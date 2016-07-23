Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

68 listings
5 Series Gran Turismo Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    97,826 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,398

  • 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i

    49,830 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $18,980

  • 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    54,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

  • 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    73,553 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,899

  • 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    81,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    58,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $2,104 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    70,102 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    $842 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i

    97,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    92,983 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,928

  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    47,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,950

  • 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in White
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    64,680 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,000

  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    38,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,999

  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    86,534 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,375

  • 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i

    84,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

  • 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    71,423 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,000

  • 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    73,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

  • 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    45,841 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,000

  • 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    42,871 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo

Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Love this car
Richard Wittmayer,07/23/2016
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Great car. Some blind spots but rear view camera helps this. Overall GREAT.
