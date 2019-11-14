Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 73,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2015 BMW 5 SERIES GRAN TURISMO AWD with powerful 4.4L 32V V8 w/TwinPower Turbo -inc piezo direct engine and driven 73277 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C56FD085121
Stock: CAG4096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 45,841 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,000
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Navigation, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sun/Moon Roof, Panoramic Roof, Hard Top, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, 12 Speakers, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Dark Wood Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Sirius Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2015 Jet Black BMW 4D Hatchback 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower TurboAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C56FD184013
Stock: STK184013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 65,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,778
Dick Norris Buick GMC Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
2015 BMW 5 SERIES 535I GRAN TURISMO 4 DOOR HATCHBACK! WHITE! 3.0L ENGINE! 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! NORRIS PROTECTION PLUS INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION ALONG WITH 12 MONTHS COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! â Anti-Microbial Vehicle Protection. Because your safety is a top priority, All New and Pre-owned vehicles are now treated with anti-microbial. This application eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces in your vehicle. It is EPA Approved, non-toxic and child and pet safe. We believe in this product ourselves and have treated our dealership waiting areas as well as our courtesy loaner vehicles in our service department. If you would like to have your personal vehicle treated, please contact our service department. â Door2Door Delivery Concierge Service. We've enhanced our online service to include remote test drives and full vehicle delivery service from the comfort of your home or office. All paperwork can be signed remotely. â No Payments Until October 2020. We have enhanced relief incentives that include delayed payment options as well as Zero Percent financing for up to 72 months. Our dealership is open for sales and for service and we're ready to help. We are grateful for your loyalty as a locally owned and operated dealership that supports many families. We are working hard to keep our guests and employees safe while continuing to provide a high level of customer service. 535i Gran Turismo 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo RWD 19/28 City/Highway MPG 12-MONTH COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! Your recommended oil changes and tire rotations will be performed at no cost to you for 12 months or 12,000 miles! Included in Norris Protection Plus! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C57FD872106
Stock: P2760B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 66,960 miles
$19,668
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2015 Black BMW 5 Series Clean CARFAX. AWD, Black Leather, 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheels, 3-Spoke M Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Lumbar Support, M Sport, Memory seat, Palladium Gray Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Speed control, Sport Package (7MP), Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Without Lines Designation Outside.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C55FD085109
Stock: 3K4527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 75,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,900
Eden Vehicle Marketing - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Best in Philly | Used Cars for Sale Philadelphia | Used Cars PhiladelphiaBuy with Confidence:Over 150 Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock With access to thousands of vehicles we can get you the right vehicle for your specific order5-Day Unconditional Money-Back GuaranteeOur vehicles are fully serviced and went through a complete PA inspectionFree Carfax History Report with every vehicleEach vehicle comes with a 30/day or 1500 mile Comprehensive Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Financing for everyone. With access to many banks we have a financing solution to suit your specific needs SE HABLA ESPAÑOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XFD186489
Stock: 186489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,233
Vic Bailey Volkswagen - Spartanburg / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C51FD184226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,900
Car Pros Renton Hyundai - Renton / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M2C57FGH99210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,104 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
One owner, BMW 535i xDrive Gran Turismo equipped with Luxury Line, Head-up Display, Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Driving Assistance Package, Rear-view Camera, Park Distance Control, Side and Top-view Cameras, BMW Apps, Satellite Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth, Wheel Locks, Power Rear Side Window Shades and Moonroof! BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XED183669
Stock: WB13884T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 16,607 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**ONE OWNER**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**PANORAMIC ROOF**HEATED SEATS**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C59GD186565
Stock: 186565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,102 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,995$842 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C53ED183917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,656 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,499
Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Visit Integrity Auto Sales online at integrityautoz.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more. Your message will always be answered by a real human � never an automated system. ALL CAR LOANS MAYBE SUBJECT TO A DOWN PAYMENT, AND CREDIT APPROVAL!!! Sale Price and/or Market Value represents the approximate value of a standard unit at retail. Sale price will vary with condition, mileage, and options. Taxes and licensing are not included. Pricing of the sale are negotiable such as vehicle price, term, interest rate, and trade appraisal. All information and any agreement is subject to change upon execution of contracting the sale documents. Neither seller or purchaser holds any above information as obligations. Customer is held responsible for inspecting the vehicle before making a purchase. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Internet price expires today. All vehicles are used and one of each.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C55GD085242
Stock: 5289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 97,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
550i trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Leather, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks.VISIT US TODAYNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M6C59ED086006
Stock: UDD086006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 86,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C54GD186845
Stock: m46186845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 92,983 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,928
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2014 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo Quartz Metallic 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Quartz Metallic. 18/26 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C57ED183354
Stock: 183354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 32,370 miles
$30,223
Classic Chevrolet - Beaumont / Texas
AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4D Hatchback Blue AWD Steptronic 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo 60 DAY SATISFACTION GUARANTEE How does it work? The preowned vehicle must have less than 80,000 miles at the time of sale. Up till 60 days after the original purchase date if your not completely satisfied with this preowned unit we will give you the original purchase price before any taxes or fees as a trade value towards the purchase another purchase at Classic Kia. This is not a money back guarantee this is a trade back guarantee towards another vehicle in Classic Kia inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C58GD085204
Stock: KT085204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 47,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,950
26 Motors - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C50ED084920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,999
Nick Mayer Marshall Ford - Mayfield Heights / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Accident Free Carfax History Report, Hard to Find, Non Smoker, Dealer Serviced, Great Service History, 5 Series 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD, NAVIGATION,, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, **Navigation / GPS**, **Rear Backup Camera**, **Sync / Bluetooth**, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hi-Fi 12-Speaker Sound System, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Interior, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: HD Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M4C5XED183476
Stock: PT2967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 86,534 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,375
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2014 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive Gran Turismo AWDExterior Parking Camera Rear, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers. Clean CARFAX.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C51ED084943
Stock: A20171A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo searches:
Related BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Ashburn VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Irving TX
- Used BMW X1 Springfield MA
- Used BMW X5 New Orleans LA
- Used BMW X1 Grand Rapids MI
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Orlando FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Evansville IN
- Used BMW X2 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used BMW M2 Lakeland FL
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon