Vehicle overview

The concept of a vehicle that drives like a sport sedan but also offers the practicality of a sport-utility should make sense to a wide range of people, including those who enjoy driving as well as those who have active lifestyles. With them in mind, BMW believes it has built the last vehicle they will ever need: the 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo (GT). With prices beginning at about $60,000 and the potential to reach $90,000 when fully loaded, the 5 Series GT might also just be the last vehicle you can afford.

The 5 Series Gran Turismo's dual-mode hatchback -- its distinguishing feature -- is pretty clever, though. You can open just the lower part (similar to a sedan's trunk lid) or you can lift the whole hatch upward. Fold down the split rear seats and there's 60 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, less than most compact SUVs but four times the trunk space of a 5 Series sedan. The rest of the GT's interior is pretty much just a more spacious 5 Series, and as such boasts excellent materials quality and plenty of features.

A choice between a turbocharged inline-6 or a turbocharged V8 ensures reasonably frugal fuel economy as well as stout performance, while optional all-wheel drive (xDrive) offers steady footing in inclement weather. And unless you consider the four-seat Porsche Panamera hatchback sedan or the Audi A7 its peers (neither one is really an exact match), the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo truly is in a class of one.

Most families, however, will probably find a conventional wagon like the Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon to be more stylish. Meanwhile, crossover SUVs such as the Acura MDX or BMW's own X5 are more practical overall. But if the Gran Turismo's sport sedan/SUV cross-pollination seems like a neat idea, this BMW will no doubt work out well for you.