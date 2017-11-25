Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

68 listings
5 Series Gran Turismo Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    54,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,995

    $2,477 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    28,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,870

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    25,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,590

    $770 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    43,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,880

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    15,204 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,877

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    27,597 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,900

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    16,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,618

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    47,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    $841 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    58,906 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,900

    $1,495 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    42,192 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,881

    $274 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    30,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,900

    $1,707 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    39,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,799

    $1,433 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    40,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,495

    $974 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    37,808 miles

    $29,995

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    39,558 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,995

    $656 Below Market
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    31,829 miles

    $27,998

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    29,664 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,778

  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    26,467 miles

    $31,598

Well kept secret
Gary,11/25/2017
535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you want a large, luxury station wagon without the look of a wagon, this is the car. Much easier to get in and out of than an SUV. Drives much more like a sedan, yet has lots of storage when the back seats are folded down. Speaking of back seats, these are more comfortable than the back seats of the 7 series sedan, unless you spend the extra $5k to get the luxury back seat package on the 7 series. This is built on the previous generation 7 series frame (ie comfortable) with all the latest technology upgrades. It is the perfect car for long distance traveling for up to five adults. Having driven the car for 8 months, I am particularly pleased with the relative lack of turbo lag. Much smoother than my 2011 model. I am also impressed with the six cylinder engine. I thought I would need the v8 for such a large car, but the six is perfectly adequate. Once I got used to it, the adaptive cruise control is a gem. It makes long distance highway driving much more pleasant. I have owned the car for almost two years now and am still happy with it. Great alternative to the SUV with almost as much storage space in the back. More than two years later, the car is still a gem. The only problem was the lining on the sun roof needed repair, which took almost a week. Other than that, no complaints. just a very comfortable alternative to either a full size sedan or SUV.
