Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio

One owner, BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo equipped with Luxury Line, Head-up Display, Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Driving Assistance Package, Rear-view Camera, Park Distance Control, Side and Top-view Cameras, BMW Apps, Satellite Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth, Wheel Locks, Power Rear Side Window Shades and Moonroof! BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA5M4C5XED183669

Stock: WB13884T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020