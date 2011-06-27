Vehicle overview

By and large, the modern SUV puts an emphasis on the "utility" portion of its name, while any pretense of "sport" is quietly ignored and left to wither. Although BMW does a good job of giving its X5 a more dynamic road feel than the disconnected ride of other luxury SUVs, buyers moving from a sporty car to the family-friendly crossover may find the driving experience lacking. Luckily for them, there is a leather-clad SUV with seating for five and corner-carving credentials: the 2016 BMW X5 M.

The most potent version of the "normal" X5 is the xDrive50i, which boasts a 4.4-liter turbocharged engine with 445 horsepower. Claimed 0-60 mph time is 4.7 seconds, a good time for a big people hauler. The X5 M ups the ante with 567 hp, a power boost that reduces the sprint from zero to 60 mph to a flat 4 seconds. Although that means the X5 M is a hair quicker than the illustrious M4 sports car, in real-world driving, the X5 M and the xDrive50i don't feel worlds apart on the acceleration front.

Luckily, upgrading to the M version adds more than just horsepower. Also included are 21-inch wheels, massive brakes, an adaptive sport suspension with body roll control and unique body styling. The X5 M also adds 18-way sport seats and a shift knob shared with other M cars. There are a few downsides, as the X5 M has a very sensitive gas pedal that makes it difficult to pull away from a stoplight without rocketing forward. The ride is also a bit harsher than the normal X5. And the third-row seats available on other X5s cannot be ordered on the X5 M, although to be fair, no other vehicles in the hot-rod midsize SUV class offer three rows of seating anyway.

Rivals in this segment are few but impressive, which is a given considering the hefty price of entry. The 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo also offers superb handling dynamics but is more expensive, especially when the long options list comes into play. The 2016 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 is a heavily refreshed version of last year's ML63, and features a flawless interior and lustworthy exhaust note. The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is another solid choice, although cargo space behind the rear seats is limited. Even against these tough competitors, though, the X5 M shines through. It really is that good.