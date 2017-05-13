Used 2017 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 BMW 430i looks fabulous in Imperial Blue Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 248hp which is coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive 4 Series coupe offers up to 34mpg on the highway, superb driving dynamics, and attractive styling enhanced by a power sunroof, HID headlamps, and the Sport Line package with distinctive bumpers and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our 430i's comfortable interior features impressive attention to detail and premium materials for your comfort and convenience. Power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel are just a few of the amenities on hand. Additionally, BMW's full-color iDrive infotainment system features Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM radio, CD, and a USB input for your entertainment needs.Our BMW includes rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our 430i is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA4R7C30HK896447

Stock: 116234

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020