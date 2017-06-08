2018 BMW 4 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance, even with the base 430i
- Quiet and comfortable ride quality
- Newer competitors are more technologically advanced
- Cargo capacity is smaller than top rivals
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
BMW is strongly associated with luxury sport coupes and convertibles. The company practically invented the modern interpretation of this class with its 3 Series. Four years ago, the 4 Series replaced the 3 Series coupe and convertible in name, but not in spirit. The 4 Series has been delivering all the performance, refinement and strength of its predecessor.
Recently, however, the competition has stepped up its game. You've also got redesigned versions of the Audi A5 and S5 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe to consider. In our opinion, these rivals have unseated the 4 Series from the top spot in the class, but not by a significant margin. This could be partially attributed to the 2018 BMW 4 Series' age, even though it's updated this year. The changes just aren't significant enough to push it to the top. Overall, though, the 4 Series remains a solid choice for a luxury sport coupe or convertible.
2018 BMW 4 Series models
The 2018 BMW 4 Series is available in three body styles: a coupe, convertible and four-door Gran Coupe. Within these models, you can choose between the 430i or 440i trims that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque), and the 440i receives a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (322 hp and 332 lb-ft). All of these 4 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, though you can get a six-speed manual on the coupe as an option. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also offered as an option.
Standard features for the 430i include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and foglights, a sunroof (coupe), power-folding and heated mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, cruise control, a rearview camera, BMW's Assist eCall emergency telematics and smartphone app control over some car functions.
On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front sport seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a universal garage door opener, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a 6.5-inch display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB input.
The 440i adds keyless entry and ignition and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. These features are options on the 430i. Convertible models have a power-operated retractable hardtop with a removable wind deflector.
Notable options include various sporty exterior touches, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, an M Sport or adaptive suspension, an automated parking system, a head-up display, a navigation system, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power rear sunshade, a surround-view camera system, Apple CarPlay and a wireless charging pad. On the safety front, you can also add front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and mitigation, a lane departure warning system and adaptive cruise control.
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to call for roadside assistance with a single button.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
