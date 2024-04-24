Two turbo engines

The base 430i Gran Coupe uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant includes 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which allows for more liberal use of the stop-start system, and gives the 430i supplemental off-the-line boost for better acceleration.

The uplevel M440i Gran Coupe also incorporates mild hybrid tech but applies it to a larger 3.0-liter turbo inline-six, for a total output of 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. BMW says this Gran Coupe can sprint to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, or 4.3 seconds if you opt for xDrive all-wheel drive.

Regardless of engine, the 4 Series Gran Coupe uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers are still TBD.

Updated cabin tech

Despite the four-door body style, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is best suited for two people. The rear seats are a little tight, and the sloping roofline impedes headroom. But hey: At least the Gran Coupe design includes a hatchback rather than a sedan's traditional trunk opening, making it easier to haul larger objects. You can even fold down the rear seats for added versatility.

On the tech front, the 4 Series Gran Coupe upgrades to BMW's iDrive 8.5 software. A slightly updated version of iDrive 8, this infotainment system now has a row of fixed buttons along the bottom of the screen for commonly used functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included.