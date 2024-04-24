- Mild refresh includes styling tweaks, as well as new color and wheel options.
- Four- and six-cylinder engines both use 48-volt mild hybrid technology.
- Upgraded cabin tech includes iDrive 8.5.
New paint colors and upgraded cabin tech round out the 2025 model year changes
The Gran Coupe is the four-door variant of the BMW 4 Series, and it's set to get a small update ahead of its two-door coupe and convertible counterparts. Visual changes include a slightly tweaked grille design, though there's still no missing those enlarged kidneys. Around back, the 4 Series Gran Coupe's taillights have the Laserlight signature BMW recently used on the M4 CSL coupe.
What else is new? Well, there are a few new paint shades, including Cape York Green and Vegas Red, and some aerodynamic wheel designs too. Inside, the 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe offers much of the same as its predecessor, but the cabin tech is upgraded to run BMW's iDrive 8.5 software — a system with a steep learning curve, but one that's ultimately full of features.
Two turbo engines
The base 430i Gran Coupe uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant includes 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which allows for more liberal use of the stop-start system, and gives the 430i supplemental off-the-line boost for better acceleration.
The uplevel M440i Gran Coupe also incorporates mild hybrid tech but applies it to a larger 3.0-liter turbo inline-six, for a total output of 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. BMW says this Gran Coupe can sprint to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, or 4.3 seconds if you opt for xDrive all-wheel drive.
Regardless of engine, the 4 Series Gran Coupe uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers are still TBD.
Updated cabin tech
Despite the four-door body style, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is best suited for two people. The rear seats are a little tight, and the sloping roofline impedes headroom. But hey: At least the Gran Coupe design includes a hatchback rather than a sedan's traditional trunk opening, making it easier to haul larger objects. You can even fold down the rear seats for added versatility.
On the tech front, the 4 Series Gran Coupe upgrades to BMW's iDrive 8.5 software. A slightly updated version of iDrive 8, this infotainment system now has a row of fixed buttons along the bottom of the screen for commonly used functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included.
Pricing should stay the same
Pricing for the 2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe won't be released until closer to the on-sale date this fall. That said, because the changes are so minor, we don't expect the MSRPs to change too much from the current 4GC. Look for the base 430i Gran Coupe to start right around $50,000 — or perhaps even a touch lower. The M440i Gran Coupe should command somewhere around $63,000.
Edmunds says
If you can get past the styling of that big ol' schnoz, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a nice-driving, well-equipped four-door that offers an added dose of functionality thanks to its liftback design.