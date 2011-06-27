Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Continental GT Inventory
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.0/380.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|552 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.1 in.
|Curb weight
|5320 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6120 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|100.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|Width
|75.5 in.
|Rear track
|63.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|19 x 9 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|P275/40R19 tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Continental GT
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$155,990
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 30000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic