Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 56,042 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,191$3,912 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 BMW 4 Series 4dr 428I SEDAN 4 DR features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Power Lift Gate, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4A5C58FGK15674
Stock: 994014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- 57,000 miles
$18,000$1,748 Below Market
BMW of Escondido - Escondido / California
Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package, Lighting Package, Lumbar Support, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio. Odometer is 2863 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Mineral Gray Metallic 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i Gran Coupe RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged23/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyFriends and Family Pricing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4A9C57FGL85743
Stock: 64747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 51,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,488$2,598 Below Market
Lexus of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L, Satellite Radio, Navigation System with Touchpad, Park Distance Control, Power moonroof, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rear-View Camera,Premium Package,Sport Line,Driver Assistance Package,Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Anthracite Headliner, Black Door Mirror Caps, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Interior Trim, Increased Top Speed Limit, Instrument Cluster with Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, , Sport Line Aesthetic Elements, Sport Seats, Technology Package, Wheels: 18 x 8 Double-Spoke (Style 397), Without Exterior Lines Designation. Recent Arrival! 20/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Reviews: * Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds * Engaging handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds * The supped-up 2015 BMW 4 Series is a beauty and its superior design and dynamics make it one of a kind. It is lengthier, lower, and wider than the 3 Series coupes of the past, and has an added two inches of wheelbase. The 4 Series still boasts an athletic appeal, but with recast quad-headlamps, available LED units, understated air curtain slots and air breathers to create an effortless drive (especially with its new 50/50 weight distribution that creates the lowest center of gravity of all BMW models). The exterior hides wind-cheating underbody fairings as well. The interior continues to radiate the BMW charm with their exclusive materials in base, Sport, Limited, and M Sport trims. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum-intensive suspension hardware, and seats designed for extreme comfort create a cocoon of safety for all enclosed. Servotronic power steering and driver-centric placement of the ergonomically-enhanced console and driving functions make this a car custom-made for the driver. In the rear, the 40/20/40 flat-folding bench allows for extended cargo space to get the biggest bang out of the ride. The auto start/stop function and brake energy regeneration to get the most efficient drive possible. TwinPower Turbo engine choices give oomph to the eight-speed automatic transmission with a speed topping off at 155mph on all levels of the 4 Series. For the tech side, BMW offers Teleservice, the latest iDrive 4.2 system, Radio BMW Professional, optional navigation with touchpad, and available Head-up display. Additional safety features include airbags, fog lights, and dynamic brake lights. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Penske Express > uniquely acquired vehicles of exceptional value; reconditioned & available on a Best Price offer BELOW market pricing. > One Price - One Salesperson > Drive, Buy & Save. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B3C5XFD670223
Stock: ZCP0446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 61,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,788$1,439 Below Market
Stevens Creek Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Jose / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B1C51FD955316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,700$2,274 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! Bluetooth - Premium Sound - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B3C59FD670181
Stock: U201067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 36,614 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,900$1,201 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Glacier Silver Metallic 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i Gran Coupe RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, 435i Gran Coupe, Glacier Silver Metallic, Black w/Red Highlight w/SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Anthracite Headliner, Automatic High Beams, Black Door Mirror Caps, Driver Assistance Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, High-Gloss Black Interior Trim, Increased Top Speed Limit, Lighting Package, M Sport Suspension, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Sport Line, Sport Line Aesthetic Elements, Sport Seats, Wheels: 18" x 8" Double-Spoke (Style 397), Without Exterior Lines Designation.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9457 miles below market average! 21/32 City/Highway MPGOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B1C57FG241284
Stock: 15272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 46,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,495
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Estoril Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4A9C52FGL85116
Stock: FGL85116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,950$1,117 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1616915 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4A9C51FGL86645
Stock: c195209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 43,843 miles
$21,301
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2015 BMW 4 Series. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW 4 Series 428i delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. One of the best things about this BMW 4 Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2015 BMW 4 Series: The BMW 4-Series is a stylish coupe that offers most of the performance and styling of a sports car without compromising too much comfort or practicality. It features sleek, low styling and is available in a few different body styles, including as a convertible. Performance is brisk, but ride and comfort have been carefully balanced to provide a driving experience that is both entertaining and somewhat luxurious. The BMW 4-Series competes with sedans and coupes such as the Audi A5, the Mercedes Benz C-Class and the Lexus IS. Prices start at just over $40,000. Strengths of this model include Stylish coupe body, great handling, sporty and powerful engines, usable back seats, variety of body styles, available all-wheel drive We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4A5C57FGK15679
Stock: FGK15679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 9,258 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,998
CarMax Sacramento South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sacramento / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4A5C55FG051610
Stock: 19059391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,087 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Cars Buyer - New Jersey / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle without the luxury price!!! you have stumbled upon the right place!!! Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. All our vehicles are Carchex certified with 90 days warranty and 1 year roadside assistance. Financing available at a low rate (credit approval required). Good credit, bad credit, no credit or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience that takes pride in satisfying our customer's needs. Please visit us and take your dream vehicle for a test drive and let our friendly team walk you thru the whole transaction step by step whether it is cash or finance, always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Ad expires at 08:00 PM everyday. Price updates everyday at 12:00 PM at our website, however, call us and check for the availability of this vehicle and price update. For more detailed information and terms and conditions of sale please visit us at carsbuyer.com. The price showing above does not include dealer preparation fee, tax (if applicable), Doc, and tags. However, we have many other options, savings and special discounts to offer you. And we are always looking to accommodate our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4C9C57FD331984
Stock: 331984CB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,496 milesDelivery Available*
$31,590
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B1C55FG241011
Stock: 2000642189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,715 miles
$30,998
CarMax Gastonia - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Gastonia / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B3C59FD670388
Stock: 19090161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,659 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,900$547 Below Market
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, Low Original Miles, *M-Sport Performance Pkg* xDrive All-Wheel-Drive, Premium Pkg, Technology Pkg, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Park Distance, Moonroof, Premium Leather, Heated Seats, Smart Phone Integration, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Sport Buckets Seats, Pre-Purchase Inspected, Great NW Luxury Sport Sedan. 2015 BMW 4 Series 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged 22/32 City/Highway MPG90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2015 BMW 4 Series 4dr 428i xDrive Gran Coupe M-Sport Pkg Alpine White Black Leather features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Boston Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Power Lift Gate, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4C9C59FD330724
Stock: JP5153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 60,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,980$326 Below Market
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
Odometer is 7288 miles below market average! Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Anthracite Headliner, Cold Weather Package, Delete Front Fog Lights, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, M Sport, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Remove Increased Top Speed Limiter, Retractable Headlight Washers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Seats, Wheels: 18" x 8" Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Without Exterior Lines Designation. CARFAX One-Owner. Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Midnight Blue Metallic 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged20/31 City/Highway MPG Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all our inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status but there may be inaccuracies. Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Assumes no responsibility for inaccuracies in online information nor is it responsible for errors in any third party advertisements. See dealer for complete details. Please confirm any questions or concerns by contacting Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Directly. Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B3C58FD669572
Stock: 079635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 30,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995
Auto World of Big Stone Gap - Big Stone Gap / Virginia
This vehicle is equipped with all wheel drive. This BMW 4 series projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. It has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This 2015 BMW 4 series has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. Small and nimble it scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4C9C58FD331864
Stock: 15641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 33,213 milesDelivery Available*
$28,990
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4B1C53FG241069
Stock: 2000632626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 42,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,952
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation System W/Touchpad Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Alpine White Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery Dark Burl Walnut Wood Interior Trim Pearl Gloss Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4A9C52FD416687
Stock: FD416687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 5(40%)
- 4(60%)
Related BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.