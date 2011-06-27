Vehicle overview

Small, medium, large and extra large; these sizes tend to fit a variety of needs. Be it clothing, soft drinks and yes, even cars, most people will find what they need. But what about a half size, perhaps something that slots between large and extra large?

That's the issue we have with the 2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo. It's based on the 7 Series sedan, and features a hatchback body design for more cargo versatility. We're left pondering if this middle ground really needs representation, though, especially when the 5 Series GT costs quite a bit more than BMW's own X5 and X3 crossover SUV models.

The Gran Turismo's dual-mode hatchback is an intriguing model of innovation. From outward appearances, one would assume that access to the cargo hold is just like that of a hatchback, and you'd be correct. The hatch is also hinged at the base of the rear window, however, allowing the tail to be popped open like a conventional trunk. BMW contends that this allows the passenger compartment to be isolated from the elements when loading standard cargo, with the ability to haul larger items when the need arises.

We contend that this is more of a gimmick that fills a nonexistent need. With the aforementioned BMW X3 and X5 providing plenty of luxury and more useful utility, we find it difficult to recommend the 5 Series GT as a viable alternative. If you're indeed seeking a sport/luxury wagon, we'd point you toward the 2013 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon. Comparisons to the 2013 Audi A7 and 2013 Porsche Panamera are inevitable for their hatchback layout, too, but they both lack the sort of cargo space that qualifies as higher utility.

Granted, there's nothing really wrong with the 2013 BMW 5 Series GT, and if you somehow find the need for a vehicle that is custom-tailored to some obscure requirements, perhaps it does make sense. We're more inclined to select an off-the-rack sized wagon or SUV ourselves.