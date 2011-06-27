  1. Home
Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Continental GT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5320 lbs.
Gross weight6120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Neptune
  • Barnato Green
  • Cypress
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Spruce
  • Umbrian Red
  • St. James Red
  • Silver Lake
  • Glacier White
  • Antique Gold
  • Beluga
  • Diamond Black
  • Moonbeam
  • Chestnut
  • Silver Tempest
Interior Colors
  • Savannah
  • Portofino
  • Nautic Blue
  • Beluga
Tires & Wheels
19 x 9 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles