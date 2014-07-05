Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
- 58,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,104 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
One owner, BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo equipped with Luxury Line, Head-up Display, Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Driving Assistance Package, Rear-view Camera, Park Distance Control, Side and Top-view Cameras, BMW Apps, Satellite Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth, Wheel Locks, Power Rear Side Window Shades and Moonroof! BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XED183669
Stock: WB13884T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 70,102 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,995$842 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C53ED183917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
550i trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Leather, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks.VISIT US TODAYNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M6C59ED086006
Stock: UDD086006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 92,983 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,928
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2014 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo Quartz Metallic 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Quartz Metallic. 18/26 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C57ED183354
Stock: 183354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 47,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,950
26 Motors - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C50ED084920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,999
Nick Mayer Marshall Ford - Mayfield Heights / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Accident Free Carfax History Report, Hard to Find, Non Smoker, Dealer Serviced, Great Service History, 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD, NAVIGATION,, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, **Navigation / GPS**, **Rear Backup Camera**, **Sync / Bluetooth**, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hi-Fi 12-Speaker Sound System, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Interior, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: HD Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XED183476
Stock: PT2967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 86,534 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,375
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2014 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive Gran Turismo AWDExterior Parking Camera Rear, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers. Clean CARFAX.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C51ED084943
Stock: A20171A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 71,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,000
Lexus of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C52ED183908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2015 BMW 5 SERIES GRAN TURISMO AWD with powerful 4.4L 32V V8 w/TwinPower Turbo -inc piezo direct engine and driven 73277 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C56FD085121
Stock: CAG4096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 97,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,398
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
Imperial Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ivory White/Black; Dakota Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean two Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN2C5XDC202942
Stock: DC202942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 45,841 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,000
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Navigation, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sun/Moon Roof, Panoramic Roof, Hard Top, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, 12 Speakers, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Dark Wood Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Sirius Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2015 Jet Black BMW 4D Hatchback 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower TurboAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C56FD184013
Stock: STK184013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 49,830 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$18,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASN0C51DDW92623
Stock: 10424803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 54,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
New Arrival! AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2013! Navigation Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive has a great Carbon Black Metallic exterior and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C52DC339884
Stock: C3398884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 65,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,778
Dick Norris Buick GMC Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
2015 BMW 5 SERIES 535I GRAN TURISMO 4 DOOR HATCHBACK! WHITE! 3.0L ENGINE! 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! NORRIS PROTECTION PLUS INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION ALONG WITH 12 MONTHS COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! â Anti-Microbial Vehicle Protection. Because your safety is a top priority, All New and Pre-owned vehicles are now treated with anti-microbial. This application eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces in your vehicle. It is EPA Approved, non-toxic and child and pet safe. We believe in this product ourselves and have treated our dealership waiting areas as well as our courtesy loaner vehicles in our service department. If you would like to have your personal vehicle treated, please contact our service department. â Door2Door Delivery Concierge Service. We've enhanced our online service to include remote test drives and full vehicle delivery service from the comfort of your home or office. All paperwork can be signed remotely. â No Payments Until October 2020. We have enhanced relief incentives that include delayed payment options as well as Zero Percent financing for up to 72 months. Our dealership is open for sales and for service and we're ready to help. We are grateful for your loyalty as a locally owned and operated dealership that supports many families. We are working hard to keep our guests and employees safe while continuing to provide a high level of customer service. 535i Gran Turismo 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo RWD 19/28 City/Highway MPG 12-MONTH COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! Your recommended oil changes and tire rotations will be performed at no cost to you for 12 months or 12,000 miles! Included in Norris Protection Plus! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C57FD872106
Stock: P2760B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 73,553 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,899
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 BMW 5 Series 535i Gran Turismo xDrive Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! PANORAMIC MOONROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD!2013 BMW 5 Series is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2013 BMW 5 Series remains a leader among midsize luxury sedans as an all-around performer.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Strong and relatively fuel-efficient engines- capable handling- clean interior design with high-quality materials- top safety scores- excellent seats- plenty of high-tech features.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C55DC339586
Stock: 11-3616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
Convoy Motors - National City / California
2013 BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD Sport Activity , 4 doors,Hatchback, 3.0 Liter turbocharged engine, V6 with Automatic 8-Speed transmission, AWD, head up windshield display, front & back parking sensor, upgraded sound system, mood roof, premium package, remote trunk release , ABS (4-wheel),leather, navigation, and much more. VIN: WBASP2C50DC339849 For more information about this vehicle call and make a appointment: Phone:(619) 779-8958 Antonio Munoz Convoy Motors LLC 1040 National City Blvd. National City, CA 91950 Website: www.ConvoyMotors.com Monday- Friday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. Saturday 10:00 am - 5;00 pm Sunday by appointment only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBASP2C50DC339849
Stock: 339849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,960 miles
$19,668
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2015 Black BMW 5 Series Clean CARFAX. AWD, Black Leather, 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheels, 3-Spoke M Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Lumbar Support, M Sport, Memory seat, Palladium Gray Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Speed control, Sport Package (7MP), Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Without Lines Designation Outside.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C55FD085109
Stock: 3K4527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 75,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,900
Eden Vehicle Marketing - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Best in Philly | Used Cars for Sale Philadelphia | Used Cars PhiladelphiaBuy with Confidence:Over 150 Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock With access to thousands of vehicles we can get you the right vehicle for your specific order5-Day Unconditional Money-Back GuaranteeOur vehicles are fully serviced and went through a complete PA inspectionFree Carfax History Report with every vehicleEach vehicle comes with a 30/day or 1500 mile Comprehensive Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Financing for everyone. With access to many banks we have a financing solution to suit your specific needs SE HABLA ESPAÑOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XFD186489
Stock: 186489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
