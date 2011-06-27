  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  4. Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful engines
  • impressive fuel economy with 535i
  • roomy and upscale cabin
  • nifty dual-access rear hatch
  • sublime seats.
  • Stiffer ride than a true luxury car
  • excessive throttle lag
  • pricey.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Estimate
$9,165 - $14,284
Used 5 Series Gran Turismo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo has created a new luxury niche somewhere between a wagon and a crossover. We're just not sure who asked for it.

Vehicle overview

The concept of a vehicle that drives like a sport sedan but also offers the practicality of a sport-utility should make sense to a wide range of people, including those who enjoy driving as well as those who have active lifestyles. With them in mind, BMW believes it has built the last vehicle they will ever need: the 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo (GT). With prices beginning at about $60,000 and the potential to reach $90,000 when fully loaded, the 5 Series GT might also just be the last vehicle you can afford.

The 5 Series Gran Turismo's dual-mode hatchback -- its distinguishing feature -- is pretty clever, though. You can open just the lower part (similar to a sedan's trunk lid) or you can lift the whole hatch upward. Fold down the split rear seats and there's 60 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, less than most compact SUVs but four times the trunk space of a 5 Series sedan. The rest of the GT's interior is pretty much just a more spacious 5 Series, and as such boasts excellent materials quality and plenty of features.

A choice between a turbocharged inline-6 or a turbocharged V8 ensures reasonably frugal fuel economy as well as stout performance, while optional all-wheel drive (xDrive) offers steady footing in inclement weather. And unless you consider the four-seat Porsche Panamera hatchback sedan or the Audi A7 its peers (neither one is really an exact match), the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo truly is in a class of one.

Most families, however, will probably find a conventional wagon like the Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon to be more stylish. Meanwhile, crossover SUVs such as the Acura MDX or BMW's own X5 are more practical overall. But if the Gran Turismo's sport sedan/SUV cross-pollination seems like a neat idea, this BMW will no doubt work out well for you.

2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is a large, luxury sedan that seats five with fastback-style treatment that can be opened like a traditional trunk or as a generously sized hatchback. It's offered in 535i and 550i trim levels that correspond to the two engine choices, each of which can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive (xDrive).

Standard features on the 535i include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with washers, foglamps, auto-dimming and heated exterior mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, driver memory settings, and sliding, reclining and split-folding rear seats. Also standard are Bluetooth, BMW's iDrive electronics interface and a 12-speaker sound system with HD radio, a CD player and an iPod/USB interface. Besides the upgrade to the V8 engine, the 550i adds 14-way "multicontour" front seats, a rearview camera and navigation with voice recognition, real-time traffic and online information services.

Most Gran Turismo options are grouped into packages. The Sport package adds 19-inch wheels (or 20-inch wheels for the 550i only) with performance tires, gloss-black exterior trim, multicontour front seats (otherwise lacking in the 535i), a sport steering wheel and increased top speed limiter. To that list the M Sport package adds M-specific wheels and steering wheel, an anthracite headliner and an aerodynamic kit.

The Dynamic Handling package adds an adaptive suspension. The Driver Assistance package gets you a blind-spot monitoring system, lane-departure warning and automatic high beams (535i), plus top- and sideview cameras and a head-up display (550i). The Premium Sound package adds a 16-speaker surround-sound audio system and satellite radio. The Convenience package (550i only) adds a power liftgate, soft-close doors and keyless ignition/entry.

There are also plenty of options related to seating upgrades. The Cold Weather package keeps passengers cozy with heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Luxury Seating package adds heated, ventilated, multicontour front seats with actively adjustable side bolsters, while the Luxury Rear Seating package includes heated and ventilated rear seats and four-zone climate control. In addition, this package replaces the rear middle seat with a permanent center console and makes the GT a four-seater.

Stand-alone options include many of the above-listed items, plus four-wheel active steering, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, navigation for the 535i, a rearview camera, side- and top-view cameras, advanced Bluetooth smartphone connectivity (including Web radio and social networking), a ski bag, satellite radio, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and night vision with pedestrian detection.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo gains BMW Apps as a stand-alone option, including smartphone integration.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 BMW 535i Gran Turismo comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that makes 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. The 550i bumps it up with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 cranking out 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only transmission available. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can opt for xDrive models with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 550i GT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a brisk 5.4 seconds. We'd expect the 535i to trail by about a second. The EPA estimates 535i fuel economy at an impressive 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg in combined driving. The 550i is rated at 15/22/18 mpg. Expect xDrive models to net 1 or 2 mpg less.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2012 BMW 5 Series GT includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The brakes also feature brake fade compensation, hill-hold and brake-drying functions. Optional blind-spot detection, head-up display, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, rearview and sideview cameras and night vision with pedestrian detection are also available.

In government crash tests, the 5 Series Gran Turismo received an overall five-star rating, with four stars for overall front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Edmunds brake testing, a 550i GT decelerated from 60 mph to zero in 112 feet, an impressive result for a vehicle tipping the scale at more than 4,800 pounds.

Driving

On the road, the 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo drives pretty much like a regular 5 Series. The turbo V8 pulls strong and the eight-speed automatic seems well matched to this engine, providing quick, almost seamless shifts when driven conservatively. Going with the inline-6 should suit the vast majority of buyers just fine, however.

Regardless of which engine you choose, the Gran Turismo comes standard with BMW's Driving Dynamics Control, which alters the suspension, steering, throttle and automatic transmission response based on four driver-selected settings. This is a nice idea in theory, as it allows drivers to set up the car as they'd like, but in reality none achieve the sort of control feel the 5 Series used to possess. More importantly, the GT suffers from a notable lag in throttle response, particularly in Comfort and Normal driving modes.

Around town, the 5 Series GT remains calm and composed, insulating passengers from the harshness of the world, much like any 5 Series. Wind and road noise go largely unnoticed. Driven on winding mountain passes, the GT feels confident and nimble. Taken closer to its limits, though, the taller ride height and additional weight contribute to more pronounced body roll than a 5 or 7 Series sedan, although advanced suspension components and electronic aids compensate enough to please most drivers.

Interior

The 5 Series GT's cabin is up to 7 Series standards, with nearly every surface adorned with supple leather, rich wood trim and textured plastic. BMW's latest-generation iDrive system is standard, offering a well-designed interface for the navigation and entertainment functions. The front seats easily accommodate larger folk and offer seemingly endless seat adjustments, while the rears are just as comfortable and can be optioned with many of the same amenities as the fronts.

The GT's distinctive rear hatch offers functionality beyond mere styling flourish. The dual-access tailgate consists of two sections that allow for a traditional trunklike opening or a full hatch. The smaller trunk section holds up to 15 cubic feet and allows for speedier loading. A removable rear package tray creates a substantial partition between the trunk and cabin and stores neatly under the trunk floor when not in use. With the rear seats folded and the package tray stowed, the GT can handle much bulkier loads of up to 60 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Comfortable, practical with great seats
mooreslawcars,06/06/2012
Traded in my 2012 Audi A6 as the seats were extremely uncomfortable (same seats on the A7) with rounded top of seats cutting into shoulder blades in order to get a hatchback BMW with the extremely comfortable optional Multi-contour seats. Well worth the many dollars lost in trade. Love the space and the very smooth ride. Interior on 5GT is even nicer than on the Audi - impressive. Can toss my bike in the back with ease. Dual tailgate is practical. Much slower off the start than the 300hp 700 lbs lighter Audi - should have gotten the V-8. Ideally BMW would sell this as a 540 and 550 like the 6 and 7 series allowing a slighter more powerful base engine.
See all 1 reviews of the 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo

Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Overview

The Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.

Can't find a used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,910.

Find a used BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,831.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,596.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,640.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo lease specials

Related Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles