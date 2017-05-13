Used 2017 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me
- certified
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV15,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,724
- 50,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,695$8,837 Below Market
- 15,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,950$4,926 Below Market
- 31,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,900$8,533 Below Market
- 30,153 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$6,502 Below Market
- 32,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,691$6,012 Below Market
- 36,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,205$8,205 Below Market
- 17,190 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,495$6,021 Below Market
- certified
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive9,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,495$3,565 Below Market
- 42,417 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,905$7,498 Below Market
- 32,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,500$4,266 Below Market
- 23,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,979$9,250 Below Market
- 47,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,500$6,509 Below Market
- 32,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,499$5,864 Below Market
- 36,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,191$5,005 Below Market
- 25,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,990$4,309 Below Market
- 43,144 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,997$5,451 Below Market
- 23,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,250$4,720 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series
richard,05/13/2017
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
In Jan 2017 I replaced my bmw435i xdrive with the 440ixdrive with track package and manual trans; while the cars are very similar, the440 is big improvement; for a slight increase in price, more items are standard; seats better, interior nicer; entertainment system better ;although the is no longer hardwire controller for the i pod;but the main improvement is in PERFORMANCE;the new six is stronger smoother with better gas mileage; handling improved with quicker response more accurate steering ; more powerful brakes ;firmer but comfortable ride and that was with winter tires; the above mentioned is even better with the stock non runflat Michelain pilot summer tires;while the 435 was extremely competant, this car has a stronger driver connection and is fun to drive
