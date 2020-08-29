Used 2018 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    31,554 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,495

    $8,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    37,288 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,905

    $7,167 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    20,614 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $29,998

    $4,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    15,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    $6,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 440i

    37,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,900

    $9,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    8,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,789

    $6,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    44,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,905

    $6,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    6,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,999

    $5,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    42,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $26,731

    $7,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    23,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,980

    $3,602 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    51,273 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,994

    $4,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    21,203 miles

    $30,404

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    46,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,888

    $9,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i in Silver
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series 440i

    18,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,999

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    42,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,998

    $4,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive in Red
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive

    50,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,875

    $4,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series 430i

    34,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,997

    $3,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive

    50,253 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,980

    $3,987 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
Die ultimative Fahrmaschine
Morgan P,04/10/2018
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a great car. It looks, smells, and performs very well. Getting behind the wheel, lowering the convertible top, and turning up some music, a smile cannot help but form on your face while you drive. When you need outstanding acceleration, it is there. The hard top makes for a very quiet ride when up. My wife and I love our 2018 BMW 440i convertible!
