  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 4 Series
  4. Used 2017 BMW 4 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2017 BMW 4 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up
  • Engines are both powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Interior is upscale with straightforward design and controls and spacious seating
  • Automatic stop-start system can be intrusive
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
BMW 4 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$24,995 - $35,999
Used 4 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Years ago, the model name of a BMW would typically imply what size of the engine was under the hood. A 325i, for example, would have a 2.5-liter six-cylinder engine, while a 740i came with a 4.0-liter V8. It was a bit of nerdy car code that was satisfying to decipher. But those days are gone, and today's BMWs use the same unrelated numeric naming as most luxury automakers. Case in point would be the 2017 BMW 4 Series, which takes last year's models — 428i and 435i — and uses a bit of marketing math to round them up to 430i and 440i, respectively.

What do you get for the numerical creep? Well, BMW has introduced in a new generation of engines to the 2017 4 Series. The basics remain the same, but both the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (430i) and turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (440i) produce a bit more power this year. For what it's worth, you also get an updated iDrive interface and the availability of wireless device charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot with this year's 4 Series.

Marketing shenanigans aside, though, you're still left with what we consider one of the top luxury sport coupes and convertibles available. Once you're behind the wheel, you understand why. The 4 Series' luxury and technology features are superb, but it's the BMW's engaging driving character, which few rivals can match, that make it such a unique and well-rounded package for the money.

You do have options for a luxury coupe or convertible, of course. The fresh look of the redesigned Mercedes-Benz C-Class is lustworthy, and its performance and handling should prove every bit the 4 Series equal. The Infiniti Q60 doesn't possess quite the same cachet as the BMW, but a new look, a new interior and a new V6 mean it's a serious alternative. You might also like the sharp-handling Cadillac ATS coupe or the distinctive-looking Lexus RC. Even the Ford Mustang, odd as it might sound, is one of the stronger 4 Series competitors, with comparable handling and performance and respectable refinement at a more affordable price.

Overall, though, the BMW is still a dominant force in its class. If you're looking for a luxury sport coupe or convertible, you owe yourself a test drive of the 2017 4 Series.

The 2017 BMW 4 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and front knee airbags. The coupe gets side curtain airbags, while the convertible features a rollover protection system. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

Options include parking sensors, a rearview camera, top- and side-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system, a drowsiness monitor and a forward collision warning system with automatic braking.

Furthermore, the 4 Series' stability control system integrates several unused features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas. 

We haven't yet tested the new models, but last year's 428i coupe with the M Sport brakes and summer tires took 110 feet to stop from 60 mph in our instrumented testing. A 435i coupe with the same equipment needed 113 feet. These are satisfactory but not great numbers for a luxury sport coupe on summer tires.

2017 BMW 4 Series models

The 2017 BMW 4 Series is available as a two-door coupe and a retractable-hardtop convertible. There are two trim levels: 430i and 440i. An xDrive suffix denotes all-wheel drive. Despite the misleading name, the 2017 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door sedan that we've reviewed separately.

Standard equipment for the 430i coupe includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with LED accents, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, imitation-leather (premium vinyl) upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats (including power-adjustable side bolsters), driver-seat memory settings, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, fold-down rear seatbacks, dual-zone automatic climate control, the iDrive technology interface with a 6.5-inch display screen, BMW Assist, Bluetooth connectivity and a nine-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, HD radio and a CD player.

In place of a sunroof, the 430i convertible has a power-retractable hardtop with a wind blocker. The convertible also includes a folding rear seat, a feature rarely seen in drop-tops.

The 440i adds a more powerful engine, keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free trunk release, front seat four-way power lumbar adjustment, satellite radio and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

A number of options packages are available. The Premium package for the 430i adds leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, power lumbar adjustment, satellite radio and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The Technology package adds an upgraded iDrive system (including navigation, voice controls, a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen and a touchpad-enhanced controller) along with a color head-up display, a more capable trip computer, BMW Online (provides real-time news and information to the car), BMW Apps (connectivity for select smartphone apps) and BMW Remote Services (allows select mobile devices to lock the car remotely, turns on climate control and includes a stolen vehicle recovery service).

Wireless device charging, enhanced Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a Wi-Fi hotspot come with the Wireless Charging package. The Lighting package tacks on adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams. A Cold Weather package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and (on the convertible) neck-warming air vents for the front seats.

The Driver Assistance package adds a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors, while the Driver Assistance Plus package adds blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a side- and top-view camera system, speed limit info and a forward collision warning system with automatic braking.

The Luxury package adds special wood or aluminum interior trim, different wheels and a choice of leather upholstery. The M Sport package also offers a range of trim and leather options, further adding an aero body kit and a sport-tuned suspension. The Track Handling package ups the ante with lightweight wheels, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, stronger brakes and variable-ratio steering.

There are some stand-alone options, too. Most notably, the 430i can be outfitted with the Harman Kardon stereo, and all models can be equipped with an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular), Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, side- and top-view cameras and adaptive cruise control.

The 2017 BMW 4 Series comes with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (which BMW calls xDrive). For both body styles, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. A manual transmission is a no-cost option for rear-wheel-drive coupes and the all-wheel-drive 440i coupe. In order to save fuel, both transmissions come with an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops.

The 430i model employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. EPA estimates vary a little depending on whether you get the coupe or the convertible and on which engine-transmission combo you choose. An automatic-equipped rear-wheel-drive 430i coupe is rated at 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway), which is impressive given the car's power.

The 440i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 320 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. A 440i coupe with rear-wheel drive and the automatic transmission gets an EPA estimated 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway), with other 440i variations earning slightly less.

Driving

The 2017 BMW 4 Series' sleek exterior promises driving excitement, and the car largely delivers — at least the models with the old engines did. Last year's 428i delivered remarkably punchy and quick acceleration, along with an engaging engine and exhaust note that would have you randomly downshifting just for fun. We expect the revised engine, 8 horsepower richer, to be even better.

The 440i's engine gets an even bigger boost, up 20 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque, and will perhaps address our primary criticism of last year's six-cylinder model: It wasn't all that much faster or better than the four-cylinder.

Transmissions haven't changed, and the available six-speed manual transmission is bound to please traditionalists with its buttery feel through the gates. The eight-speed automatic works exceptionally well in both full-auto mode and manual mode via the paddle shifters. Either way, the refinement is hard to top. One annoyance, however, is the gruff restart nature of the automatic engine start-stop function, though it can be disabled.

When the road bends, the 4 Series is marvelously balanced, immediately instilling driver confidence with its firmly planted feel. The steering is very precise, though it lacks the detailed feedback that used to set BMW apart. Some might find the ride quality overly firm, but the Track Handling package's electronically adjustable adaptive suspension nearly erases road imperfections while further boosting the car's stability.

Interior

The 4 Series cabin is mostly borrowed from the 3 Series, featuring the same classy, understated design and premium materials. The company's traditional analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, and the various trim options let you tailor the cabin to your taste.

In terms of technology, the basic 6.5-inch display screen is adequate, but you'll want to get the larger, optional screen for a true luxury-electronics interface. Overall, iDrive is pretty easy to use, thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times. This year's model also includes an upgrade to the latest iDrive software for 4 Series models with navigation. Compared to some rival systems, however, it seems like a few more twirls and clicks are sometimes required to get what you want.

A lower seating position than in the sedan helps create a distinctly sporting vibe inside the BMW 4 Series. The standard front sport seats are very supportive and comfortable, even boasting power-adjustable side bolsters, an extraordinary standard feature in this class. Less form-fitting seats can be specified with the Luxury package if desired. Rear headroom is limited by the roof line, but there's still enough space back there for average-sized adults.

Luggage space is generous by two-door standards, including the convertible. Lowering the convertible's power-folding hardtop takes about 20 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 4 Series.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW has its mojo back
richard,05/13/2017
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
In Jan 2017 I replaced my bmw435i xdrive with the 440ixdrive with track package and manual trans; while the cars are very similar, the440 is big improvement; for a slight increase in price, more items are standard; seats better, interior nicer; entertainment system better ;although the is no longer hardwire controller for the i pod;but the main improvement is in PERFORMANCE;the new six is stronger smoother with better gas mileage; handling improved with quicker response more accurate steering ; more powerful brakes ;firmer but comfortable ride and that was with winter tires; the above mentioned is even better with the stock non runflat Michelain pilot summer tires;while the 435 was extremely competant, this car has a stronger driver connection and is fun to drive
Great car, but could use a few improvements.
GG,02/28/2017
430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my second BMW convertible. My first was a 2008 328i. This new 2017 430i convertible is a very nice car with some improvements over the 2008 model but some disappointments also. First the good news. The 2 liter 4 cylinder dual turbo engine should satisfy most drivers. It has great pick up and is perfectly mated to the 8 gear auto transmission and greats 25% better fuel economy than my old 2008. The fit and finish is excellent and I feel confident this car will be just as reliable and trouble free as the 2008. The navigation is excellent, as is the voice commands. Gets it right 99% of the time. Now the bad news. After 9 years I expected a few more improvements. The standard sport seats (which I had on my previous car) give great back support but are definitely too firm on the bottom portion of the seat. The blinkers on the side view mirrors are a nice touch, but are distracting at night. The dashboard layout is very familiar, but also a bit dated. For some crazy reason BMW decided to move the cruise control from a stalk behind the steering wheel to buttons on the steering wheel and in the process remove the power button for the radio from the steering wheel. I use the radio everyday. I rarely use the cruise control. The steering is lighter, but I think a bit too light. Brakes are also a bit too soft, compared to my 2008. All in all, a very nice car that I doubt will disappoint many people. I test drove other convertibles and came back to BMW. Choices are few if you want a 4 seater convertible.
Sexy and powerful ... crappy run-flat tires
KenRay,04/12/2017
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
*** 24 months of ownership update April 2019*** I have now owned my 440xi for two years and have 30,000 miles on it. The car has been completely reliable, not a single issue that has needed attention. That is a first for any BMW that I have owned. Frankly, at this point the magic has worn off this car and the annoying things keep getting more annoying. After 12 years of BMW ownership, this is likely my last one. The entertainment system is quirky and unreliable for streaming music from my iPhone. Half the time the car won't pair wiith the phone so I loaded music files directly onto the built in hard drive, but using playlists is limited and complicated to set up. The infotainment system in my RAM 1500 is superior to the BMW system in most ways. As I complained in an earlier update, the run-flat tires are a major defect. Run-flats on our X5 are one thing, but on a car that is intended for sporty driving its just daft. The 440xi is not a bad car, but in my opinion as a long-time owner of BMWs, not a compelling value or a compelling drive ***[18 month update, October 2018] Update ... after 28k miles and a year and a half of ownership my original assessment largely holds. The good: this is the first BMW that I have owned that has been reliable and issue free. The car is a head turner and I get a lot of complements. It is fun to drive. The “could be better”: the run flat tires truly suck and take away ALOT from the performance potential of this car. Wet traction with the all seasons is poor, and dry traction and handling is mediocre at best. What’s the point of all that engineering under the hood if the crappy tires can’t anchor it to the pavement. We put a lot of miles on this car, but it is not really all that comfortable for long trips, fine as a daily commuter. Finally, the leather seats are not holding up and BMW has refused to address. The finish is cracked and pealing at the side bolsters and this is considered normal wear and tear. Right. It’s a fun car. There are a lot of fun cars available these days. ***[Original review in April 2017]*** I fell in love with the BMW F32 4 series the first time I saw one. Long sexy lines, low and wide stance, long drop hood and long sloping rear. The new inline 6 cylinder engine is a major refinement for what is probably the most successful sport sedan/coupe in automotive history. When you start the car, it gives you a heart pumping exhaust note. Not obnoxiously throaty, but simply exudes power. The 8 speed auto transmission is silky smooth as a BMW should be, easily shifts down when power is needed. Handling is tight and controlled, the low and wide stance coupled with nearly even weight balance front to rear means this car can corner almost anything. You really appreciate the extra torque when you punch it on the highway, no hesitation, just presses you into the back of the seats. Awesome. I have owned three BMWs and the technology is finally catching up. The new iDrive version is intuitive and much quicker than earlier versions. I actually use the voice commands; they are intuitive and much easier to use than in past. I particularly like the connected drive app to send destinations from my iPhone to the Nav system in the car so when I get in, my destination is ready to go. I also like that Pandora and Amazon music are fully integrated to the app so I can stream music directly through the car and dump SiriusXM once the free trial is over. The front sport seats are super comfortable and adjustable, while the back seat is not really usable for adults (short trips only). It's a 2-door coupe, I didn't buy it for the rear seats. I'm 6'-2" and very comfy in the cockpit. Ok, for the not so great - for 2017 BMW changed their included maintenance to only 3 yrs 36k miles which means three oil changes. No more wiper blades, you have to buy a $600 upgrade to get wiper blades in the first 36k and another boat load of cash to extend the maintenance another year. It's a real downgrade for buyers and makes BMW much less attractive to own. If you have a 36 month lease, this doesn't affect you. I have the same complaints as everyone else - run flat tires suck, are expensive to replace and harsh to ride on, the electronic steering is mushy compared to the old days although every car comes with it these days, because the suspension is taught the ride can be harsh especially on crappy Northeastern roads. It is a great car, pure joy to drive, sexy and powerful. Definitely worth considering despite the maintenance plan change.
hard top convertable
richard,12/03/2018
430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
very quiet for a convertible and trunk space is above average. Don't use many of the safety features. Like lane change warning etc.. Back seat almost unusable. Neck heater great for late fall trips.
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 BMW 4 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 BMW 4 Series features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 BMW 4 Series

Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Overview

The Used 2017 BMW 4 Series is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible. Available styles include 430i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW 4 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW 4 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV is priced between $27,000 and$43,950 with odometer readings between 10140 and36570 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive is priced between $34,990 and$44,500 with odometer readings between 13976 and26677 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 440i is priced between $24,995 and$40,598 with odometer readings between 28308 and68020 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW 4 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW 4 Series for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2017 4 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,995 and mileage as low as 10140 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW 4 Series.

Can't find a used 2017 BMW 4 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 4 Series for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,364.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,291.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 4 Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,304.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,116.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 BMW 4 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 4 Series lease specials

Related Used 2017 BMW 4 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles