturing plant. The dealership replaced the gas cap lid but refused to address the other issues. Their reasoning was that those same splotches were evident on other X5M's. The manufacturer sent a technician out and he said he couldn't see them. Their customer service is the worst I have ever dealt with. We dumped the vehicle and will never buy another BMW.
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 BMW X5 M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
567 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 BMW X5 M features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 BMW X5 M

Used 2017 BMW X5 M Overview

The Used 2017 BMW X5 M is offered in the following submodels: X5 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW X5 M?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW X5 M trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW X5 M Base is priced between $51,995 and$66,990 with odometer readings between 31636 and55691 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW X5 MS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW X5 M for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2017 X5 MS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,995 and mileage as low as 31636 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW X5 M.

Can't find a used 2017 BMW X5 Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 M for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,196.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,067.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 M for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,048.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 BMW X5 M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X5 M lease specials

Related Used 2017 BMW X5 M info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles