Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT Consumer Reviews
Gorgeousted car, electrical nightmare!!
Phenomenal looking car. Love driving it, but I don't often because it lives in the shop. The 2005 has evil electrical gremlins! I got it in December 2014 with 14,800 miles. Two previous owners. First owner had it 8 years and managed to put only 4500 miles on it. Second owner had it two years and put 9500 miles on it. I put 4000 miles on it over about 2 1/2 months. Then it just died..literally. the engine just shut down at a stop sign. Had to disconnect the battery cables to recycle the electrical system. I noticed on the service records that owner number one had a similar issue the first year of ownership. I parked it for several months then drove it to my independent guy (where it died at a stop light 1/2 mile from the shop). All my sensor lights came on, Windows only rolled half way up. It was a mess. Been with my independent for 4 months (he's good, but ridiculously slow). He believes it's a module board because he can hear relays clicking off and on in the battery compartment. Love the looks, head Turner of a car but seriously thinking about dumping it when I get it back. Too unreliable....
It doesn't get better than this
Behaving well at every speed I am constantly amazed that 80 mph in my 2005 Bentley Continental GT feels like 40 and 110 feels like 60. This car is effortless in just about everything it does. It just keeps on delivering power. The back seats are a bit of a squash for adults but the kids are fine in them. The Turbo R feels like a real clunker now!
You better have deep pockets
These are a great status car, you'll impress everbody that sees it. You can steal these cars second hand, but there is a reason for that. My suggestion is put $50k in your repair fund, you'll need it. For the same amount of money you can buy a Lexus 460 or a S550 Mercedes. Or even a 7 series BMW. Do yourself a favor, avoid the divorce. When you see one at a unbelievable low price. Keep walking!
its great when it is not in the shop
The car handles great and has plenty of power. The interior could be a little better thought out, but only a minor issue. Reliability is a huge problem. There is an electrical bug somewhere in this car and the Bentley service has been poor at best. The car has been in the shop at least 5 times in the last year, and it is still not right. Dealing with the problems has taken all the fun out of this car.
BUY 2 - youll have 1 to drive when other in shop
NEVER BUY USED - Bought a 05 and everything from Air Struts ($1350 each X 4 plus labor ) Rear Brake Window light, Plastic Vacuum Line ( PLASTIC IN A $250,000 car??? with engine temperature like it has??????? ) Looks great and drives great - When it is running - To much to fix when they are used. - High yearly Cost High Maintenance Cost FIND INDEPENDENT MECHANIC - Unless you have MILLIONS - Just looks good in the Driveway - Prefer Vintage Rolls Royce - Much more reliable - CAR FOR SALE - Low Miles ( 44000 - coz its usually lives in the shop LOL ) Beautiful Green with Beluga beige interior - 21' Bentley Tires'Rims - All Service records - AND THERE ARE LOTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! -- make offer - - Can be yours for a Steal of a price -
