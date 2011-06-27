2022 BMW 4 Series
MSRP range: $53,300 - $66,200
|MSRP
|$54,295
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$53,727
What Should I Pay
2022 BMW 4 Series Review
- Even the base four-cylinder engine offers responsive acceleration
- Sporty handling doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort
- Intuitive iDrive infotainment system
- Surprisingly roomy cargo area
- About that front end ...
- Flat hood makes it hard to place the front edge of the car
- Dynamic Handling package adds brakes that are powerful but grabby
- Standard sunroof means tall drivers who don't fit are out of luck
- Four-door Gran Coupe joins lineup (reviewed separately)
- Premium package gains a head-up display and other minor features
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 4 Series.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $53,300
- MPG & Fuel
- 25 City / 34 Hwy / 28 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.6 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 4 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 255 hp @ 5000 rpm
- Torque: 294 lb-ft @ 1550 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 187.9 in. / Height: 54.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 81.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3918 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 10.6 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 4 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 4 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4 Series gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 4 Series has 10.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 4 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 4 Series:
- Four-door Gran Coupe joins lineup (reviewed separately)
- Premium package gains a head-up display and other minor features
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 4 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 4 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 4 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 4 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 4 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 4 Series is the 2022 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,300.
Other versions include:
- M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $64,200
- M440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $66,200
- 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,300
- 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,300
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series, the next question is, which 4 Series model is right for you? 4 Series variants include M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), M440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 4 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
