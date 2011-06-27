Overall, this is the best convertible I have ever owned, and I have owned 7 convertibles prior to this purchase, one of which was an outstanding 2005 BMW 330ci convertible! I traded in a 2013 Audi A6 and 2008 Porsche Boxster for this car, trying to get a combination that best reflected those 2 cars combined. The BMW is not a sports car, nor is it intended to be, but it has the feel of one! It is by far the quietest convertible I have owned, measured both by top up and down. The wind reflector really helps, but it only works with people in the front seats. The back seats are "adequate" for adults around town, but not for long trips. The heated neck ventilator is wonderful anytime it is below 68 degrees. I deeply value a strong sound system, particularly with the top down, and the Harman Kardon system does not disappoint. We have taken several 7 hour plus trips, and it is very comfortable on the long trips, top up or down. The engine and transmission are smooth and powerful, and they are more than 90% of the owners would ever want or need. I loved my 2005 BMW, but this car is much sleeker, with a larger and more comfortable interior. The trunk and fold down rear seat are outstanding with the top up, and more that adequate when down. We comfortably took a week long trip to the beach with beach chairs and top down, which you couldn't do in most hard top convertibles. I have the following criticisms: 1) A luxury convertible should have available ventilated seats, and they are NOT an option, 2) the navigation and sound system are not as intuitive or efficient as in the Audi, and 3) the climate control is not fully automatic, it requires you to manually adjust the fan's speed and vent direction. Overall, these are minor detractors, but changes BMW needs to make in this car. I have owned the car for 5 months, and I truly love driving it and am fully pleased with my purchase, and confidently recommend this car if it is what you are seeking!

