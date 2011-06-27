Vehicle overview

In the animal kingdom, the look of certain animals can make one ponder how the animal came about in the first place. Consider the platypus, for instance, or the double-humped camel. Looking at the 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo, you might have similar questions: What is it? Who's it for?

With its sloping fastback roof line, the 5 Series Gran Turismo isn't really a wagon (lacks a cargo-friendly, squared-off roof) or an SUV (lacks abundant passenger and cargo capacities). You could say it's a cross between the two. Maybe it's just a large luxury hatchback. We imagine BMW hopes to attract luxury sport sedan owners looking for something sporty but with enhanced cargo capacity.

Scrutinizing the spec chart won't tell you much about the 5 GT's bloodlines. The Gran Turismo is about 2 inches taller than a 5 Series sedan but 4 inches lower than an X5 crossover SUV. Even this Bimmer's name is murky. It's called the "5 Series" GT, but actually uses many of the 7 Series chassis components and offers a cabin about as roomy as the flagship sedan. Unfortunately, the GT offers neither the luxurious ride of the 7 Series nor the 5 Series sedan's sharp handling.

The 5 Series Gran Turismo's dual-mode hatchback -- its distinguishing feature -- is pretty cool, though. You can open just the lower part (similar to a sedan's trunk lid) or you can lift the whole hatch upward. Fold down the split rear seats and there's 60 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, less than most compact crossovers but four times the trunk space of a 5 Series sedan. A choice between twin-turbo V8 and turbocharged inline-6 ensures plenty of performance, while optional all-wheel drive (xDrive) offers steady footing in inclement weather.

The 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is a niche unto itself, at least until the similar Audi A7 debuts next year. If that niche proves popular, the Gran Turismo will no doubt work out well. But for most folks, you're better served by conventional wagons like the 2011 Audi A6 Avant or 2011 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon, or crossover SUVs including the 2011 Acura MDX or BMW's own X5.