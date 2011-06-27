Vehicle overview

We're not quite sure what to make of the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo. Now, that's not to say it's a bad car — far from it. No, our conundrum lies in two basic questions: "What is it?" and "Who is it for?" One might call this new 5 Series Gran Turismo a wagon, but you could call it a luxury hatchback, too. And as for the intended audience, is the 5 GT intended for sedan shoppers looking for added cargo space, or is it meant for crossover SUV drivers desiring something smaller? These are questions not easily answered.

One doesn't learn much just by looking at the car's specs. The Gran Turismo rides about 2 inches taller than a 5 Series sedan but almost 4 inches lower than an X5 crossover SUV. Even the car's name is misleading; the 5 Series GT actually uses many of the same underpinnings as the 7 Series and has just as roomy of a cabin. Yet the GT's ride quality isn't as luxurious as that of the 7 Series, and what initially feels like sporting intentions when driving quickly fades due to the car's large size and added heft.

The main draw for the GT is undoubtedly its fastback-like rear hatch. The two-section rear hatchback gives owners the choice of opening the back like a conventional sedan trunk or like a larger, wagonlike liftgate. This sort of trunk-or-hatchback utility is unique in the American automotive marketplace. Split-folding rear seats allow for a crossover-like 60 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, and you even get a few extra cubic feet of trunk space out of the deal (as compared to the 5 Series). However, the raked rear hatch limits utility when compared to true wagons or crossovers that can haul bulkier items.

The 5 Series Gran Turismo is offered in a 550i GT guise that's powered by a twin-turbo V8 (the same one found in the 7 Series) paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. A 535i GT is also available, and features an inline six-cylinder engine with a single twin-scroll turbo. Both models can be had in rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the latter designated by the xDrive moniker.

With all of the design variations inherent in the 5 Series Gran Turismo, it's pretty obvious that this car exists in a specialized automotive niche without any direct competitors. In the end, you'll have to ask yourself one simple question: "Do I have a need for a luxury hatch/wagon like the 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?" If the answer is "Yes!" BMW has the car for you. If your reply is "No," conventional wagons with better handling (Audi A6 Avant, BMW 5 Series wagon, Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon) or crossover SUVs with more utility (Acura MDX, BMW X5) will likely be better choices.