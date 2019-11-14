Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia

VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2015 BMW 5 SERIES GRAN TURISMO AWD with powerful 4.4L 32V V8 w/TwinPower Turbo -inc piezo direct engine and driven 73277 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA5M0C56FD085121

Stock: CAG4096

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020