Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Consumer Reviews

428i gran coupe 2016 Mr. X , 06/04/2016 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought 428i gran coupe a month ago, drove it for nearly 1000 miles, this car is a beast on the roads especially when you activate the sport mode you feel the car is roaring and eager for your push on the gas pedal.....handling and steering feedback is perfect, I used to have Mazda 6, honda civic, Kia sportage, Hyundai....This car is from another realm, if you are a type of guys that like fun in driving, acceleration and sharp turns then this car is for you.... Add to that a great gas mileage for the power it generates. Around 27 mpg combined. My advice to you is that if you like to own the car until it dies then spend extra bucks on getting technology package (with head up display feature), premium package which adds a lot of conveniece, rear view camera, and if you live in cold area then add a winter package, believe me it worth every penny.... It is a luxury sport car with acceptable cost and looks much better than 3 series ... If you are into luxury and do not care about fun in driving or if your budget is limited then search for a lower class cars.... (some new kia cars looks more luxurious from inside than my BMW, but driving and controlling is none compared to BMW)...... BTW, if you have a family with big dudes (6'1 and above), then rear seating might become an issue..... Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Possibly the best convertible "sporty" car today! Lee Moss , 01/19/2016 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Overall, this is the best convertible I have ever owned, and I have owned 7 convertibles prior to this purchase, one of which was an outstanding 2005 BMW 330ci convertible! I traded in a 2013 Audi A6 and 2008 Porsche Boxster for this car, trying to get a combination that best reflected those 2 cars combined. The BMW is not a sports car, nor is it intended to be, but it has the feel of one! It is by far the quietest convertible I have owned, measured both by top up and down. The wind reflector really helps, but it only works with people in the front seats. The back seats are "adequate" for adults around town, but not for long trips. The heated neck ventilator is wonderful anytime it is below 68 degrees. I deeply value a strong sound system, particularly with the top down, and the Harman Kardon system does not disappoint. We have taken several 7 hour plus trips, and it is very comfortable on the long trips, top up or down. The engine and transmission are smooth and powerful, and they are more than 90% of the owners would ever want or need. I loved my 2005 BMW, but this car is much sleeker, with a larger and more comfortable interior. The trunk and fold down rear seat are outstanding with the top up, and more that adequate when down. We comfortably took a week long trip to the beach with beach chairs and top down, which you couldn't do in most hard top convertibles. I have the following criticisms: 1) A luxury convertible should have available ventilated seats, and they are NOT an option, 2) the navigation and sound system are not as intuitive or efficient as in the Audi, and 3) the climate control is not fully automatic, it requires you to manually adjust the fan's speed and vent direction. Overall, these are minor detractors, but changes BMW needs to make in this car. I have owned the car for 5 months, and I truly love driving it and am fully pleased with my purchase, and confidently recommend this car if it is what you are seeking! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love BMWS - First Hardtop Convertible Glen D , 05/17/2016 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful My fifth newly purchased BMW and this time I was looking for a convertible. I narrowed my results to the Porsche Boxster or a BMW (4 Series or up...bigger guy). I choose the BMW based on consumer and expert reviews, the hardtop opposed to soft top, and I love the four year no hassle warranty/service with these cars. I may have went for the 6 cylinder (435i) because I prefer the power (as in past BMWs) but my wife owns a newer 328i and when in sport mode, I'm satisfied. Same case here - I have all the packages except cold weather (does have heated seats) including the 'M' package. More active suspension and acceleration....handles great. Setting the level here though...this vehicle has so much technology that after reading the manual a couple of times, I still had a few questions for the dealership. I'm a technology professional by trade so that appeals to me but for the non-tech types, the technology and/or communications package may be overkill since you'll probably never use the services. My parents own an X5, are not tech savvy and barely use all the features available...just a point to consider. Overall, I'll probably drive BMWs for a very long time because I trust the product and the backend support/service. One more note - I live in Central Florida so the chance to ride topless is pretty much year round hence desiring a convertible. Update 7/2018 - Resale value used to be very good, e.g. 70% or higher after two years. Imagine my surprise when researching my $63,000 ride (all packages are included), I had a depreciation by over 50% in two years (with less than 5500 miles...yes 5500). I could purchase a 2018 new for what I paid for my 2016. As much as I love BMWs, I'll be looking at a Porsche Panamera next. Yes, more expensive but the resale is highest for sport sedans. Too bad but I think BMW flooded the market with the ones and twos thus hurting resale values. If this doesn't bother you, I love the car and you should be happy if purchasing or leasing; even a CPO seems like a better deal if purchasing. BTW - I don't lease and purchase new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Ultimate driving machine - for real Craig Moss , 06/04/2016 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is our fifth BMW. Drove 3 series while we had kids at home. Then got a 1-series that was a blast to drive - handled like go-kart. Decided to go for the 428 instead of the 228. We got a 428i with a manual transmission. What a great car. Great handling and acceleration. Really nice transmission. A dream car on country roads. Took it up to Vermont on backroads and couldn't stop smiling. Quite and smooth on highways. Usually drive it in Sport mode - which makes a noticeable difference. The rear seat is big enough for adults, especially around town or for an hour or so. The 2016 model has so many great standard features. We don't care about GPS because we use our iPhones, so we didn't get that package. Just added heated seat/steering wheel. Makes it a great value if you don't load up on the options. Beautiful looking car with great lines. Many people comment on how great it looks. The Ultimate Driving Machine... and I don't work for BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value