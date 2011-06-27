Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
- $18,000
2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive64,680 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Country Chevrolet - Colville / Washington
FREE FOUR YEAR 48,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ASK FOR A MOBILE TEST DRIVE! WE WILL BRING IT TO YOU! The Country buying experience just cant be beat. No one works harder for you than us! We will pay off your trade no matter what you owe! Your Spokane area used car dealer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP4C57CC899927
Stock: 19550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $16,999
2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i84,933 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Williamsport - Muncy / Pennsylvania
MUST SEE! Very rare vehicle, well maintained, will sell QUICK! Convenience Package, Luxury Seating Package, Value package. Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof. Serviced here.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera BMW 550i with Jet Black exterior and Venetian Beige interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 5500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PKG pwr tailgate, Comfort Access keyless entry, soft-close automatic doors, LUXURY SEATING PKG pwr rear sunshade, manual side sunshades, front ventilated seats, active front seats, BMW APPS smartphone integration, VALUE PKG 600-watt premium hi-fi sound system w/14-speakers, 2-subwoofers, digital sound processing (DSP), digital 9-channel amplifier, SIRIUS satellite radio.EXPERTS CONCLUDE"Inside, the 5 GT is comfortable, spacious, and luxurious." -CarAndDriver.com.MORE ABOUT USCiocca BMW of Williamsport is a member of the Ciocca Dealerships Family. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction, not only with the vehicle you buy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN4C51CC210275
Stock: B20120275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $14,398
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i97,826 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
Imperial Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ivory White/Black; Dakota Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean two Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN2C5XDC202942
Stock: DC202942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $17,998
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive42,871 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Charlottesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Charlottesville / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C50BC338388
Stock: 19012073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,980
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i49,830 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN0C51DDW92623
Stock: 10424803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $19,995
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive54,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
New Arrival! AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2013! Navigation Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive has a great Carbon Black Metallic exterior and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C52DC339884
Stock: C3398884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $14,899
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive73,553 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 BMW 5 Series 535i Gran Turismo xDrive Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! PANORAMIC MOONROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD!2013 BMW 5 Series is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2013 BMW 5 Series remains a leader among midsize luxury sedans as an all-around performer.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Strong and relatively fuel-efficient engines- capable handling- clean interior design with high-quality materials- top safety scores- excellent seats- plenty of high-tech features.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C55DC339586
Stock: 11-3616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive81,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Convoy Motors - National City / California
2013 BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD Sport Activity , 4 doors,Hatchback, 3.0 Liter turbocharged engine, V6 with Automatic 8-Speed transmission, AWD, head up windshield display, front & back parking sensor, upgraded sound system, mood roof, premium package, remote trunk release , ABS (4-wheel),leather, navigation, and much more. VIN: WBASP2C50DC339849 For more information about this vehicle call and make a appointment: Phone:(619) 779-8958 Antonio Munoz Convoy Motors LLC 1040 National City Blvd. National City, CA 91950 Website: www.ConvoyMotors.com Monday- Friday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. Saturday 10:00 am - 5;00 pm Sunday by appointment only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C50DC339849
Stock: 339849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,999
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i76,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN2C58BC201446
Stock: 12134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i106,052 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
The pinnacle of refinement and capability, introducing our One Owner 2011 BMW 5-Series 535i Sedan in Black Sapphire Metallic. Powered by a 3.0 Liter TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that maximizes performance and results in 300hp on demand while connected to the race-inspired 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our swift Rear Wheel Drive sedan scores near 30mpg on the open road plus offers a genuine smile. Slip inside the tranquil interior of this 535i, take in the view from the panoramic sunroof, and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you like full-color navigation. The sensation of comfortable leather on 10-way power/heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control immerse you in complete comfort. You'll appreciate the ease of our iDrive electronics interface as you listen to HD radio on a fantastic sound system. BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true with advanced features such as emergency communications and stability/traction control. Distinguished performance, unique style, and state-of-the-art technology await you in this 535i sedan. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN2C51BC201921
Stock: 201921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $9,990
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive138,352 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C59BC337496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,995Great Deal | $2,104 below market
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive58,166 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
One owner, BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo equipped with Luxury Line, Head-up Display, Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Driving Assistance Package, Rear-view Camera, Park Distance Control, Side and Top-view Cameras, BMW Apps, Satellite Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth, Wheel Locks, Power Rear Side Window Shades and Moonroof! BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XED183669
Stock: WB13884T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $17,995Fair Deal | $842 below market
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive70,102 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C53ED183917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i97,758 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
550i trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Leather, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks.VISIT US TODAYNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M6C59ED086006
Stock: UDD086006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $15,928Fair Deal
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive92,983 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2014 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo Quartz Metallic 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Quartz Metallic. 18/26 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C57ED183354
Stock: 183354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $24,950
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive47,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
26 Motors - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C50ED084920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,000
2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i118,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Auto Group - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN4C54AC209389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,999
2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive38,395 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nick Mayer Marshall Ford - Mayfield Heights / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Accident Free Carfax History Report, Hard to Find, Non Smoker, Dealer Serviced, Great Service History, 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD, NAVIGATION,, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, **Navigation / GPS**, **Rear Backup Camera**, **Sync / Bluetooth**, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hi-Fi 12-Speaker Sound System, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Interior, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: HD Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XED183476
Stock: PT2967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020