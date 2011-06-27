  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  4. Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful turbo V8 engine, roomy and upscale cabin, nifty dual-access rear hatch, hatchback-like flexibility, sublime seats.
  • Stiffer ride than a true luxury car, not as cargo-friendly as some wagons, pricey for the segment.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price
$12,797
Used 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo creates a new luxury niche somewhere between wagon and crossover. But we're not entirely convinced that there's really a need for such a vehicle in your garage.

Vehicle overview

We're not quite sure what to make of the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo. Now, that's not to say it's a bad car — far from it. No, our conundrum lies in two basic questions: "What is it?" and "Who is it for?" One might call this new 5 Series Gran Turismo a wagon, but you could call it a luxury hatchback, too. And as for the intended audience, is the 5 GT intended for sedan shoppers looking for added cargo space, or is it meant for crossover SUV drivers desiring something smaller? These are questions not easily answered.

One doesn't learn much just by looking at the car's specs. The Gran Turismo rides about 2 inches taller than a 5 Series sedan but almost 4 inches lower than an X5 crossover SUV. Even the car's name is misleading; the 5 Series GT actually uses many of the same underpinnings as the 7 Series and has just as roomy of a cabin. Yet the GT's ride quality isn't as luxurious as that of the 7 Series, and what initially feels like sporting intentions when driving quickly fades due to the car's large size and added heft.

The main draw for the GT is undoubtedly its fastback-like rear hatch. The two-section rear hatchback gives owners the choice of opening the back like a conventional sedan trunk or like a larger, wagonlike liftgate. This sort of trunk-or-hatchback utility is unique in the American automotive marketplace. Split-folding rear seats allow for a crossover-like 60 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, and you even get a few extra cubic feet of trunk space out of the deal (as compared to the 5 Series). However, the raked rear hatch limits utility when compared to true wagons or crossovers that can haul bulkier items.

The 5 Series Gran Turismo is offered in a 550i GT guise that's powered by a twin-turbo V8 (the same one found in the 7 Series) paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. A 535i GT is also available, and features an inline six-cylinder engine with a single twin-scroll turbo. Both models can be had in rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the latter designated by the xDrive moniker.

With all of the design variations inherent in the 5 Series Gran Turismo, it's pretty obvious that this car exists in a specialized automotive niche without any direct competitors. In the end, you'll have to ask yourself one simple question: "Do I have a need for a luxury hatch/wagon like the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?" If the answer is "Yes!" BMW has the car for you. If your reply is "No," conventional wagons with better handling (Audi A6 Avant, BMW 5 Series wagon, Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon) or crossover SUVs with more utility (Acura MDX, BMW X5) will likely be better choices.

2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is a luxury sedan with a large, fastback-style rear hatch that can be opened like a traditional trunk or as a large tailgate. It can seat up to five passengers and is offered 535i and 550i trim levels that correspond to the two engine choices.

Standard features for the 535i include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, heated exterior mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, full power accessories, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats and sliding and reclining rear seats. Also standard are Bluetooth and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player. Besides the upgrade to the V8 engine, the 550i adds Navigation with voice recognition and real-time traffic, BMW's iDrive system, auto-dimming mirrors and a universal garage door opener.

Most Gran Turismo options are grouped into packages. The Sport package adds 19-inch wheels or 20-inch alloy wheels with performance tires (for the 550i only), an adaptive suspension, multicontour seats and a sport steering wheel. The Driver Assistance package adds a blind-spot monitoring system, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. The Premium Sound package upgrades the stereo and adds a USB port and iPod integration, and the Convenience package adds a power tailgate, soft-close doors and keyless ignition/entry. Auto-dimming mirrors and the universal garage door opener are also included in this package for the 535i (standard on the 550i).

There also plenty of options related to seating upgrades. The Cold Weather package keeps passengers cozy with heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Active Ventilation Seat package adds heated and ventilated multicontour seats, while the Luxury Rear Seating package includes heated and ventilated rear seats, four-zone climate control and rear and side window sunshades. In addition, this package gives buyers the choice of replacing the rear middle seat with a permanent center console, making the GT a four-seater.

Stand-alone options include many of the above-listed items, plus four-wheel active steering, a head-up display, navigation for the 535i, a rearview camera, side and top view cameras (for the 550i GT only), advanced Bluetooth phone connectivity, a ski bag, satellite radio, rear-seat DVD entertainment and night vision with pedestrian detection.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 BMW 535i Gran Turismo is offered with an inline six-cylinder engine with a single twin-scroll turbo, while the 550i sports a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. The 535i produces 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque and the V8 makes a healthy 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control is the only transmission available. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can also opt for the xDrive models with all-wheel drive.

In testing, a 550i GT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a brisk 5.3 seconds. We expect the 535i to trail by about a second. The EPA estimates 535 fuel economy at 19/28 mpg city/highway and 22 mpg in combined driving. The 550i is rated lower at 15/21/17 mpg. You can also expect to drop 1 or 2 mpg for xDrive models.

In an effort to increase efficiency, both engines incorporate a regenerative braking system that charges the battery when the vehicle is coasting or braking. Unlike a hybrid, though, this system does not provide added power to propel the car. Instead, it augments conventional battery charging for powering the GT's many electronic accessories.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2010 BMW 5 Series GT includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The brakes also feature brake fade compensation, hill-hold and brake drying functions. Optional blind-spot detection, head-up display, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, rear- and sideview cameras and night vision with pedestrian detection are also available.

Driving

On the road, the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo rides a bit more stiffly than the big 7 Series on which it is based. Ruts and bumps are transmitted more readily into the cabin, but this also translates to a more connected feeling to the road. Power from the turbo V8 is strong and the eight-speed automatic seems well-matched to this engine, providing quick, almost seamless shifts when driven conservatively. The steering is well-weighted and lightens up considerably at lower speeds. When combined with the optional four-wheel active steering, the GT feels much more maneuverable in parking lots, thanks to a smaller turning circle.

Around town, the 5 Series GT remains calm and composed, insulating passengers from the harshness of the world much like any 5 Series would, with wind and road noise going largely unnoticed. When taken on winding mountain passes, the GT initially feels confident and nimble, but if driven closer to the limit, the taller ride height and added weight make themselves known. Body roll is more pronounced compared to that of the 5 or 7 Series, but the advanced suspension components and electronic aides should compensate enough to please all but the most demanding of drivers.

Interior

The 2010 BMW 5 Series GT's cabin is on par with the brand's luxurious 7 Series flagship. Almost every surface is adorned with supple leather, rich wood trim or well-textured plastics. BMW's latest-generation and greatly improved iDrive interface is standard, simplifying control of the navigation and entertainment functions.

The front seats easily accommodate larger folk and offer seemingly endless seat adjustments. The rear seats are just as comfortable and can be optioned with many of the same amenities as the fronts. As expected, the rear seat middle position is less comfortable than the outboard positions, but it comes in handy when needed.

The GT's distinctive rear hatch is the real star of this show, and its functionality proves it is more than a styling flourish. The dual-access tailgate consists of two sections that allow for a traditional trunklike opening or a full hatch. The smaller trunk section holds up to 15 cubic feet and allows for speedier loading. A removable rear package tray creates a substantial partition between the trunk and cabin and stores neatly under the trunk floor when not in use. With the rear seats folded and package tray stowed, the GT can handle much bulkier loads — up to 60 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

WOW. In a word-AMAZING.
D Foster,04/29/2010
Purchased the 2010 BMW 500i GT in February. 6,600 miles to date. Truly the most comfortable, fun to drive BMW I've owned. The Sport Package is a must as it adds Adjustable suspension. Comfort mode is great for long highway cruising. Sport mode is perfect for in-town stop light heroes. The GT is a perfect blend of sports car and pack mule. More than enough room in the back to haul luggage or bikes. Rear passengers are treated to an amazing amount of room and comfort. The Comfort Seats up front are probably the most comfortable auto seats on the market. Gas mileage in the highway has been 25 mpg on two 1,000 trips from FL to TN. Around town, stop and go has been 16 mpg.
Great All Around Car
ironsalmon2,08/07/2014
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Every car has there demographic, and afew can branch over those barriers. This is defiantly one of those cars. I have never gotten so many compliments from people of all ages. For me personally, this is my 3rd BMW. I've had a 750li and a 530i which were great cars in there own right , but this car has so many more usable features and functions. The ride is quiet and very good over bumps. If you change the setting into Sport , the car becomes a serious sports sedan, with quicker steering, and faster throttle response. The hatch gives the car much more functionality over a standard trunk. I have since traded in for a 2015 BMW X4 which is similar in that it's a hatch, and a real great car. But I have to tell you the 535 gt was a 7 series . It's exactly what the car was with a hatch. To me it was a practical 7 series. X4 is much sportier, amazing that it sits higher but handles like a sports car. Bmw gets copied on every car they make , and it always trickles down through every manufacture.
Love My 5GT!
Neil,05/01/2010
I opted for the European Delivery option and collected my new 550i GT in April 2010. The pics don't do it justice -- this car is a beauty. With the big twin turbo V8 this was fun to drive in Europe. We hit 130 on the Autobahn (OK, we were not trying hard enough). Drove through Liechtenstein through the Alps into Italy and across highway 10 along the Med -- this was a James Bond drive with windy roads in and out of tunnels. Super cool! The car was great throughout the trip. I loaded this baby with options. The heads-up display is fantastic especially when trying to navigate unfamiliar territory -- it makes a wrong turn much less likely. The new iDrive is way better than before too.
Not pretty but very capable
Mike,04/12/2018
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
While I never cared for the styling of this car I think it was probably the most comfortable car we ever owned. Seats were great with excellent visibility. Drove the car from LA to Philly and would do that trip again - only in another GT. I have to sneak up on it in a parking lot, but once inside it is remarkably comfortable. Just routine maintenance, no surprises. Rear seats down there is quite a bit of space to haul stuff. Not wanting a crossover or SUV this is a great compromise.
See all 12 reviews of the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
More About This Model

It's hard to argue with the adage, "You can't make all the people happy all of the time." But it seems that the 2010 BMW 550i Gran Turismo tries to do just that by attempting to be everything to everybody. Its description alone supports this idea -- a luxury sedan, only taller, with a sportier suspension and, oh yeah, a hatchback for added utility. This odd automotive cocktail results in an impressive vehicle in the end, but we're not so sure the buying public will embrace the GT.

First and foremost is the 2010 BMW 550i GT's appearance. It's as if BMW's 7 Series was involved in some sort of inbreeding experiment to inject some of the X6's quirky DNA. There's no denying the Gran Turismo resembles the 7 Series -- it is, after all, based on the same chassis -- but the GT sits about 3 inches taller and sports a rather ungainly sloping hatch instead of a trunk. Unlike the X6, though, the 550i GT can seat three full-size adults in the rear seats and can hold virtually the same amount of cargo.

Appearances aside, the 2010 BMW 550i Gran Turismo is a genuinely good car. Styling is subjective, but the prodigious V8 power, surprisingly capable handling and luxurious interior are indisputable. Considering it is based on the flagship 7 Series and is available with many of the same creature comforts, the smart money is on the GT, as it will leave an additional $18,000 in your pocket.

Of course, the GT isn't really an alternative to flagship luxury sedans. Its impressive utility and passenger space make it more akin to wagons like the Audi A6 Avant and Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon, or crossovers/SUVs like the Acura MDX and BMW X5, which offer many of the same features and can be had for significantly less. Still, a wagon or an SUV isn't for everyone. Perhaps an alternative like the 2010 BMW 550i GT is in order: a truly luxurious vehicle with some utilitarian capabilities that indeed manages to offer a little something for just about everyone.

Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Overview

The Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i is priced between $12,797 and$12,797 with odometer readings between 86701 and86701 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 5 Series Gran Turismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,797 and mileage as low as 86701 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.

Can't find a used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,604.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,776.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,610.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,755.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo lease specials

Related Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles