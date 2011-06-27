  1. Home
2015 Audi SQ5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive acceleration
  • beautifully trimmed interior with sporty flourishes
  • strong brakes
  • accommodating backseat
  • top-notch handling for a crossover.
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • awkward MMI layout without navigation
  • artificial steering feel
  • Bluetooth audio isn't standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi SQ5 is a performance-oriented version of one of our favorite luxury crossovers, the Q5. For a reasonable price premium, the SQ5 delivers the same practicality and superior performance.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Audi SQ5 is a high-performance version of the Audi Q5, a small entry-level luxury crossover. To set it apart, Audi gives the SQ5 more horsepower, a sport-tuned suspension and just enough styling tweaks to identify it as something special. If you're looking for a lively experience in an otherwise practical and upscale SUV, the 2015 SQ5 is one of the best options for the money.

Even if you think of the 2015 Audi SQ5 as simply the top trim level of the standard Q5, it still feels pretty special. With 82 more horsepower than the Q5 3.0T, it's significantly quicker when you give it the crop. Moreover, the upgraded brakes on the SQ5 are unusually responsive, joining forces with the athletic suspension to give this crossover a distinctly sporty feel. Interior improvements are less dramatic, as the Q5 already has one of the nicest cabins around, but upgraded elements like a flat-bottom steering wheel and sport seats add some welcome flair.

It's not easy to find flaws in the SQ5's formula, but they do exist. The first two also apply to the regular Q5. Cargo capacity is relatively modest with the rear seatbacks folded down, and the base MMI infotainment system's dash-mounted controls can be difficult to reach. A third, SQ5-specific complaint is that the steering feels detached and artificial, particularly during spirited driving. That's not a complaint we'd typically lodge against an SUV, but it's relevant here given the SQ5's sporting pretensions.

If you want to maximize your thrills in this segment, check out the SQ5's cross-town cousin, the 2015 Porsche Macan. The Macan actually began life as a Q5, but Porsche's engineers transformed it into a virtual four-door sports car (albeit with even less cargo space than the Audi), and the base Macan's pricing starts in SQ5 territory. The more affordable 2015 BMW X3 is also an excellent driver's car, and it returns better fuel economy than the SQ5, although performance won't be as stunning. If you're willing to go smaller, don't sleep on the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG, a cute ute that packs a 355-hp punch. But when it comes to all-around performance and practicality at this price point, the 2015 Audi SQ5 is tough to top.

2015 Audi SQ5 models

The 2015 Audi SQ5 is a compact, five-passenger luxury crossover offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige.

Standard equipment on the Premium Plus includes 20-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, high-performance brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic xenon headlights with washers, LED running lights and taillights, S-specific body trim (including the signature metal-look mirror housings), aluminum roof rails, heated/auto-dimming/power-folding mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a rear roof spoiler, a power liftgate and quad exhaust tips.

There's also keyless entry and ignition, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), a flat-bottom tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with shift paddles, leather and simulated suede upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, adjustable drive settings (covering throttle response, transmission programming and steering assist), a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the base Multi Media Interface (MMI) with a dash-mounted controller, and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, Audi's proprietary digital music interface, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The optional Technology package adds front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor, a color driver information display, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, HD radio, Audi Connect online services (with mobile WiFi capability) and an upgraded version of MMI with a navigation system and a more ergonomic MMI controller that's mounted on the center console.

The Prestige adds the Technology package as standard, and it also boasts adaptive headlights, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated/cooled cupholder and rear door sunshades. The Prestige is additionally eligible for the Driver Assist package, which adds adaptive cruise control and variable-ratio steering.

Optional on both models is the Luxury package, which adds extended premium leather upholstery and ventilated front seats, and the High Gloss Black package, which gets you gloss-black exterior trim, body-color mirrors and matte-black roof rails. Other options include 21-inch wheels, extended leather upholstery and rear side airbags.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Audi SQ5 receives only minor equipment changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Audi SQ5 is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 354 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the SQ5 hustled from zero to 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds. For context, the lesser Q5 3.0T took 5.8 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the SQ5 is 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). On Edmunds' standard 120-mile evaluation loop, which favors highway travel, we averaged about 21 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the Audi SQ5 includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.Rear side airbags are optional on both trim levels. The Technology package (optional on Premium Plus, standard on Prestige) consists of a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Driver Assist package (Prestige only) adds adaptive cruise control.

In Edmunds brake testing, the SQ5 stopped from 60 mph in an astounding 103 feet, putting it on par with some very capable sports cars.

In government crash tests, the SQ5 earned four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the similar Q5 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Q5's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The SQ5's supercharged V6 engine is basically a juiced-up version of the regular Q5's "3.0T" V6, but it's a very appealing juice nonetheless. The SQ5 boasts an extra 82 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque, and that's a difference you can feel. Acceleration is rapid at practically any speed. The Q5 3.0T is a quick crossover in its own right (and it's significantly cheaper), but its acceleration just isn't as thrilling.

The SQ5's sport-tuned suspension and tires give it plenty of grip and stability when you're driving enthusiastically around turns. It's a marvel, then, that the ride quality remains tolerable, even with the standard 20-inch wheels and tires (though all bets are off with the optional 21s). We can see how the SQ5's firmness might turn off typical Q5 customers, but if you're drawn to the elevated performance of Audi's S lineup, you likely won't be disappointed. The SQ5's main dynamic drawback is its steering, which provides little feedback or communication to the driver; it's the kind of the thing you can forgive on the regular Q5, but on the high-performance version, it's a little disappointing.

Interior

The SQ5 has all the classy cabin elements you expect from Audi, along with sport-themed additions like a flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles, simulated suede trim and an exquisite leather/aluminum shift knob. You'll also find aluminum pedals, plenty of "SQ5" badges and the S lineup's trademark gray instrument faces. It's a well-executed makeover of what was already a very nice interior.

Less well executed is the SQ5's standard MMI system, which borrows its dash-mounted controller from the base Q5. The controller and its associated buttons require an uncomfortable reach for longer-legged drivers, while the software is a bit outdated and not very intuitive. Conversely, navigation-equipped models get an upgraded MMI system with a convenient console-mounted controller knob that's easier to use, not to mention a novel joystick button on the knob for enhanced control, Google Maps satellite imagery, simplified Google search for places of interest and mobile WiFi capability.

Although the Q5 is considered a compact crossover, it has plenty of room for four good-sized adults. The front sport seats provide excellent support and adjustability, while the rear seats offer ample default legroom as well as slide-and-recline functionality -- not a given in this segment.

With the rear seatbacks folded, the SQ5 can haul up to 57.3 cubic feet of cargo, which is on the low side compared to standard luxury crossovers. Notably, the distantly related Porsche Macan is even worse off with its 51-cubic-foot maximum. The cargo area behind the SQ5's rear seats measures a more standard 29.1 cubic feet, dwarfing the Macan's 17.7 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi SQ5.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SQ5 Great Drive But
William,11/11/2015
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The 2015 SQ5 has a great drive! But the MMI system is the pits. Too many buttons, levers, dials, etc. to search for and too many actions with them before what you want to happen does happen and too much time looking away from the road while searching for what you want. But it is fun to drive, good size, fairly comfortable, too expensive, visibility not the best, and, considering cost, behind somewhat in technology.
S4 in a bigger body
Jeffrey,01/07/2016
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Very fun car to drive. I've had 2 S4s (2012 and 2014) and now own a 2016 SQ5 and couldn't be happier. The next Q5's are going to be made in Mexico.
What a dissapointment
Bart Andeer,12/23/2015
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
If interested, you may want to read my reviews on the 2002 Audi S8 (massive engine failure despite excellent service history), 2014 Q5 TDI (Expensive Vibrator). I also have a 2008 S5 Coupe (so far, so good but it's going soon). So, this review is not in a vacuum, but with some real Audi ownership experience. OK, cut to the chase - in Florida Lemon Law circus at present. It was disappointing with delivery of the car. The interior is made as cheaply as possible and it shows. This is not the el cheapo standard seating. Buzzers going off, alarms going off all the time. Sport Utility Vehicle. Well, utility is a joke. Doors lock when you don't want them to, alarms and warnings going off. Between Health & Safety and the accountants, the car is pathetic. Can't even turn the radio off without shutting off the Navigation. These are but annoyances really. The real joy began on a long road trip, right after the 5,000 mile service. About 300 miles into the trip the add oil light came on. Pulled off into a service station and could not find the oil dip stick. Called the dealer (Reeves of Tampa, of whom I've been dealing with with the other Audi's and Porsche and think highly of) and informed that they don't have dip sticks. Well, the upshot of the trip was that I would add maybe 1/3 of a quart every 500 miles. The day I got home I brought it in and they had it for about a week, said it was fixed and within 110 miles it was telling me to add oil again. They then had it for two weeks (Total 15 days for Lemon Law) and again the light came on. Now the purpose of the car is my commute to work, from Tampa, FL to outside New Orleans, LA. I can't be late looking for Audi dealers to see if I really need oil or not. So, I then started the Lemon Law process. Audi had 10 days to respond, but took 14 days. I took the car back to Reeve for the final repair attempt. They are allowed 10 days, but took 15 days. I was told it was fixed, but the lights are on again. The Better Business Bureau that one must go through stated today that Audi considers the car fixed. Funny, I just took it to the dealer again today to have them manually check the oil before my next road trip. I'm totally disgusted with Audi Engineering (which seems to be run by accounting these days) and their customer support. I have not ever had anyone from Audi give a courtesy call and sincerely state that they are sorry for my situation. Rather, they just basically ignore the timelines set forth by the State of Florida. Now whether that is due to arrogance, incompetence or being understaffed (due to more accountant management) I can't say, but it is not very impressive what ever the case is. I requested that this be resolved by 23 December as I have to travel for business again, but that request was not acknowledged. "Truth in Engineering"??? maybe they should revise to "Truth is, it's Value Engineering". Just a suggestion.... Update. While waiting for the arbitration hearing I took it in for the 15,000 mile service with the agreement that there would be no tampering or repair attempts. After the service the yellow oil idiot light does not come on. Fixed, well, not exactly. I took it to another mechanic, had him drain about 2 qts of oil out and that yellow oil light still won't come on, and the computer screen is now different. Hmmm, change the oil and these things magically change as well. I'm letting the Federal Trade Commission & FL Attorney General's Office figure that out. The complaint is under Unfair & Deceptive Business Practices. Finally had the Florida Arbitration Hearing, they ruled in my favor (3-0) but the law is so lame that the settlement was not acceptable to me. Again attempted to settle this with Audi & Reeves Tampa Audi to no avail. Now waiting for a court date under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Nearly one year sense the problem started. **Update** One week prior to the pre trial hearing we went to mediation. Volkswagen decided after a very brief negotiation to give me essentially what I had been asking for for over a year and pay my attorney's fees as well, and of course that the poorly engineered and overpriced piece of junk (my opinion) back. I am actually getting rid of my other Audi, an S5 coupe this week. I want nothing to do with Volkswagen or the local dealership (Reeves Audi of Tampa) in the future due to the way I've been treated. I have been a gentleman through this entire process, but was bullied, lied to and had the dealership play games which have been reported to the Federal Trade Commission and the Florida Attorney General's office for unfair & deceptive business practices. Used that dealership for 15 years with Porsche & Audi. No more! Just received an email from Edmunds to update the review. Nothing more to add, other than I can't imagine myself ever purchasing another product under VW. Again, I just received an email from Edmunds to update the review. Nothing to edit
Sq5 2015
asy,02/08/2018
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Sq5 2015 Is awesome.
See all 4 reviews of the 2015 Audi SQ5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
354 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
354 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Audi SQ5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%

More about the 2015 Audi SQ5

Used 2015 Audi SQ5 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi SQ5 is offered in the following submodels: SQ5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Audi SQ5?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Audi SQ5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 75628 and75628 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Audi SQ5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Audi SQ5 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2015 SQ5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,995 and mileage as low as 75628 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Audi SQ5.

Can't find a used 2015 Audi SQ5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi SQ5 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,719.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,289.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi SQ5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,695.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Audi SQ5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

