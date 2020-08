Used 2017 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

Audi Rochester - Rochester / New York

Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Moonlight Blue Metallic 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattroPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1VCAFPXHA047558

Stock: 12047558P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-15-2020