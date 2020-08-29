Used 2018 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,554 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,495$8,101 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
NAVIGATION GPS*, SPORT LINE PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, SPORT SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z1C52JEC71408
Stock: 40117G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 37,288 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,905$7,167 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW 4 Series 2dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black/Dark Oyster interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C5XJAA49383
Stock: A49383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 20,614 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$29,998$4,605 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 23/33 City/Highway MPG Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C56JAA49512
Stock: A49512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995$6,889 Below Market
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11167 miles below market average!430i xDrive, 2D Coupe, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Blue, 9 Speakers, Aerodynamic Kit, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Four wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Dutch's Advantage, 430i xDrive, 2D Coupe, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Blue, 9 Speakers, Aerodynamic Kit, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Four wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Blue 2018 BMW 2D Coupe 4 Series 430i xDrive 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo AWDClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C55JAD32838
Stock: D32838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 37,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,900$9,570 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W7C50JAB87669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,789$6,594 Below Market
BMW of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
KEY FEATURES INCLUDEApple iPhone / iPod Integration, Rear Zone Ventilation, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Fully Powered Convertible Hardtop, Light Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Ventilation, Dynamic Stability Control (including Brake Fade Compensation), Seat Memory. Turbocharged, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Steering Audio & Bluetooth Controls, Rollover Protection System.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, LUXURY PACKAGE harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Luxury Line, exterior chrome design elements (bumper accents, air intakes w/specific design, kidney bars, window surround, exhaust pipe finishers), signature key and deletion of sport instrument cluster, ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, SPORT SEATS (STD). BMW 430i with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Cognac Lr DkBrwnHghlt/CgncDash interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com explains "The 2018 4 Series takes the agility, acceleration and balance of the 3 Series and strengthens it with a wider stance and lower center of gravity.". Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $51,600*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerMORE ABOUT USBMW of Southpoint has been awarded the BMW Center of Excellence award several times. We have a large selection of BMWs and we serve the Triangle: Raleigh, Durham, Chapel HillPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z1C56JEC70827
Stock: PB0039
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 44,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,905$6,034 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW 4 Series 2dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black with Red Highlight interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C54JAA49301
Stock: A49301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive6,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,999$5,017 Below Market
BMW Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, ONLY 6,271 Miles! 430i xDrive trim. PRICED TO MOVE $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, PREMIUM PACKAGE, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, M SPORT PACKAGE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: M SPORT PACKAGE Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Tires: P225/45R18 All-Season, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Standard Suspension, PREMIUM PACKAGE Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Lumbar Support, Remote Services, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: CARFAX 1-Owner 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle) , Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service All vehicles are equipped with StarGard priced at $599. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C50JAE43121
Stock: JAE43121C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 42,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$26,731$7,675 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 BMW 4 Series 2dr 430I XDRIVE CONVERTIBLE features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Silver Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z3C53JEA32056
Stock: 994024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- 23,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,980$3,602 Below Market
BMW of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Premium Package Luxury Package Ivory White/Dark Oyster; Dakota Leather Upholstery Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Mineral Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Essentials Package Fineline Anthracite Wood Trim W/Pearl Gloss Chrome Sport Seats Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic Wheels: 18" X 8" Double-Spoke (Style 397) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W3C52JAC97048
Stock: JAC97048
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 51,273 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,994$4,873 Below Market
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i RWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo GUARANTEED FINANCE APPROVAL FOR EVERYONE....., LOWEST PRICES IN ALL FLORIDA......, TROPICAL CHEVROLET SUPERCENTER.......24/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z1C58JEC71137
Stock: R16882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 21,203 miles
$30,404
Advantage BMW Midtown - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 BMW 4 Series. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. You can tell this 2018 BMW 4 Series has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 21,153mi and appears with a showroom shine. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W3C58JAC97586
Stock: JAC97586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 46,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,888$9,185 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Smart Hyundai has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 BMW 4 Series. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW 4 Series. This 2018 BMW 4 Series has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z1C59JEC60986
Stock: C60986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i18,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This Certified Pre-Owned 2018 BMW 440i is a One Owner vehicle with a 5 year unlimited mile Certified BMW Warranty good through 12/22/2022. It has a Clean Carfax. Glacier Silver Metallic exterior, and Black Dakota Leather interior. Key features include M sport package, Premium package, Essentials package, M sport package, Neck warmer, Convertible top, Navigation system, Heated steering wheel, Rear view camera, Rain sensing wipers, Blind spot detection, Harman Kardon sound system, BMW assist eCall, Park distance control, Comfort access keyless entry, and much more!Qualifying vehicles undergo a thorough inspection by a BMW-trained technician. Systems and components everything from engine performance to the operation of the glove box are meticulously checked, and of course, particular attention is paid to all the safety functions. This vehicle has been run through CARFAX. Covered by the Certified Pre-Owned BMW Protection Plan. Backed by the nationwide network of BMW centers. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z5C58JEA32968
Stock: LJEA32968
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 42,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,998$4,475 Below Market
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z1C51JEC70475
Stock: 19102446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,875$4,580 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Red 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo Aerodynamic Kit, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Essentials Package, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Premium Package, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 19 x 8 Fr & 19 x 8.5 Rr (Style 704M).Recent Arrival! 22/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)CARFAX 1-Owner. Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z3C59JEC57856
Stock: JEC57856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 34,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,997$3,744 Below Market
Beverly Hills BMW - Los Angeles / California
This 2018 BMW 430i is a One Owner vehicle, Jet Black exterior, and Black SensaTec interior. Key features include Sport line, Premium package, Essentials package, Navigation system, Multifunction steering wheel, Sun/Moonroof, Rear view camera, Rain sensing wipers, Hi-fi sound system, BMW assist eCall, Smart device integration, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Keyless start/entry, and much more! Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Beverly Hills BMW/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W3C58JAC91996
Stock: LJAC91996
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 50,253 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,980$3,987 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW 4 Series 2dr 440i xDrive features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Essentials Package, Luxury Package, Premium Package, 16 Speakers, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Lumbar Support, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Luxury Line, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Instrument Cluster with Extended Contents, Outside temperature display, Park Distance Control, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Remote Services, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 x 8 Fr & 19 x 8.5 Rr (21W), Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W9C55JAB95164
Stock: B95164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 4 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series
- 5(80%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(10%)
Related BMW 4 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser