Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

- 16,607 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**ONE OWNER**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**PANORAMIC ROOF**HEATED SEATS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C59GD186565
Stock: 186565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,656 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,499
Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Visit Integrity Auto Sales online at integrityautoz.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C55GD085242
Stock: 5289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 86,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C54GD186845
Stock: m46186845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 32,370 miles
$30,223
Classic Chevrolet - Beaumont / Texas
AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4D Hatchback Blue AWD Steptronic 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C58GD085204
Stock: KT085204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 39,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,995
Auto Expo - Great Neck / New York
PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, LUXURY LINE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, XDRIVE, NAVIGATION, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, MULTI CONTOUR SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR SUNSHADES, AUTO LIFTGATE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XGD186770
Stock: AX40577A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 49,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,488
Definitive Motors - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C56GD085217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,855
Car Store USA - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C59GD085146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,995$2,477 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C56HG499285
Stock: 499285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,870
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C30HG811583
Stock: 10432668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 25,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,590$770 Below Market
Whitaker Sports and Import Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
Low mile one owner with a clean CarFax. CarFax documented service history. MSport, Premium Package, Driver Assist Package, Driver Assist Plus Package, and Harman Kardon Audio. See photos for a complete list of optional equipment. Multi-point safety and mechanical inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XHD186964
Stock: 1895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 43,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,880
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C39HG499327
Stock: 10427374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 15,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$35,877
BMW of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
Excellent Condition, MileOne 12/12 Warranty, ONLY 15,204 Miles! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C56HD186959
Stock: TP1252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 27,597 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$29,900
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $66,195.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 50K MILES/48 MO (03/31/2021) - Premium Package - Driver Assistance Package - Steptronic Automatic Transmission with Shift Paddle - Sport Leather Steering Wheel - Navigation System - Heated Front Seats - 19" Light Alloy Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C38HG811640
Stock: 6562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 16,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,618
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 BMW 5 Series For sale in. Alpine White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C36HD187124
Stock: L15591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 47,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,995$841 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C30HD187121
Stock: 37445D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2019
- 58,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,900$1,495 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Cinnamon Brown Dakota Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $70,200.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C54HD186927
Stock: 13767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i42,192 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,881$274 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C39HG499330
Stock: P70166
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i30,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,900$1,707 Below Market
Ferman BMW of Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
535i Gran Turismo!!! BMW CERTIFIED!!! NO ACCIDENTS ON CARFAX!!! FRESH LEASE RETURN!!! DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACK!!! M SPORT PACK!!! PREMIUM PACK!!! SPORT PACK!!!HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM!!! MULTI CONTOUR SEATS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C35HG811577
Stock: PB10127
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
