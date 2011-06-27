  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,805$26,603$29,442
Clean$22,893$25,568$28,270
Average$21,069$23,498$25,927
Rough$19,245$21,428$23,584
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,482$29,985$32,532
Clean$26,429$28,819$31,237
Average$24,323$26,485$28,648
Rough$22,217$24,152$26,059
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,858$25,198$27,575
Clean$21,982$24,217$26,477
Average$20,230$22,256$24,283
Rough$18,479$20,296$22,088
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,310$20,300$22,322
Clean$17,608$19,510$21,433
Average$16,205$17,930$19,657
Rough$14,802$16,351$17,880
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,367$21,413$23,491
Clean$18,625$20,580$22,556
Average$17,141$18,914$20,687
Rough$15,657$17,248$18,817
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,155$20,265$22,405
Clean$17,459$19,476$21,514
Average$16,068$17,899$19,731
Rough$14,677$16,322$17,947
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,962$30,665$33,414
Clean$26,891$29,472$32,085
Average$24,748$27,086$29,425
Rough$22,605$24,700$26,766
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,551$25,010$27,507
Clean$21,687$24,037$26,412
Average$19,959$22,091$24,223
Rough$18,231$20,145$22,034
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,028$24,311$26,629
Clean$21,184$23,365$25,569
Average$19,496$21,473$23,450
Rough$17,808$19,581$21,330
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 BMW 4 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,608 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,510 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 4 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,608 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,510 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 BMW 4 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,608 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,510 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 BMW 4 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 BMW 4 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 BMW 4 Series ranges from $14,802 to $22,322, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 BMW 4 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.