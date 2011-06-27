Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X1
  4. 2022 BMW X1
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW X1 sDrive28i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X1
More about the 2022 X1
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.4/531.3 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,450 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity899 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package +$2,250
Luxury Package +$1,550
M Sport Package +$4,350
Premium Package +$4,250
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
205 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Sliding and Reclining Rear Seat Adjustment +$300
Wireless Charging +$500
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System +$875
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant +$1,000
Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel +$550
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front head room41.9 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Space-Saver Spare +$150
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights +$950
Parking Assistant +$200
18" M Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,554 lbs.
Gross weight4,575 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.9 in.
Length175.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload899 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.7 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Storm Bay Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Blue Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Oyster/Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW X1 sDrive28i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates