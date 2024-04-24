What powers the i4?

The i4's powertrain offerings remain unchanged. The entry-level eDrive35 is powered by a single motor that drives the rear wheels and produces 282 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The eDrive40 also uses a single motor and RWD, but output rises to 335 hp and 317 lb-ft. Step up to the xDrive40 and you'll add an extra motor in the front — meaning this version has all-wheel drive — and a boost to 396 hp and 443 lb-ft. The mighty M50 also employs AWD, with a major bump to 469 hp and 538 lb-ft, which can temporarily increase to 536 hp and 586 lb-ft courtesy of a boost mode.

Range varies across the different trim levels and often depends on which size wheels you specify. The base eDrive35 uses a smaller battery pack than the rest, with a usable capacity of 68.7 kWh, and is rated to deliver a max of 276 miles. All others use an 84.3-kWh pack; the eDrive40 is rated at 301 miles, the xDrive40 at 307 miles, and the M50 at 269 miles.

These range numbers are all well and good, but you might notice superior driving range on the road. On our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, an eDrive40 with 19-inch wheels was rated at 270 miles but achieved an as-tested range of 307 miles. An M50 with 20-inch tires was rated at 227 miles, though it delivered 268 miles of range in our real-world test.