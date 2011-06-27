Vehicle overview

Somewhere in the rolling green hills of Bavaria, deep within the nether regions of BMW R&D, guarded by surly blond men in crisp uniforms is a three-story Cuisinart known as the Ultimate Blending Machine. It was here where the 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo was concocted: A 5 Series, 7 Series and X6 were dropped in, someone pressed "Mix" and a curious Italian name was applied. Like one of those odd tropical fruit smoothies on the right side of a Jamba Juice menu, the 5 GT is an automotive mixture that blends some of the best elements of its ingredients, but is ultimately a bit odd and not to everyone's tastes.

While everything you just read is an obvious fabrication, the metaphor rings true. The 5 GT may be called a 5 Series, but it is in fact based on the larger, previous-generation 7 Series platform, imbuing it with enough stretch-out legroom to accommodate your typical Golden State Warrior. It has more of an SUV-like ride and seating height than its sedan siblings, though, plus a larger cargo area. That's made possible by an X6-like sloping rear tailgate, which in car form makes more sense and has the added benefit of a novel dual-mode opening mechanism. Meanwhile, the 5 GT boasts the same impeccable build quality, remarkably strong engines and long features list that make BMW such a desirable luxury brand.

Photographing the 5 GT next to handsome furniture and well-dressed men is not a sufficient distraction from its ungainliness.

Those would be the tasty bits, but now for the aftertaste. Sure, it has extra cargo space, but a similarly priced crossover SUV would have even more, while providing an even more commanding view of the road ahead. Plus, with its higher center of gravity and extra girth, its driving dynamics are far more akin to a crossover SUV. And then there's the styling, which easily could've spawned a Frankenstein metaphor if we hadn't already gone with the blender one.

Really, we think there are more successful blends out there. The Audi A7 provides extra cargo room courtesy of its hatchback, but maintains its car driving dynamics and looks pretty sensational to many an eye. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon is an old-school blend, but a great one, with SUV-like cargo space and even a third row tacked onto its 100-percent car underpinnings. SUVs like the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne provide greater utility and truly impressive agility for their size. Plus, there are always regular old sedans like the 5 Series and redesigned 7 Series.

In the end, though, no other automaker offers a vehicle quite like the 5 Series Gran Turismo, so if you're attracted to its specific mixing and matching of automotive ingredients (especially its extra rear legroom), then your car shopping spree is bound to end after trying out the result of the Ultimate Blending Machine.