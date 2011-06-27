2022 BMW X1 sDrive28i Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|27 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/33 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|386.4/531.3 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1,450 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|899 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Convenience Package
|+$2,250
|Luxury Package
|+$1,550
|M Sport Package
|+$4,350
|Premium Package
|+$4,250
|In-Car Entertainment
|205 watts stereo output
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Sliding and Reclining Rear Seat Adjustment
|+$300
|Wireless Charging
|+$500
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
|+$875
|ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant
|+$1,000
|Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel
|+$550
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front head room
|41.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Space-Saver Spare
|+$150
|LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights
|+$950
|Parking Assistant
|+$200
|18" M Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Non Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,554 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,575 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.2 in.
|Height
|62.9 in.
|Length
|175.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|58.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|899 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|81.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.7 in.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|225/50R V tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
