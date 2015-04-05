Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

1,027 listings
4 Series Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,027 listings
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i

    56,042 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,191

    $3,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    57,000 miles

    $18,000

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive

    51,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,488

    $2,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i

    61,741 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,788

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive

    81,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,700

    $2,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i

    36,614 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,900

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    46,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,495

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in White
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    40,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,950

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i

    43,843 miles

    $21,301

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i

    9,258 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    33,087 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i in Light Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i

    11,496 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $31,590

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive

    20,715 miles

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    77,659 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    $547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive

    60,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,980

    $326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    30,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i in White
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i

    33,213 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $28,990

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in White
    used

    2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    42,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,952

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,027 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (60%)
Love the stlyle
schandlr,05/04/2015
428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I traded my 2013 328i for the 428i GC. I've had about three months to evaluate the car, and, so far, so good. It looks gorgeous from any angle. The turbocharged 4 delivers generous power at any RPM. The car handles curves and turns with grace. Cargo capacity is great with the hatchback design.
