*** 24 months of ownership update April 2019*** I have now owned my 440xi for two years and have 30,000 miles on it. The car has been completely reliable, not a single issue that has needed attention. That is a first for any BMW that I have owned. Frankly, at this point the magic has worn off this car and the annoying things keep getting more annoying. After 12 years of BMW ownership, this is likely my last one. The entertainment system is quirky and unreliable for streaming music from my iPhone. Half the time the car won't pair wiith the phone so I loaded music files directly onto the built in hard drive, but using playlists is limited and complicated to set up. The infotainment system in my RAM 1500 is superior to the BMW system in most ways. As I complained in an earlier update, the run-flat tires are a major defect. Run-flats on our X5 are one thing, but on a car that is intended for sporty driving its just daft. The 440xi is not a bad car, but in my opinion as a long-time owner of BMWs, not a compelling value or a compelling drive ***[18 month update, October 2018] Update ... after 28k miles and a year and a half of ownership my original assessment largely holds. The good: this is the first BMW that I have owned that has been reliable and issue free. The car is a head turner and I get a lot of complements. It is fun to drive. The “could be better”: the run flat tires truly suck and take away ALOT from the performance potential of this car. Wet traction with the all seasons is poor, and dry traction and handling is mediocre at best. What’s the point of all that engineering under the hood if the crappy tires can’t anchor it to the pavement. We put a lot of miles on this car, but it is not really all that comfortable for long trips, fine as a daily commuter. Finally, the leather seats are not holding up and BMW has refused to address. The finish is cracked and pealing at the side bolsters and this is considered normal wear and tear. Right. It’s a fun car. There are a lot of fun cars available these days. ***[Original review in April 2017]*** I fell in love with the BMW F32 4 series the first time I saw one. Long sexy lines, low and wide stance, long drop hood and long sloping rear. The new inline 6 cylinder engine is a major refinement for what is probably the most successful sport sedan/coupe in automotive history. When you start the car, it gives you a heart pumping exhaust note. Not obnoxiously throaty, but simply exudes power. The 8 speed auto transmission is silky smooth as a BMW should be, easily shifts down when power is needed. Handling is tight and controlled, the low and wide stance coupled with nearly even weight balance front to rear means this car can corner almost anything. You really appreciate the extra torque when you punch it on the highway, no hesitation, just presses you into the back of the seats. Awesome. I have owned three BMWs and the technology is finally catching up. The new iDrive version is intuitive and much quicker than earlier versions. I actually use the voice commands; they are intuitive and much easier to use than in past. I particularly like the connected drive app to send destinations from my iPhone to the Nav system in the car so when I get in, my destination is ready to go. I also like that Pandora and Amazon music are fully integrated to the app so I can stream music directly through the car and dump SiriusXM once the free trial is over. The front sport seats are super comfortable and adjustable, while the back seat is not really usable for adults (short trips only). It's a 2-door coupe, I didn't buy it for the rear seats. I'm 6'-2" and very comfy in the cockpit. Ok, for the not so great - for 2017 BMW changed their included maintenance to only 3 yrs 36k miles which means three oil changes. No more wiper blades, you have to buy a $600 upgrade to get wiper blades in the first 36k and another boat load of cash to extend the maintenance another year. It's a real downgrade for buyers and makes BMW much less attractive to own. If you have a 36 month lease, this doesn't affect you. I have the same complaints as everyone else - run flat tires suck, are expensive to replace and harsh to ride on, the electronic steering is mushy compared to the old days although every car comes with it these days, because the suspension is taught the ride can be harsh especially on crappy Northeastern roads. It is a great car, pure joy to drive, sexy and powerful. Definitely worth considering despite the maintenance plan change.

Read more