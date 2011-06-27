  1. Home
2016 BMW 4 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Dynamic handling
  • powerful yet fuel-efficient engines
  • upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating.
  • Automatic stop-start system can be intrusive
  • 435i isn't much faster than 428i.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its excellent performance and premium appointments, the 2016 BMW 4 Series is a top pick for a luxury sport coupe or convertible.

Vehicle overview

For the past few years, the BMW 4 Series has been the consensus favorite among luxury sport coupes and convertibles. It doesn't take long to understand why once you're behind the wheel. If you follow cars, you've probably heard some noise about the 4 Series' diminished "feel" relative to its two-door 3 Series predecessors, and there's some truth to that. But the bottom line is that no rival can match this BMW's engaging driving demeanor, and its top-notch luxury and technology features make it a uniquely well-rounded package for the money.

The 2016 4 Series is lower and wider than the 3 Series sedan with which it shares a platform, giving it a sleeker look that meets expectations in this style-driven segment. Inside, the 4 Series gets a number of new features for 2016 that burnish its appeal, including standard sport seats across the board and additional standard items like a 16-speaker Harman Kardon stereo for the top-of-the-line 435i. Under the hood, last year's four- and six-cylinder engines carry over, meaning that the six-cylinder 435i lacks the stronger next-generation inline-6 found in the 2016 340i sedan. One of the few complaints we have about the 4 Series is that the 435i isn't sufficiently faster than the four-cylinder 428i, an issue that will have to wait a bit longer for resolution.

There are some pretty enticing competitors in this price range, but they all have their weaknesses. While the Audi A5 certainly looks and drives the part of a luxury two-door, its sole engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder that's blown away by the 428i's overachieving four. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe is caught between generations, with the dated previous-generation model giving way to a dashing new version that won't be available this year. Likewise, the aged Infiniti Q60 is on life support with a new model in the works. One of the strongest 4 Series alternatives at the moment -- hard as it might be to believe -- is the Ford Mustang GT. It lacks the BMW's relatively roomy backseat and premium pedigree but otherwise delivers comparable handling and performance and respectable refinement at a much more affordable price.

If you're getting the sense that the 4 Series is a dominant force in its class, you're not wrong. It might be a different story in 2017, but for now, the Edmunds "A" rated 2016 BMW 4 Series rules the roost.

2016 BMW 4 Series models

The 2016 BMW 4 Series is available as a two-door coupe and a retractable-hardtop convertible. There are two trim levels: 428i and 435i. An "xDrive" on the end connotes all-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive. Despite the misleading name, the 2016 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door sedan that's covered in a separate review. The high-performance M4 is also reviewed separately.

Standard equipment for the 428i coupe includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with LED accents, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, 10-way power front sport seats (including power side bolsters), driver memory settings, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, fold-down rear seatbacks, dual-zone automatic climate control, BMW's iDrive electronics interface (with a 6.5-inch display screen), BMW Assist, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a nine-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, HD radio and a CD player.

In place of the sunroof, the 428i convertible has a power-retractable hardtop with a wind blocker. Interestingly, the convertible also includes folding rear seats -- a feature rarely seen in drop tops.

The 435i adds a more powerful engine, keyless ignition and entry (including a foot sensor for the trunk), four-way power lumbar for the front seats, satellite radio and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

There are a number of available options packages. The Premium package for the 428i adds the 435i's keyless ignition and entry, power lumbar and satellite radio, as well as leather upholstery. The Technology package adds an upgraded iDrive system (including navigation, voice controls, a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen and a touchpad-enhanced controller) along with a color head-up display, a more capable trip computer, BMW Online (provides real-time news and info to the car), BMW Apps (connectivity for select smartphone apps) and BMW Remote Services (allows select mobile devices to lock the car remotely, turns on the climate control and includes a stolen vehicle recovery service).

The Lighting package tacks on adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam control. A Cold Weather package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and (on the convertible) neck-warming air vents for the front seats. The Driver Assistance package adds a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. Opting for the Driver Assistance Plus package gets you those features plus blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a side- and top-view camera system, speed limit info and a frontal-collision warning system with automatic braking.

The Luxury package adds special wood or aluminum interior trim, different wheels and a choice of leather upholstery (some at extra cost), as well as the option of non-sport seats if the standard sport seats seem too confining. The M Sport package also offers a range of trim and leather options, further adding an aero body kit and a sport-tuned suspension. The Track Handling package ups the ante with lightweight wheels, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, stronger brakes and variable-ratio steering.

There are some stand-alone options, too. Most notably, the 428i can be outfitted with the Harman Kardon stereo, while all models can be equipped with an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular), side- and top-view cameras and adaptive cruise control.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the BMW 4 Series gets standard 18-inch wheels, Sport Line (gloss black) exterior trim, sport front seats, an upgraded instrument cluster and a sport steering wheel. The 435i models also receive standard keyless entry and ignition, power front lumbar support, satellite radio and Harman Kardon premium audio. The multiple trim "Lines" have been discontinued, replaced by separate Luxury and M Sport packages, while a new Track Handling package replaces the Dynamic Handling package (and throws in sport brakes). Finally, the available self-parking system can now handle perpendicular as well as parallel jobs.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 BMW 4 Series comes with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive ("xDrive"). For both body styles, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. A manual transmission is a no-cost option for rear-drive coupes and the AWD 435i coupe. In order to save fuel, both transmissions come with an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops.

The 428i model employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 240 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, a coupe with the automatic transmission raced to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, a swift result for a four-cylinder model in this segment.

The EPA estimates for the 4 Series vary a little bit depending on whether you get the coupe or convertible and on which engine/transmission combo you opt for. An automatic-equipped rear-wheel-drive 428i coupe is rated at 27 mpg combined (23 city/35 highway) and the manual transmission drops that down to 26 mpg combined (22/34), matching the 26 mpg combined of the AWD 428i coupe. In the 428i convertible with RWD you're looking at 27 mpg combined (23/34), dropping to 25 mpg combined (21/33) with AWD. These are generally excellent numbers for the class.

The 435i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. At our test track, a 435i coupe equipped with the six-speed manual charged from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is adequate for this class of car but unimpressive relative to the cheaper and more fuel-efficient 428i.

A 435i coupe with rear-wheel drive and the automatic transmission gets an EPA estimate of 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway), while the manual is rated at 23 mpg combined (20/30). If you want your 435i coupe with all-wheel drive (xDrive), the EPA estimates 23 mpg combined (20/30) for the automatic and 22 mpg combined (19/28) for the manual. On our test loop with a 435i xDrive coupe with the manual transmission, we achieved an easy 28 mpg.

The 435i convertible is rated at 24 mpg combined (20/31) with RWD and 23 mpg combined (20/29) with AWD.

Safety

Every 2016 BMW 4 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and front knee airbags. The coupe gets side curtain airbags, while the convertible features a rollover protection system. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance. Options include parking sensors, a rearview camera, top- and side-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning system, a drowsiness monitor and a frontal-collision warning system with automatic braking.

Furthermore, the 4 Series' stability control system integrates several unusual features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 428i coupe with the M Sport brakes and summer tires took 110 feet to stop from 60 mph, while a 435i coupe with the same equipment needed 113 feet. These are satisfactory but not great numbers for a luxury sport coupe on summer tires.

Driving

The 2016 BMW 4 Series' sleek exterior promises driving excitement, and the car largely delivers. Despite the 428i's modest power ratings, it comes through in real-world driving with remarkably punchy and quick acceleration, along with an engaging engine and exhaust note that will have you randomly downshifting just for fun. The 435i dials up the high-speed performance, but not dramatically so. You won't miss much at all by going with the 428i.

The available six-speed manual transmission is bound to please traditionalists with its buttery feel through the gates, and the eight-speed automatic works exceptionally well in both full-auto mode and manual mode via the paddle shifters. Either way, the refinement level is hard to top. One annoyance, however, is the gruff restart nature of the automatic engine stop-start function (particularly the 428i's), though it can be disabled.

When the road bends, the 4 Series is marvelously balanced, immediately instilling driver confidence with its firmly planted feel. The steering is very precise, though it lacks the detailed feedback that sets BMWs apart. Some might find the ride quality overly firm, but the Track Handling package's electronically adjustable adaptive suspension nearly erases road imperfections while further boosting the car's stability.

Interior

The 4 Series cabin is mostly borrowed from the 3 Series, featuring the same classy, understated design and premium materials. The company's traditional analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, while the various trim options let you tailor the cabin to your own taste.

In terms of technology, the basic 6.5-inch display screen is adequate, but you'll want to get the larger, optional screen for a true luxury-electronics interface. Overall, iDrive is pretty easy to use, thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared to some rival systems, it seems like a few more twirls and clicks are sometimes required to get what you want.

A lower seating position than in the sedan helps create a distinctly sporting vibe inside the BMW 4 Series. The standard front sport seats are very supportive and comfortable, even boasting power-adjustable side bolsters, an extraordinary standard feature in this class. Less form-fitting seats can be specified with the Luxury package if desired. Rear headroom is limited by the roof line, which swoops lower than in the 3 Series coupes of yore, but there's still enough space back there for average-sized adults.

Luggage space is generous by two-door standards, including the convertible. Lowering the convertible's power-folding hardtop takes about 20 seconds.

Most helpful consumer reviews

428i gran coupe 2016
Mr. X,06/04/2016
428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought 428i gran coupe a month ago, drove it for nearly 1000 miles, this car is a beast on the roads especially when you activate the sport mode you feel the car is roaring and eager for your push on the gas pedal.....handling and steering feedback is perfect, I used to have Mazda 6, honda civic, Kia sportage, Hyundai....This car is from another realm, if you are a type of guys that like fun in driving, acceleration and sharp turns then this car is for you.... Add to that a great gas mileage for the power it generates. Around 27 mpg combined. My advice to you is that if you like to own the car until it dies then spend extra bucks on getting technology package (with head up display feature), premium package which adds a lot of conveniece, rear view camera, and if you live in cold area then add a winter package, believe me it worth every penny.... It is a luxury sport car with acceptable cost and looks much better than 3 series ... If you are into luxury and do not care about fun in driving or if your budget is limited then search for a lower class cars.... (some new kia cars looks more luxurious from inside than my BMW, but driving and controlling is none compared to BMW)...... BTW, if you have a family with big dudes (6'1 and above), then rear seating might become an issue.....
Possibly the best convertible "sporty" car today!
Lee Moss,01/19/2016
435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Overall, this is the best convertible I have ever owned, and I have owned 7 convertibles prior to this purchase, one of which was an outstanding 2005 BMW 330ci convertible! I traded in a 2013 Audi A6 and 2008 Porsche Boxster for this car, trying to get a combination that best reflected those 2 cars combined. The BMW is not a sports car, nor is it intended to be, but it has the feel of one! It is by far the quietest convertible I have owned, measured both by top up and down. The wind reflector really helps, but it only works with people in the front seats. The back seats are "adequate" for adults around town, but not for long trips. The heated neck ventilator is wonderful anytime it is below 68 degrees. I deeply value a strong sound system, particularly with the top down, and the Harman Kardon system does not disappoint. We have taken several 7 hour plus trips, and it is very comfortable on the long trips, top up or down. The engine and transmission are smooth and powerful, and they are more than 90% of the owners would ever want or need. I loved my 2005 BMW, but this car is much sleeker, with a larger and more comfortable interior. The trunk and fold down rear seat are outstanding with the top up, and more that adequate when down. We comfortably took a week long trip to the beach with beach chairs and top down, which you couldn't do in most hard top convertibles. I have the following criticisms: 1) A luxury convertible should have available ventilated seats, and they are NOT an option, 2) the navigation and sound system are not as intuitive or efficient as in the Audi, and 3) the climate control is not fully automatic, it requires you to manually adjust the fan's speed and vent direction. Overall, these are minor detractors, but changes BMW needs to make in this car. I have owned the car for 5 months, and I truly love driving it and am fully pleased with my purchase, and confidently recommend this car if it is what you are seeking!
Love BMWS - First Hardtop Convertible
Glen D,05/17/2016
428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My fifth newly purchased BMW and this time I was looking for a convertible. I narrowed my results to the Porsche Boxster or a BMW (4 Series or up...bigger guy). I choose the BMW based on consumer and expert reviews, the hardtop opposed to soft top, and I love the four year no hassle warranty/service with these cars. I may have went for the 6 cylinder (435i) because I prefer the power (as in past BMWs) but my wife owns a newer 328i and when in sport mode, I'm satisfied. Same case here - I have all the packages except cold weather (does have heated seats) including the 'M' package. More active suspension and acceleration....handles great. Setting the level here though...this vehicle has so much technology that after reading the manual a couple of times, I still had a few questions for the dealership. I'm a technology professional by trade so that appeals to me but for the non-tech types, the technology and/or communications package may be overkill since you'll probably never use the services. My parents own an X5, are not tech savvy and barely use all the features available...just a point to consider. Overall, I'll probably drive BMWs for a very long time because I trust the product and the backend support/service. One more note - I live in Central Florida so the chance to ride topless is pretty much year round hence desiring a convertible. Update 7/2018 - Resale value used to be very good, e.g. 70% or higher after two years. Imagine my surprise when researching my $63,000 ride (all packages are included), I had a depreciation by over 50% in two years (with less than 5500 miles...yes 5500). I could purchase a 2018 new for what I paid for my 2016. As much as I love BMWs, I'll be looking at a Porsche Panamera next. Yes, more expensive but the resale is highest for sport sedans. Too bad but I think BMW flooded the market with the ones and twos thus hurting resale values. If this doesn't bother you, I love the car and you should be happy if purchasing or leasing; even a CPO seems like a better deal if purchasing. BTW - I don't lease and purchase new.
Ultimate driving machine - for real
Craig Moss,06/04/2016
428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is our fifth BMW. Drove 3 series while we had kids at home. Then got a 1-series that was a blast to drive - handled like go-kart. Decided to go for the 428 instead of the 228. We got a 428i with a manual transmission. What a great car. Great handling and acceleration. Really nice transmission. A dream car on country roads. Took it up to Vermont on backroads and couldn't stop smiling. Quite and smooth on highways. Usually drive it in Sport mode - which makes a noticeable difference. The rear seat is big enough for adults, especially around town or for an hour or so. The 2016 model has so many great standard features. We don't care about GPS because we use our iPhones, so we didn't get that package. Just added heated seat/steering wheel. Makes it a great value if you don't load up on the options. Beautiful looking car with great lines. Many people comment on how great it looks. The Ultimate Driving Machine... and I don't work for BMW.
See all 21 reviews of the 2016 BMW 4 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW 4 Series features & specs

More about the 2016 BMW 4 Series

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Overview

The Used 2016 BMW 4 Series is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible. Available styles include 435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW 4 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW 4 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i is priced between $28,079 and$28,079 with odometer readings between 54064 and54064 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 BMW 4 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW 4 Series for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 4 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,966 and mileage as low as 54064 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW 4 Series.

Can't find a used 2016 BMW 4 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 4 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,257.

Find a used BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,095.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 4 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,480.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,491.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 BMW 4 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

