Vehicle overview

With all the different options in BMW's vast vehicle lineup, the 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo can be seen as an attempt to simplify. Want cargo-carrying versatility? The 5 Series GT's tall hatchback body is much more capacious than any sedan, and its unique tailgate has a hinged rear panel that can open like a sedan's trunk if you prefer. How about a commanding driving position? The GT's elevated driver seat keeps you comfortably above the fray. Responsive handling? In theory, at least, this 7 Series-based hauler retains its platform-mate's dynamic excellence. What about a sumptuous interior? The GT's cabin is one of the nicest you'll find.

But it's hard to be everything to everyone, and a closer look at the 5 Series GT bears that out. Sure, it's got decent cargo space, but most similarly sized crossovers offer more. And with its relatively high center of gravity, it actually feels like a crossover from behind the wheel despite those 7 Series roots. Then there's the styling: BMW builds a lot of sleek vehicles, but "sleek" isn't quite the right word for the GT's upright profile. When you're spending this much money, you might want a bit more fashion sense in return.

No other automaker offers a vehicle quite like the 5 Series Gran Turismo, so in a way you're going to love this niche vehicle or you're just going to have to go for a more conventional choice. Among those, you could check out the more cargo-friendly 2015 BMW X5 or the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon, which nearly matches the 5 Series GT's cargo capacity and adds a handy rear-facing third row seat. If hauling stuff isn't a high priority, the swift and stunning 2015 Audi A7 beckons. Overall, we think the 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is an impressively engineered car, but its odd mix of traits makes it something of an acquired taste.