Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,805
|$26,603
|$29,442
|Clean
|$22,893
|$25,568
|$28,270
|Average
|$21,069
|$23,498
|$25,927
|Rough
|$19,245
|$21,428
|$23,584
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,482
|$29,985
|$32,532
|Clean
|$26,429
|$28,819
|$31,237
|Average
|$24,323
|$26,485
|$28,648
|Rough
|$22,217
|$24,152
|$26,059
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,858
|$25,198
|$27,575
|Clean
|$21,982
|$24,217
|$26,477
|Average
|$20,230
|$22,256
|$24,283
|Rough
|$18,479
|$20,296
|$22,088
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,310
|$20,300
|$22,322
|Clean
|$17,608
|$19,510
|$21,433
|Average
|$16,205
|$17,930
|$19,657
|Rough
|$14,802
|$16,351
|$17,880
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,367
|$21,413
|$23,491
|Clean
|$18,625
|$20,580
|$22,556
|Average
|$17,141
|$18,914
|$20,687
|Rough
|$15,657
|$17,248
|$18,817
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,155
|$20,265
|$22,405
|Clean
|$17,459
|$19,476
|$21,514
|Average
|$16,068
|$17,899
|$19,731
|Rough
|$14,677
|$16,322
|$17,947
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,962
|$30,665
|$33,414
|Clean
|$26,891
|$29,472
|$32,085
|Average
|$24,748
|$27,086
|$29,425
|Rough
|$22,605
|$24,700
|$26,766
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,551
|$25,010
|$27,507
|Clean
|$21,687
|$24,037
|$26,412
|Average
|$19,959
|$22,091
|$24,223
|Rough
|$18,231
|$20,145
|$22,034
Estimated values
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,028
|$24,311
|$26,629
|Clean
|$21,184
|$23,365
|$25,569
|Average
|$19,496
|$21,473
|$23,450
|Rough
|$17,808
|$19,581
|$21,330