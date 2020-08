Used 2017 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas

You can find this 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive and many others like it at BMW of Arlington. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this BMW 4 Series turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient BMW 4 Series. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2017 BMW. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW 4 Series has very low mileage making it a rare find.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA4U9C37H5H64300

Stock: H5H64300

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-21-2020