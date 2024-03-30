Early impressions

Admittedly, we're very much in the honeymoon phase with our new i5; it has fewer than 2,000 miles on the odometer as of this writing. But many of our team's initial impressions are that the i5 is a quiet, comfortable luxury sedan that's genuinely enjoyable to drive. It's also packed with power. Seriously, goose the throttle and this i5 M60 scoots.

A lot of the controls are familiar; we did just give back our long-term iX, after all. BMW's updated iDrive 8 — we'll call it iDrive 8.5 — has a few small quality-of-life improvements like an easier-to-use home screen and a fixed row of widgets along the bottom of the display. The i5's glass controls are an option we're glad was fitted to our test car, as they look the absolute business, especially against wood trim.

If there's a single nit to pick, it's that the slider for the glass roof's sunshade is backward. We're so used to the reflex of pushing the controller toward the windshield to close the shade, and toward the back to open it. But because the i5's shade rolls up into the front of the cabin, BMW programmed the slider to match this action. It takes some getting used to compared to just about every other power sunroof shade available today.