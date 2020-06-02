2021 BMW 4 Series Review

What is the 4 Series?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and no car embodies that spirit more than the redesigned 2021 BMW 4 Series. Essentially a two-door version of the BMW 3 Series sedan, the 4 Series coupe looks sleek and sophisticated from the side and predictably sporty from the rear. Glance at it head-on, though, and the sight of the bucktoothed grille might elicit a shriek of terror. If nothing else, the 2021 4 Series might serve as an excellent case study for a new generation of car designers.

What's under the 4 Series' hood?

It should come as no surprise that the 4 Series uses the same powertrains as the 3 Series. The base engine in the 430i is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower and 294 lb-ft of torque. BMW says it's good for a 0-60 mph sprint time of 5.5 seconds in the rear-drive version, or 5.3 seconds with all-wheel drive (dubbed xDrive). The M440i xDrive uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six instead, with 382 hp and 369 lb-ft on tap. The 4 Series' version of this engine, unlike the one in the 3 Series, will be augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It is designed to aid in fuel efficiency but can also provide a small boost of up to 11 horsepower during heavy acceleration. The M440i xDrive's estimated 0-60 mph time is reduced to 4.3 seconds, or just 0.2 second slower than the current M4 sport coupe. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

How's the 4 Series' interior?

From the front seats forward, the 4 Series' cabin is nearly identical to the 3 Series' cockpit. Its theme of technological elegance is personified by the ample use of leather and chrome, which are punctuated by ambient lighting strips, metallic weave trim and high-resolution displays. As with the current 4 Series, a mechanical arm delivers your seat belt so you don't have to twist in position and reach behind.

How's the 4 Series' tech?

The 4 Series will come standard with a more comprehensive set of standard safety features than the 3 Series. Notable driving aids include forward collision mitigation, lane departure mitigation and blind-spot monitoring. Beyond that, the optional Driving Assistance Professional package adds traffic-adaptive cruise control and limited automated driving at low speeds. You can also add extras such as a 360-degree parking camera, an automated parking system, and a system that uses the vehicle's front and rear camera to record short video clips, which can be useful in the case of an accident or damage. Front and center in the cockpit is a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen powered by BMW's latest iDrive 7 infotainment interface. This is the same setup as in other new BMWs. It packs a lot of features, but the maze of on-screen menus can be off-putting. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is optional, and it's paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. Navigation is standard, and it can tie into transmission behavior to select the right gear for upcoming road conditions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is also included.

