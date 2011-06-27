Vehicle overview

Sometimes it seems like there is a bewildering array of choices when you're shopping for a new car. This can really be the case with BMW's lineup. Beyond all the typical choices of sedans and SUVs, there's the 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo. A large hatchback based on the 7 Series sedan (indeed, it's bigger than the 5 Series with which it shares its name), the Gran Turismo mixes the attributes of a sedan, crossover SUV and wagon. It's an interesting mix to be sure, but how much appeal that mix holds with you will depend on your specific needs.

The 5 Series Gran Turismo's calling card is its dual-function liftgate that can open up in two different ways. As expected, the whole thing lifts upward in conventional fashion as a single piece. But you can also open just the lower portion, below the rear window, much like a sedan's trunk lid. With the Gran Turismo, you also get a high-class interior with an impressively roomy rear seat, available all-wheel drive, a slightly higher ride height than a sedan and the option to choose either a strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine or an even more powerful turbocharged V8.

Under cold analysis, though, we find it hard to love the 5 Series GT. The automaker's own crossovers, the 2014 BMW X3 and 2014 BMW X5, provide plenty of luxury and utility at much lower prices. And while the Gran Turismo does give you more cargo space than a coupe-styled sedan like the 2014 Audi A7 or BMW's 6 Series Gran Coupe, it's not as enjoyable to drive (or as easy on the eyes) as those sportier cars. And if you're looking for more of a luxury sport wagon, we'd point you toward the 2014 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon. Overall, though, the 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo will satisfy shoppers looking for a vehicle that can do a little bit of everything.