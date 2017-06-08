  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)
2018 BMW 4 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance, even with the base 430i
  • Quiet and comfortable ride quality
  • Newer competitors are more technologically advanced
  • Cargo capacity is smaller than top rivals
List Price Range
$29,395 - $45,885
Used 4 Series for Sale
Which 4 Series does Edmunds recommend?

While the 440i's power is intoxicating, we recommend the 430i for the majority of 4 Series shoppers. It is a strong performer in its own right and its lower price could free up more space in your budget for some desirable options such as the Premium package that adds heated seats, navigation, a virtual instrument panel and emergency telematics.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

BMW is strongly associated with luxury sport coupes and convertibles. The company practically invented the modern interpretation of this class with its 3 Series. Four years ago, the 4 Series replaced the 3 Series coupe and convertible in name, but not in spirit. The 4 Series has been delivering all the performance, refinement and strength of its predecessor.

Recently, however, the competition has stepped up its game. You've also got redesigned versions of the Audi A5 and S5 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe to consider. In our opinion, these rivals have unseated the 4 Series from the top spot in the class, but not by a significant margin. This could be partially attributed to the 2018 BMW 4 Series' age, even though it's updated this year. The changes just aren't significant enough to push it to the top. Overall, though, the 4 Series remains a solid choice for a luxury sport coupe or convertible.

2018 BMW 4 Series models

The 2018 BMW 4 Series is available in three body styles: a coupe, convertible and four-door Gran Coupe. Within these models, you can choose between the 430i or 440i trims that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque), and the 440i receives a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (322 hp and 332 lb-ft). All of these 4 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, though you can get a six-speed manual on the coupe as an option. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also offered as an option.

Standard features for the 430i include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and foglights, a sunroof (coupe), power-folding and heated mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, cruise control, a rearview camera, BMW's Assist eCall emergency telematics and smartphone app control over some car functions.

On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front sport seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a universal garage door opener, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a 6.5-inch display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB input.

The 440i adds keyless entry and ignition and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. These features are options on the 430i. Convertible models have a power-operated retractable hardtop with a removable wind deflector.

Notable options include various sporty exterior touches, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, an M Sport or adaptive suspension, an automated parking system, a head-up display, a navigation system, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power rear sunshade, a surround-view camera system, Apple CarPlay and a wireless charging pad. On the safety front, you can also add front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and mitigation, a lane departure warning system and adaptive cruise control.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 BMW 440i Coupe (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

8.0
The BMW 440i used to be the top dog in the luxury sport coupe class, but recent redesigns from Mercedes and Audi have it playing second fiddle. That said, the 4 Series remains an excellent sport touring car that will exceed most drivers' expectations.

Acceleration

7.5
The 440i produces an overabundance of power. Acceleration is effortless, with smooth and quick gear changes. To a slightly lesser degree, the 430i also confidently gathers speed and will certainly satisfy most drivers.

Braking

8.5
The brake pedal has a reassuring weight and is very intuitive, whether you're driving hard on a twisty road or just cruising to a smooth stop on the boulevard.

Steering

8.5
Steering effort is light in parking lots and gets appropriately weightier as your speed builds. There's not much feedback to the driver, though it is hard to come by in any car nowadays. On the highway, the 4 Series tracks true and needs very little driver input to stay in the lane.

Handling

8.0
On a curvy mountain road, the 4 Series instills a lot of confidence and should satisfy more enthusiastic drivers. Adding the sport and adaptive suspension options further enhance this feeling. Non-sporty drivers will find this reassuring in evasive maneuvers.

Drivability

8.0
The 4 Series is easy to drive in any condition or situation. The selectable drive modes aren't as drastically different as rivals, but drivers of any persuasion will easily find their preferred setting. It's a highly capable and accessible vehicle.

Comfort

8.0
The 4 Series does an admirable job of providing driving engagement without sacrificing comfort. You'll always feel like you're in a sporty car but won't be reminded of it every time you hit a bump in the road.

Seat comfort

7.5
The standard sport seats provide ample lateral support to keep you firmly planted when cornering. At the same time, there's adequate padding, and the well-shaped surfaces will keep you comfortable for hours on end.

Ride comfort

8.0
Most moderate road imperfections are smoothed as well as the competition. Even in the Sport modes, the ride never gets choppy or rough. It's a good blend of feeling connected to the road and not feeling every little rut.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Wind and road noise is reduced to near silence, even with the convertible, on rougher pavement and at highway speeds. It's so quiet that BMW thought it necessary to add engine noises through the interior speakers.

Climate control

8.0
The automatic climate control does an excellent job of either heating or cooling the cabin quickly. In typical BMW fashion, there's a separate temperature selector for the top vents as well.

Interior

8.0
The BMW 4 Series remains a pleasant middle ground to the more traditional Mercedes and starkly modern Audi interiors. The quality of materials and construction meet expectations for luxury coupes, even in the face of newer rivals.

Ease of use

8.0
There are a lot of buttons and knobs in the 4 Series, but they're grouped together and placed logically. If you've been in any BMW vehicle in the last decade, it should operate much the same.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The long doors limit access in tight parking spots, as we expect from any coupe. The seat-belt presenters eliminate the awkward reach back once you're seated, though. Rear passengers will need to squeeze past a narrow opening, which is also typical for the class.

Driving position

8.5
The range of movement and numerous adjustments ensure that drivers of any size will be able to find their optimal position. Extendable thigh cushions are particularly nice for taller passengers.

Roominess

8.0
The 4 Series coupe is best described as snug but not confining. There's just enough room to be comfortable while still having a sporty wraparound feel. Average-size adults will barely fit in the backseats.

Visibility

8.0
Overall outward visibility is decent for the class. Narrow roof pillars make it easy to see through sharp turns, and the standard rearview camera takes any guesswork out of backing into a tight spot.

Quality

8.0
The quality materials used throughout the interior justify the 4 Series' price. The simulated leather in the standard 430i is very convincing and breathes just as well as the genuine article. The cabin feels durable and well assembled for a luxury coupe.

Utility

7.5
There's enough space for luggage and personal items to rate the 4 Series as average for the class.

Small-item storage

6.5
There aren't a lot of bins or pockets for your personal effects, and they aren't particularly big. But the typical items like smartphones, water bottles and coffee cups all have appropriate holders.

Cargo space

8.0
Trunk space in the coupe isn't as generous as in some competitors, but it will likely fit everything you need. The convertible's trunk is even smaller, but we were surprised that two carry-on bags will still fit (with the top up).

Technology

8.0
This 2018 refresh updates the already strong iDrive infotainment system, but it's far from being a major step forward. The available virtual instruments have a certain wow factor, but Audi's is more functionally useful.

Audio & navigation

8.0
BMW's iDrive system has a wealth of features, which means it can take some time to get familiar with all the controls and menus. After that it is intuitive, though some rivals are easier to acclimate to.

Smartphone integration

7.5
With Apple CarPlay available as an option, smartphone control is as good as any other system (as long as you have an iPhone). Otherwise, you will have quite a bit more scrolling and commands to operate many functions.

Driver aids

7.5
The advanced safety features are well tuned to catch your attention when needed without being so sensitive that it sends out false or premature alarms. You get the impression that they're there when you need them, and only then.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW 4 Series.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Die ultimative Fahrmaschine
Morgan P,04/10/2018
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a great car. It looks, smells, and performs very well. Getting behind the wheel, lowering the convertible top, and turning up some music, a smile cannot help but form on your face while you drive. When you need outstanding acceleration, it is there. The hard top makes for a very quiet ride when up. My wife and I love our 2018 BMW 440i convertible!
until you drive it, you won't get it
hedhuntr1963,07/03/2018
440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I said I would not get a car without ventilated seats and with black leather in nc, until I drove this thing. I also said I wouldn't fork out the money for the adaptive M suspension. HOLY C%$P!!! This is like flying in an f-16. BMW lost their mojo after 2008 but they are back!
Great car - with some odd quirks
EWR,10/25/2018
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is some insight into little tidbits that are irritating, if you're not aware of them. First off, I have a 2018 440i, xDrive, 4-door grand coupe, with the M-sport package. It is a gorgeous carbon black, looks totally bad a$$ with front spoilers all black, no chrome. The exterior styling is the best, by far, in the BMW 7 thru 3 series. The performance is even better. Kick this puppy into M-mode and watch it fly, hugging the road comfortably and with confidence, you will feel like royalty (or Mario Andretti) behind the world. But there are weird things. First off, upon purchase and pick up, I moved my dry cleaning from my other car to this one. To great me, there is a garment hook that MIGHT be able to support 1 wire hanger. Does no one drive these cars for business, or on trips? It is ridiculous not to have an option to hang dry cleaning. Second, the horn sounds like it comes from a bulb-horn on a bicycle. It didn't occur to me to honk the horn in a test drive, but if you come rolling up looking sexy in your 4-series and need to send an encouraging toot to someone texting instead of watching the light turn green, and let out a feeble little, warbling, honk... well it's downright humbling. The navigation in the electronics between audio selections is frustrating; go backwards 3 levels to change sources, 2 to change channels, 3 for categories... it's a PITA. There is significant improvement to be done in navigating the display. On the bright side, the voice controls are SUPERB. My friend has a 2019 x2 SUV and gets a British accented voice companion; I wish I had one. Last nit-item is that the headlights on a normal setting are not symmetrical, in the sense that the leading edge of light is not consistent. It's sort of choppy. In summary, I am completely in love with this car. It is hands-down the best vehicle I've ever owned. These relatively minor items are irritating, but the car is outstanding. And great MPG too... I get 27.7 with mine. I am hooked, but do hope BMW improves these little bits.
Bmw 440 the perfect car
Rickster,09/04/2018
440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Owned a 428 and have 2014 i8. The bmw 4 series convertible is the perfect car abd one of few good looking hardtop convertibles All wheel drive for snow or rain and handling Hard top convertible for sun as well as structural safety One of few convertibles that look good top up Gets good mileage long trips 428 was great and 440 is even better Much more powerful engine and M appearance package Trouble free the first two years ascexpected Great style, handling and build quality Snapper rocks blue color exceptional
See all 10 reviews of the 2018 BMW 4 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW 4 Series features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 4 Series models:

BMW Assist eCall
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to call for roadside assistance with a single button.
Active Blind Spot Detection
Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.

More about the 2018 BMW 4 Series

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Overview

The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible. Available styles include 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW 4 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW 4 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive is priced between $32,495 and$45,885 with odometer readings between 4453 and34052 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive is priced between $36,995 and$40,495 with odometer readings between 18307 and35947 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i is priced between $34,990 and$45,963 with odometer readings between 16104 and65580 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i is priced between $29,395 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 15303 and28665 miles.

Which used 2018 BMW 4 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW 4 Series for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2018 4 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,395 and mileage as low as 4453 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW 4 Series.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW 4 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 4 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,745.

Find a used BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,634.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 4 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,736.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,948.

