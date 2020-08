Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona

Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L, Satellite Radio, Navigation System with Touchpad, Park Distance Control, Power moonroof, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rear-View Camera,Premium Package,Sport Line,Driver Assistance Package,Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Anthracite Headliner, Black Door Mirror Caps, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Interior Trim, Increased Top Speed Limit, Instrument Cluster with Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, , Sport Line Aesthetic Elements, Sport Seats, Technology Package, Wheels: 18 x 8 Double-Spoke (Style 397), Without Exterior Lines Designation. Recent Arrival! 20/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Reviews: * Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds * Engaging handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds * The supped-up 2015 BMW 4 Series is a beauty and its superior design and dynamics make it one of a kind. It is lengthier, lower, and wider than the 3 Series coupes of the past, and has an added two inches of wheelbase. The 4 Series still boasts an athletic appeal, but with recast quad-headlamps, available LED units, understated air curtain slots and air breathers to create an effortless drive (especially with its new 50/50 weight distribution that creates the lowest center of gravity of all BMW models). The exterior hides wind-cheating underbody fairings as well. The interior continues to radiate the BMW charm with their exclusive materials in base, Sport, Limited, and M Sport trims. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum-intensive suspension hardware, and seats designed for extreme comfort create a cocoon of safety for all enclosed. Servotronic power steering and driver-centric placement of the ergonomically-enhanced console and driving functions make this a car custom-made for the driver. In the rear, the 40/20/40 flat-folding bench allows for extended cargo space to get the biggest bang out of the ride. The auto start/stop function and brake energy regeneration to get the most efficient drive possible. TwinPower Turbo engine choices give oomph to the eight-speed automatic transmission with a speed topping off at 155mph on all levels of the 4 Series. For the tech side, BMW offers Teleservice, the latest iDrive 4.2 system, Radio BMW Professional, optional navigation with touchpad, and available Head-up display. Additional safety features include airbags, fog lights, and dynamic brake lights. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Penske Express > uniquely acquired vehicles of exceptional value; reconditioned & available on a Best Price offer BELOW market pricing. > One Price - One Salesperson > Drive, Buy & Save. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA4B3C5XFD670223

Stock: ZCP0446

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020