Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    16,607 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    33,656 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,499

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    86,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,894

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    32,370 miles

    $30,223

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    39,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    49,811 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,488

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    101,256 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,855

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    54,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $2,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    28,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,870

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    25,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,590

    $770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    43,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,880

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    15,204 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,877

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    27,597 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    16,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,618

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    47,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,995

    $841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

    58,906 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,900

    $1,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    42,192 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,881

    $274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i

    30,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,900

    $1,707 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Jack of all trades. Master of them all though.
Val P,07/29/2019
550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently bought my GT 550xi 2016 with a factory warranty left until 2020. Initially I test drove 535 thinking it would be adequate enough with a better gas mileage. Nope. The car was too slow to the extent I even thought the turbo was blown off. The engine was noisy and with not a pleasant sound. Now 550 is a totally different animal. It is very powerful, drives like a large sports sedan and has a nice low-frequency growl from the engine with a much better sound isolation from the engine compartment. So I`m willing to put up with a higher gas consumption when the car is that good. The interior`s fit and finish are superb,better than those of 750 I tried also. It has more space in the cabin, higher stance on the road but better balance and maneuverability than SUV. The look is astonishing and eye-catching also. All in all I love this car and plan to keep it for a few years. As far as the reliability is concerned I cannot say anything at the moment but I hope it will be above average.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
