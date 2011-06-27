Vehicle overview

A 555-horsepower sport-utility vehicle with lots of sport and not so much utility can be explained this way: Why not? Sometimes it's impossible to explain our decisions, especially those concerning extravagant purchases. Why do the drapes operate by remote control? Why is there a Guinness tap in the kitchen? Why was the beef in this burger flown in from Kobe this morning? Why do you want a high-performance SUV that goes from zero to 60 mph quicker than an M3? Why not?

And this isn't just a matter of stuffing a twin-turbo 555-hp V8 into BMW's familiar midsize SUV and calling it a day. M division also took on the much bigger task of making a 5,300-pound crossover handle like a sport sedan. Performance tires are a good start, but it's the sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers that permits the 2013 BMW X5 M to out-handle any number of sport sedans and coupes. This is like successfully teaching a Yokozuna how to dance like Baryshnikov.

Despite this truly incredible degree of capability, though, there is literally a sizable problem. On the wide-open spaces of a track, you'll swear you're driving something much smaller. But since the tight, twisty roads of the real world tend to be rather narrow with ditches, drop-offs or canyon walls lurking perilously close to the fenders, it is impossible to forget the X5 M's substantial girth. Yokozuna may have the moves, but he'd constantly worry about errantly slamming Black Swan into the scenery.

Which brings us back to "Why not?" If you really wanted a weekend plaything for back roads, you'd be better off with a legitimate sports car or sport sedan. At the same time, a regular X5 xDrive50i is plenty quick and offers basically the same practicality. Yet such a vehicle just wouldn't be the same as a dedicated high-performance machine. There's a special type of pleasure derived from over-indulgence, and when it comes to SUVs, the 2013 BMW X5 M is one of the best ways to achieve it.

There are other ways, though. A Porsche Cayenne Turbo does provide a similar experience, but is $20,000 more expensive, while the Range Rover Sport Supercharged sacrifices some on-road prowess for go-anywhere off-road ability.

Are those better than the X5 M? Well, are platinum-plated kitchen fixtures better than 24-carat gold ones? It's hard to say, since it depends on your style, taste and just how over-indulgent you're feeling. Whichever one you choose, though, don't feel compelled to provide any more reason than "because I can."