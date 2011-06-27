  1. Home
2014 BMW 4 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engaging handling
  • powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating.
  • Automatic stop-start system can be intrusive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

BMW spins off the two-door 3 Series into the new 2014 BMW 4 Series, a sleeker, updated version of its former self. It's a top pick for a luxury sport coupe or convertible.

Vehicle overview

What's in a name? At first glance, it might seem like the new 2014 BMW 4 Series is little more than a clever BMW marketing ploy to dig deeper into your wallet. Here you've got plus-one on the BMW Richter scale. Yet compared to the related 3 Series, you're paying more (almost four grand when new) for plenty of identical hardware, two fewer doors and less practicality than the sedan. Hey, what gives? But take a closer look and you'll see that the 4 Series justifies its premium and fortifies BMW's position as a creator of exceptionally desirable luxury coupes and convertibles.

The 2014 BMW 4 Series is a replacement for the previous 3 Series coupe and convertible, and it shares its underpinnings with the latest-generation platform that started with the sedan in 2012. But more so than in the past, the new 4 Series is distinguished by a sleeker presence than the sedan. Its low-slung, low-cabin profile is impressively sporty and highlighted by flared fenders and a character line rising from the front fender to the rear taillights. The specs back up this visual impression: The 4 Series is about 2 inches lower to the ground than the sedan, and its wheels are pushed farther outward for improved handling stability and grip. Special styling details, such as vents just aft of the front wheels (BMW claims they improve aero efficiency) further differentiate the 4 Series.

Underneath the 4 Series sheet metal you'll find two of the same efficient yet powerful engines that BMW offers in the 3 Series sedan. Base BMW 428i models get the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Rated power doesn't really change (241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque), but BMW's engineers have dramatically enhanced its aural characteristics; instead of workaday thrumming, you get a revvy, inspiring soundtrack not unlike a classic BMW straight-6. Should you want the real thing, of course, there's the top-spec 435i model and its 300-hp, turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder.

If you are looking for an entry-level luxury coupe or convertible, you're likely aware of your other choices. The 2014 Infiniti Q60 (nee G37) still offers plenty of strong performance and value, while the 2014 Audi A5 and S5 are still visually stunning and the 2014 Mercedes C-Class coupe is polished and refined in the way you expect a Mercedes to be. But the 4 Series, with its excellent handling and performance, eye-catching styling and best-in-class interior room, strikes us as the most complete and desirable luxury sport coupe and convertible available this year.

2014 BMW 4 Series models

The 2014 BMW 4 Series is available as a coupe and a convertible. There are two trim levels: 428i and 435i.

Standard equipment for the 428i includes 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory settings, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, fold-down rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 6.5-inch display screen, BMW's iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity, BMW Assist and a sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack and HD radio. The 428i convertible has an automatic power-retractable hardtop and a wind blocker.

The 435i is equipped similarly but comes with a more powerful engine and 18-inch wheels.

Naturally, a wealth of option packages is available to help you customize your 4 Series. Starting things off are three optional equipment lines -- Luxury, Sport and M Sport -- which include different wheel designs (up to 19 inches), color schemes and trim and upholstery types. The Sport and M Sport also include summer performance tires and sport front seats, while the M Sport further adds a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers and a sport steering wheel.

The Premium package equips the 4 Series with keyless ignition/entry, four-way power lumbar for the front seats, satellite radio and leather upholstery. The Technology package adds a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen, a touchpad iDrive controller, a navigation system, a head-up display, Bluetooth audio connectivity, BMW Apps (a suite of connectivity apps for iPhones and select Android devices, including Pandora, Stitcher and Facebook) and BMW Remote Services (which allows Apple and Android users to lock the car remotely and turn on the climate control, among various other tasks).

The Lighting package tacks on LED headlights and automatic high beam control. A Cold Weather package adds heated front seats a heated steering wheel and, for the convertible, front seat-mounted neck-warming air vents. The Driver Assistance package adds a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. Opting for the Driver Assistance Plus package gets you those features plus blind-spot monitoring, a side- and top-view camera system and speed limit info. Finally, the Dynamic Handling package enhances the car's performance with adaptive suspension dampers and variable-ratio sport steering.

Upgraded brakes are a stand-alone option, as are a power rear sunshade, adaptive cruise control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and automated parallel parking assist.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW 4 Series is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 BMW 4 Series comes with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. For both body styles, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. A manual transmission is a no-cost option for rear-drive coupes. Both transmissions come with an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel.

The 428i model uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 241 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, the stout little coupe with the automatic transmission raced to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds. The EPA estimates an automatic-equipped 428i coupe will deliver 27 mpg combined (23 mpg city/35 mpg highway). We recorded 32 mpg on the Edmunds test loop. Opting for the convertible, manual or AWD drops these numbers slightly, but either way, you're looking at outstanding numbers for this class.

The 435i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. At our test track, a 435i coupe equipped with the six-speed manual charged from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is good for this class of car. With the coupe and automatic, the EPA estimates 25 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway). The manual version is rated 23 mpg combined, although we logged 120 miles on our test loop at 28 mpg with ease. The 435i xDrive checks in at 24 mpg combined with the auto and 23 with the manual.

Safety

Every 2014 BMW 4 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and rollover protection (convertible). Simulated panic stops from 60 mph at our test track demonstrated excellent brakes, with stops between 110 and 113 feet for the coupe on summer tires.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance. A visit to the options list will provide parking sensors (front and rear), a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system and an automated parking system.

Driving

The new 2014 BMW 4 Series' sleek exterior look promises a lot in the way of excitement, and it largely delivers on BMW's "Ultimate Driving Machine" tag line.

There's nothing wrong with picking the 428i, It hardly drives like a "base" model. In fact, you'll get nearly identical performance as the 435i for thousands of dollars less. Its four-cylinder delivers remarkably quick acceleration, and an engaging engine and exhaust note that will have you winding up through the gears, fuel economy be damned.

The same can be said for the 2014 BMW 435i, but to an even greater extent. The traditionalist's choice in terms of transmissions will always be the manual, but the eight-speed auto works exceptionally well in both the normal driving mode or under the driver's control via the paddle shifters. In fact, our testing revealed that the 428i with the lightning-quick automatic transmission was quicker from zero to 60 mph than the more powerful 435i with the six-speed manual. Not by much, but that shows just how proficient this new eight-speed is. One annoyance can be the gruff restart nature of the automatic engine stop-start function, though it can be disabled.

When the road bends, BMW has tuned the 4 Series to handle with more athleticism than the sedan. The car rides a little lower, the front and rear tracks are a bit wider, the suspension is firmer and the steering has more heft and precision to it. These are incremental changes to be sure, but they work. Driven through a turn with the Sport mode selected, the 4 Series is marvelously balanced for a luxury sport coupe and easily instills driver confidence. Some might find the ride quality overly firm, but opting for the driver-selectable adaptive suspension nearly erases road imperfections while further boosting the car's stability.

Interior

The 4 Series might be new, but the cabin is all 3 Series, with a classy design and premium materials. The company's classic analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, while the Luxury, Sport and M Sport give you plenty of leeway to customize the cabin to your taste.

In terms of technology, the basic 6.5-inch display screen is adequate, but you'll want to get the larger, optional screen for a true, luxury electronics interface. This year's iDrive system has been updated slightly, with the most noticeable change being a touchpad on top of the controller that can be used to hand write inputs using your finger. Overall, iDrive is pretty easy to use, thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared to some rival systems, it typically requires a few more twirls and clicks to get what you want.

Behind the wheel, a lower seating position than the sedan helps add to the sporting persona of the BMW 4 Series. The front seats are very supportive and comfortable and good both for long road trips and spirited driving. Compared to the previous-generation 3 Series two-doors, there is also more room all around, particularly in the rear where there's an impressive amount of legroom and enough headroom for average-sized adults. The 4's trunk is also pretty roomy. The convertible is slightly less, but even with the top retracted you'll still have a reasonable amount of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW 4 Series.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car - but I dislike "I-Drive" electronics
Phil B.,04/09/2016
435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my 2nd BMW coupe. I had a fabulous 328i which I drove for 16 years with almost no failures/repairs. My 3-year old 435i with 2WD and 6-speed manual is fun to drive, comfortable, great looking and overall a pretty good car. with just miles my car has been back to the dealer twice for repairs. The "computer" that controls the fancy electronic dashboard needed to be replaced because if could no longer connect via the AT&T 2G network - which no longer exists. And then just a week later, that new control unit failed and needed to be replaced again. Despite being advertised as getting just 25-28 mpg, I am finding that I get about 28 mpg in the city, and 32 mpg on the highway (driving at a steady 79 mph). The manual transmission clearly helps me on gas mileage. However: the BMW I-drive controls for the audio system are pretty sad. When getting back into the car, the display screen will never be the same as previous. This means you will always have to press buttons to return to the display you want to see. (I wonder how long before those buttons wear out...... Probably just after warranty expires!) And every time you use the car you will need to turn up the audio volume again. Stupid.stupid.stupid. But worst of all is that the logic behind the operation of the audio..... Well, it just defies all intuitive logic! As much as I love manual transmissions, I doubt that I will buy another BMW with this crummy electronic control system. Another complaint: Run-flat tires. These are noisy, harsh-riding, expensive, and are already more than half worn-out after just 14000 miles. I intend to replace them with standard type tires. Then I'll buy an emergency inflator kit and maybe a membership with AAA.
Great Car, LOUSY Company
John S.,06/01/2016
435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The car itself is fantastic. Bought the six-cylinder version not because of the added power but because there is no comparison in smoothness. Incredibly smooth power with great brakes and handling. Nice styling and finishing, as one should expect. Beautiful, comfortable interior although the leather in the driver's seat developed a wrinkle across the back TWICE until BMW finally had an upholsterer add additional attachments (I'm 6-4 and 190, so it's not my weight). Stereo, navigation, and bluetooth work easily for me, although it would be better yet if you could get both the birdseye view and the rearview camera view on the same screen. What ruins the situation is the LOUSY manner in which BMW treated me over a $100 repair. One (1) wheel developed black spots that leached through the paint and left streaks. The other three wheels were/are perfect because I am obsessive about cleanliness. The dealer tried to remove the spots with solvent and instead removed the silver paint and left the black spots. They referred me to the Regional Representative, who declared the spots to be "probably tar," not even "definitely tar" -- how can they say that when solvent takes off the paint and leaves the spots, and there's not a spot of tar on any of the other three wheels? And to make matters worse, I waited a month for that appointment and then sat there for two hours to discuss the problem, and he totally blew me off. Upon learning what he had written on the repair order, the dealer offered to goodwill half of the $100 repair bill. I refused because it's not the money, it's the principle of the thing. It's bad paint, cover it under the *(&^ warranty! I then elevated this to BMW NA, where things went from bad to worse. They ignored my complaint for weeks, didn't return phone calls, and didn't respond to followup e-mails. Finally a "Resolution Specialist" rudely told me that they didn't know what caused the problem, but it wasn't covered by the warranty. So I asked him -- do you mean all everyone from BMW that I've spoken to so far have been WASTING MY TIME when it wasn't even covered by the warranty? He said yes. He couldn't tell me where it said this in the warranty book (paint defects are not excluded, road damage is), so I wrote a letter to the President of BMW NA. A lady responded and looked into it, but the result was that they would "goodwill" the entire repair. This is better but I'm not satisfied because they still won't tell me why it's not covered under the warranty, and there has been no apology for the bad information, wasting my time (if it's really not covered), or the delays or misinformation. Oh, for my "goodwill" the repair -- I was told to speak to a specific person at the dealer -- who has thus far refused to return my phone call for four days. BMW, if you're listening, your car is great but I'll never buy another because of the way you treat your customer over a $100 repair. You lose my business forever to save yourself a $100 repair -- that's sure a funny way to do business.
Excellent car for demanding drivers
nt123,06/18/2014
Got mine a month ago with the sport package. Drives really well especially in sport and sport+ modes. Cornering is excellent as is acceleration and braking. Road noise is higher that I was expecting and there is a little bit of vibration in sport model at slower speeds especially with the sunroof open. Asbsolute fun to drive for demanding driver..
European Delivery Experience
miami_dan,03/30/2014
435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
We've just returned from our European Delivery experience and it met and exceeded our expectations. We picked up our F32 at the BMW Welt and toured the factory. In the week before turning it over to be shipped to us in the US we put over 1,800 miles on it and toured Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The ride was super and although I did obey the break-in guidelines, did not exceed 100mph or 4,500rpm, the car performed very well. It's a much smoother ride than my '09 335i which has the sport package. Having the ability to select between "comfort", the default, and "sport" or "sport +" was very nice. Although the numbers don't reflect it the cabin feels noticeably larger. 4/2/16 - UPDATE: After almost 2 years with this car I still love it. Other than the turbo-charger needing to be replaced I've had no issues with it. Still drive, runs and looks great! Very convenient when my wife is with me in the car that when her phone rings the car's blue tooth picks it up and allows us to answer with the car. No switching between phones. 10/2016 Update Still loving this car! No maintenance issues and everything still works great. It's still a fun, comfortable ride. This both in city and highway driving.
See all 20 reviews of the 2014 BMW 4 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW 4 Series features & specs

More about the 2014 BMW 4 Series
More About This Model

After decades of the 3 Series Coupe, BMW says it has changed the name of its revered two-door to the 4 Series. Why? Because according to BMW, "It's plus one of everything."

As cliché as that sounds in today's world of Gmail high fives, BMW is quite accurate in its statement.

The all-new 4 Series is longer, wider, lower, faster and more focused than its predecessor. It also has more interior room and a bigger trunk.

More accurately, it's a "plus-one" model range for BMW, because it will spawn a cabriolet, a four-door coupe and, of course, an M4. Until that M4 arrives, though, the 2014 BMW 435i will be the strongest and fastest of the two 4 Series models headed here.

2014 BMW 435i

New Name, Familiar Engines
While Europeans get a range of diesel-powered coupes, the U.S. market will have a choice between the 240-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder 428i and the 300-hp turbocharged inline six-cylinder 435i.

BMW will tie those engines to a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive an option on both models.

When equipped with the eight-speed, BMW claims the 435i will go from zero to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds and on to a top speed of 155 mph. The 428i offers nearly the same performance with a lot less weight over the front axle and far better economy. It hits 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and has the same top speed.

Can't See the Big Changes
It isn't sheer power that makes the 2014 BMW 435i the car it is, but the chassis engineering inside it. BMW worked on creating a body-in-white that was about the same weight as its predecessor but had 60 percent more torsional rigidity and a 50:50 weight distribution. Total weight is a claimed 3,527 pounds for a 435i with the eight-speed automatic, but that's an unloaded European-spec figure so U.S. models will likely weigh in slightly higher.

Perhaps more critically, the 435i has had its center of gravity lowered by nearly an inch. That helps the driver to feel more like part of the car rather than a rider on top of it, and gives the 435i a more planted feel in corners.

2014 BMW 435i

The steel body gets an additional link between it and the front subframe to make the suspension more accurate than it is in the sedan, while the rear end gets a five-link suspension setup, but critically, no mechanical limited-slip differential.

The brakes are single-piston units all around and the car officially rides on 17-inch wheels that nobody is going to order. Every test car on our drive rode on 19-inch rims with Bridgestone Potenza S001 rubber sized to 225/40R19 up front and 255/35R19 at the back.

So Close to Perfection
It all comes together to create a driving package that's nearly perfect in its abilities and comfort. Our only complaint? The broad gap between the Comfort and Sport modes of the adjustable dampers.

There are five modes: EcoPro+, EcoPro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The first three of the modes use the Comfort setting on the dampers, while the top two use the Sport setting.

In Sport, the 435i is extremely firm and tends to jiggle over short, sharp bumps while it wallows too much in Comfort. Sport might work well on a track, but as one of the BMW chassis engineers told me, it's a marketing setting: intentionally stiff to remind people that they're in the Sport mode they paid for.

That may be the public's perception of how the most "sporty" setting should feel, but it's not the most efficient way to get around in the real world. We found Sport way too skittish throughout our test route in Portugal.

2014 BMW 435i

So Easily Likable, Lovable Even
The shame of it is that the rest of the car is all there. It's an easy car to be immediately comfortable in, especially sitting so low in the chassis that you feel almost as if your butt is below the propshaft. The steering feels even better sorted than the suspension, the electric system finally delivering the sort of intuitive tacking that BMW lost in the switch from hydraulics.

But it's the chassis that stars, with its wider front track biting hard into corners, flitting out the other side in a marvelous example of chassis balance and suspension geometry. It feels faithfully, progressively lovely.

That feeling of loveliness is helped by a tried-and-trusted powertrain that feels similarly progressive, sophisticated and composed. It's as sweet and free a revver as anything that crunches a limiter in the sixes and it feels as though it's got plenty of urge left in it, should BMW choose to jailbreak its own software.

It has a strong midrange, particularly in its lower three gears, and can transform comfortably from roaring with enthusiasm when you're pressing on or silently watching as you poke along on cruise control. Its automatic gearbox is nearly invisible and only draws attention when it delivers big blips on downshifts in Sport or Sport+ mode.

2014 BMW 435i

A Little More Room To Work
All 2014 BMW 4 Series models will be available with the option of Luxury, Sport and Modern lines, with BMW clumsily explaining that while the first two are self-explanatory, the Modern line makes the brand-spanking-new 4 Series look more, umm, modern.

The cabin is very similar to that in the 3 Series, with the direct controls and dials trained on the driver and everything in front dominated by the speedo and the tach. As in every BMW, the multimedia screen is a permanent feature atop the dashboard, while the iDrive controller now has a touchscreen-style function on the top, though it's not an immediately intuitive system to use, even for regular smartphone users.

And it all works. Coming from 3 Series architecture, everything in the cabin is familiar and comfortable and easy to use. Its shortage of interior cubby holes is a touch frustrating, as is BMW's inability to provide a firm holding spot for the remote key.

It hasn't hurt the design team that it was given a longer wheelbase (an additional 1.6 inches) than the old 3 Series Coupe and shorter overhangs at both ends. The cabin delivers more head-, leg-, shoulder and knee room in all four seats than its predecessor.

2014 BMW 435i

The seats are comfortable, the steering wheel feels fabulous and the controls are all accurate. Even the iDrive works well, but you might want a back-up map should you ever use the navigation system in Portugal.

No Surprises Here
This is an easy car to like. It looks great, goes well, handles progressively and it's comfortable. Sure, much the same could be said about the old 3 Series coupe, yet the 2014 BMW 435i manages to tweak all the parameters without giving up anything along the way.

Maybe when the 4 Series lands Stateside in a couple months, it will have slightly updated tuning that will bridge the gap that we found so obvious. Even without such a change, few will find the 4 Series objectionable. It's just too pretty, too fast and too well-sorted everywhere else to complain.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series Overview

The Used 2014 BMW 4 Series is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible. Available styles include 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 BMW 4 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 BMW 4 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i is priced between $18,966 and$19,950 with odometer readings between 54839 and54839 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV is priced between $16,500 and$16,500 with odometer readings between 88634 and88634 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive is priced between $17,999 and$17,999 with odometer readings between 100950 and100950 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 BMW 4 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 BMW 4 Series for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 4 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,500 and mileage as low as 54839 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 BMW 4 Series.

Can't find a used 2014 BMW 4 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 4 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,676.

Find a used BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,423.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 4 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,456.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,017.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 BMW 4 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 4 Series lease specials

