Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,246
|$27,671
|$29,115
|Clean
|$25,145
|$26,514
|$27,897
|Average
|$22,942
|$24,201
|$25,461
|Rough
|$20,739
|$21,887
|$23,024
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,735
|$24,286
|$26,855
|Clean
|$20,823
|$23,271
|$25,731
|Average
|$18,999
|$21,241
|$23,484
|Rough
|$17,174
|$19,210
|$21,237
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,869
|$23,686
|$25,520
|Clean
|$20,951
|$22,696
|$24,453
|Average
|$19,116
|$20,716
|$22,317
|Rough
|$17,280
|$18,736
|$20,181