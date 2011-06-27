If interested, you may want to read my reviews on the 2002 Audi S8 (massive engine failure despite excellent service history), 2014 Q5 TDI (Expensive Vibrator). I also have a 2008 S5 Coupe (so far, so good but it's going soon). So, this review is not in a vacuum, but with some real Audi ownership experience. OK, cut to the chase - in Florida Lemon Law circus at present. It was disappointing with delivery of the car. The interior is made as cheaply as possible and it shows. This is not the el cheapo standard seating. Buzzers going off, alarms going off all the time. Sport Utility Vehicle. Well, utility is a joke. Doors lock when you don't want them to, alarms and warnings going off. Between Health & Safety and the accountants, the car is pathetic. Can't even turn the radio off without shutting off the Navigation. These are but annoyances really. The real joy began on a long road trip, right after the 5,000 mile service. About 300 miles into the trip the add oil light came on. Pulled off into a service station and could not find the oil dip stick. Called the dealer (Reeves of Tampa, of whom I've been dealing with with the other Audi's and Porsche and think highly of) and informed that they don't have dip sticks. Well, the upshot of the trip was that I would add maybe 1/3 of a quart every 500 miles. The day I got home I brought it in and they had it for about a week, said it was fixed and within 110 miles it was telling me to add oil again. They then had it for two weeks (Total 15 days for Lemon Law) and again the light came on. Now the purpose of the car is my commute to work, from Tampa, FL to outside New Orleans, LA. I can't be late looking for Audi dealers to see if I really need oil or not. So, I then started the Lemon Law process. Audi had 10 days to respond, but took 14 days. I took the car back to Reeve for the final repair attempt. They are allowed 10 days, but took 15 days. I was told it was fixed, but the lights are on again. The Better Business Bureau that one must go through stated today that Audi considers the car fixed. Funny, I just took it to the dealer again today to have them manually check the oil before my next road trip. I'm totally disgusted with Audi Engineering (which seems to be run by accounting these days) and their customer support. I have not ever had anyone from Audi give a courtesy call and sincerely state that they are sorry for my situation. Rather, they just basically ignore the timelines set forth by the State of Florida. Now whether that is due to arrogance, incompetence or being understaffed (due to more accountant management) I can't say, but it is not very impressive what ever the case is. I requested that this be resolved by 23 December as I have to travel for business again, but that request was not acknowledged. "Truth in Engineering"??? maybe they should revise to "Truth is, it's Value Engineering". Just a suggestion.... Update. While waiting for the arbitration hearing I took it in for the 15,000 mile service with the agreement that there would be no tampering or repair attempts. After the service the yellow oil idiot light does not come on. Fixed, well, not exactly. I took it to another mechanic, had him drain about 2 qts of oil out and that yellow oil light still won't come on, and the computer screen is now different. Hmmm, change the oil and these things magically change as well. I'm letting the Federal Trade Commission & FL Attorney General's Office figure that out. The complaint is under Unfair & Deceptive Business Practices. Finally had the Florida Arbitration Hearing, they ruled in my favor (3-0) but the law is so lame that the settlement was not acceptable to me. Again attempted to settle this with Audi & Reeves Tampa Audi to no avail. Now waiting for a court date under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Nearly one year sense the problem started. **Update** One week prior to the pre trial hearing we went to mediation. Volkswagen decided after a very brief negotiation to give me essentially what I had been asking for for over a year and pay my attorney's fees as well, and of course that the poorly engineered and overpriced piece of junk (my opinion) back. I am actually getting rid of my other Audi, an S5 coupe this week. I want nothing to do with Volkswagen or the local dealership (Reeves Audi of Tampa) in the future due to the way I've been treated. I have been a gentleman through this entire process, but was bullied, lied to and had the dealership play games which have been reported to the Federal Trade Commission and the Florida Attorney General's office for unfair & deceptive business practices. Used that dealership for 15 years with Porsche & Audi. No more! Just received an email from Edmunds to update the review. Nothing more to add, other than I can't imagine myself ever purchasing another product under VW. Again, I just received an email from Edmunds to update the review. Nothing to edit

