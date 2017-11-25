Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 54,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995$2,477 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C56HG499285
Stock: 499285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,870
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C30HG811583
Stock: 10432668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 25,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,590$770 Below Market
Whitaker Sports and Import Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
Low mile one owner with a clean CarFax. CarFax documented service history. MSport, Premium Package, Driver Assist Package, Driver Assist Plus Package, and Harman Kardon Audio. See photos for a complete list of optional equipment. Multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Stop by today to browse our entire inventory from the comfort of our INDOOR showroom. Low rate finance options available! We welcome trade-ins! The Whitaker family has been serving customers for over 60 years in the Twin Cities market. We have built our business one customer at a time, with a strong commitment to superior ethical standards and putting our customers first. Our primary focus is on offering only the finest late model vehicles at affordable prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XHD186964
Stock: 1895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 43,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,880
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C39HG499327
Stock: 10427374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 15,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,877
BMW of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
Excellent Condition, MileOne 12/12 Warranty, ONLY 15,204 Miles! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM CLICK NOW!OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT Shadowline Exterior Trim, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Anthracite Headliner, 3-Spoke M Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, multi-function w/controls for audio system, cruise control, and Bluetooth wireless communication for hands-free mobile phone (if so equipped), Without Lines Designation Outside, Sport Package (7MP), Wheels: 19" x 8.5 Light Alloy V-Spoke (Style 302M), Tires: P245/45R19 AS Run-Flat, Aerodynamic Kit, Palladium Gray Trim, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, top view (video of road alongside doors, taken by cameras in exterior mirrors) and side view (video of traffic approaching vehicle from the side, taken by cameras in front bumper); images displayed on the control display, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning, and city collision mitigation, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Sirius Satellite Radio, (please visit your authorized BMW center for details on services and equipment), DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, 20-WAY POWER MULTI-CONTOUR FRONT SEATS articulated upper backrest, 4-way lumbar support, passenger's seat memory, active head restraints, and adjustable side and thigh support, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, DARK WOOD TRIM.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C56HD186959
Stock: TP1252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 27,597 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,900
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $66,195.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 50K MILES/48 MO (03/31/2021) - Premium Package - Driver Assistance Package - Steptronic Automatic Transmission with Shift Paddle - Sport Leather Steering Wheel - Navigation System - Heated Front Seats - 19” Light Alloy Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW 535i Gran Turismo comes equipped with: - Premium Package - - Soft Close Automatic Doors - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Sirius Satellite Radio - Driver Assistance Package - - Head-Up Display - Rear View Camera - Stand Alone Options - - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Steptronic Automatic Transmission w/ Shift Paddle - Sport Leather Steering Wheel - 19” Light Alloy Wheels - Smartphone Integration - Heated Front Seats - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Lumbar Support - Ambiance Lighting - ConnectedDrive Services - BMW Assist eCall - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - LED Fog Lights - Blow-by Heater - Universal Garage Door Opener - Dark Wood Trim THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C38HG811640
Stock: 6562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 16,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,618
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 BMW 5 Series For sale in. Alpine WhiteStandout Features are, *Carfax Accident Free*, *Leather Seats*, *Navigation*, *Sunroof*, Backup Camera, Blind-Spot Monitors, Active Driving Assistant, 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheels, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Head-Up Display, Luxury Seating Package, M Sport, Power Liftgate, Premium Package, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Sport Package (7MP).Cold Weather Package (3-Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Retractable Headlight Washers), Driver Assistance Package (Head-Up Display and Rear-View Camera), Driver Assistance Plus (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side & Top View Cameras, and Speed Limit Info), Luxury Seating Package (20-Way Power Multi-Contour Front Seats, Active Front Seats, and Front Ventilated Seats), M Sport (19 x 8.5 Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheels, 3-Spoke M Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Palladium Gray Trim, Shadowline Exterior Trim, and Without Lines Designation Outside), Premium Package (Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, and Sirius Satellite Radio), Sport Package (7MP), Power Liftgate, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C36HD187124
Stock: L15591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 47,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995$841 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change dailywithout notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthlypayments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with$0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primarylender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C30HD187121
Stock: 37445D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2019
- 58,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,900$1,495 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Cinnamon Brown Dakota Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $70,200.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Package (Originally $1,600),*Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Soft-Close Automatic Doors,*Driving Assistance Package (Originally $1,400),*Rear-View Camera, Head-Up Display,*Driving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $950),*Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers,*Enhanced Bluetooth and Smartphone Integration (Originally $200),**19-Inch Light Alloy Wheels (Originally $600),**Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $550),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Head-Up Display, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio with In-Dash CD-Player,BMW Teleservices and BMW Assist eCall, Smartphone Integration,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped M Sport Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Heated Power Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Panorama Sunroof with Sunshade,Dual-Zone Climate Control with Air Filtration,Dark Wood Interior Trim with Metal look Accents, Ambient Interior Lighting,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Projector Beam Headlights with Retractable Headlight Washers,Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed-Sensitive Rains-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Soft-Close Automatic Doors,3.0L Twin Power Turbocharged 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission with Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,xDrive Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch Light Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available,Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C54HD186927
Stock: 13767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i42,192 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,881$274 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C39HG499330
Stock: P70166
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i30,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,900$1,707 Below Market
Ferman BMW of Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
535i Gran Turismo!!! BMW CERTIFIED!!! NO ACCIDENTS ON CARFAX!!! FRESH LEASE RETURN!!! DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACK!!! M SPORT PACK!!! PREMIUM PACK!!! SPORT PACK!!!HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM!!! MULTI CONTOUR SEATS!!! 4D Hatchback, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, Steptronic, RWD, Dark Graphite Metallic, Ivory White w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 20 x 8.5 Fr & 20 x 10 Rr Double Spoke Wheels, 3-Spoke M Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, M Sport, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Palladium Gray Trim, Panic alarm, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: HD Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear-View Camera, Security system, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Sirius Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed control, Speed Limit Info, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Package (7MP), Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Without Lines Designation Outside.Reviews:* Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined; front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable; interior is well-built with top-notch materials; dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility Source: Edmunds* Wide range of new and innovative technology features; larger size didn't result in added weight; powerful engines are still relatively fuel-efficient. Source: Edmunds*SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C35HG811577
Stock: PB10127
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 39,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,799$1,433 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Check out this 2017 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive while we still have it in stock!* This BMW 5 Series is a Bargain with These Options *PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE , WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" LIGHT ALLOY MULTI-SPOKE, SIDE & TOP VIEW CAMERAS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER REAR SIDE WINDOW SHADES, MOCHA/BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, LUXURY LINE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Stevens Creek BMW located at 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C39HD187117
Stock: BHD187117
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,495$974 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C37HD187259
Stock: 40157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 37,808 miles
$29,995
Donohoo Auto - Pelham / Alabama
Due to COVID-19 we are open by appointment only. Appointment slots are limited and can fill up quickly. Please ask about our vehicle Home Delivery and pick-up services. We are passionate about providing great customer service while promoting a healthy work environment. If the picture price does not match the listed price it is due to a lag in photos updating on the website. Please use the listed price as the most up to date price.Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Front And Rear Parking Sensors.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Double Spoke Light Alloy -inc: (Style 234), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic w/Steptronic -inc: shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P245/50R18 AS Run-Flat.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Donohoo Auto LLC located at 8122 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124 can get you a trustworthy 5 Series today!The Accessories include 2 Master Keys- and Owner's Manual.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C38HG811606
Stock: 36552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 39,558 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995$656 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE LIGHTING PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE X Drive All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricing posted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who reference such pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standard list price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C50HD186973
Stock: 40811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 31,829 miles
$27,998
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C55HG499164
Stock: 19190750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,664 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,778
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo in Glacier Silver Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, (4) BRAND NEW Tires, XDRIVE - All Wheel Drive, Power Panoramic Moonroof, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Cold Weather Package (3-Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Retractable Headlight Washers), Driver Assistance Package (Head-Up Display and Rear-View Camera), Driver Assistance Plus (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side & Top View Cameras, and Speed Limit Info), Premium Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Sirius Satellite Radio, and Soft-Close Automatic Doors), McGovern Certified Certified, 18" x 8.0" Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Side Window Shades, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, and Steering wheel memory!Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C31HD187161
Stock: AB1859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 26,467 miles
$31,598
MINI of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C3XHD187112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
