Used 2017 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro24,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,950$2,464 Below Market
Audi Rochester - Rochester / New York
Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Moonlight Blue Metallic 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattroPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VCAFPXHA047558
Stock: 12047558P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 20,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995$2,826 Below Market
Ed Kenley Ford - Layton / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0HA048662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,995$2,660 Below Market
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP8HA020348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,992$1,081 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$61,820.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, TURBOCHARGED, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi First Aid Kit, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Brake assist, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Electronic Stability Control, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Memory seat, MMI High Control Panel, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Rear Side Airbags, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Supercharged Badges, Technology Package, Tow Hitch w/Audi Side Assist, Wheels: 8.5" x 21" 5-Double-Spoke Star Design.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCBFP8HA044283
Stock: 044283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 25,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,880$1,835 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
6YRS AUDI CARE MAINTENANCE AND 5YRS AUDI CERTIFIED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2017 AUDI SQ5 3.0T QUATTRO TECHNOLOGY PKG, FINE NAPPA LEATHER PKG, BLACK OPTIC PLUS PKG WITH 21" WHEELS... 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6, 6 SPEED AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 354 HP, 348 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 24 HWY MPGs. IBIS WHITE ON BLACK HEATED FINE NAPPA LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HAS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH VOICE CONTROL, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH REARVIEW CAMERA, BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND, AUDI CONNECT, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, CD/DVD PLAYER WITH HD RADIO. FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE INCLUDES FINE NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR AND LEATHER DOOR ARMRESTS AND INSTRUMENT PANEL TOP. BLACK OPTIC PKG HAS MATTE BLACK ROOF RAILS, HIGH GLOSS EXTERIOR PKG, BLACK SPOILER, DOOR HANDLES, MIRRORS AND DIFFUSER AND 21" WHEELS WITH SUMMER PERFORMANCE TIRES. ADD IN CARBON TRIM, AND ACCENT THE WHEELS WITH RED BRAKE CALIPERS. HOT!!... STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES POWER TAILGATE, SLIDING 2ND ROW SEATS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, AUDI ADVANCED KEY WITH PUSH START, THREE ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN, PANORAMIC SUNROOF...LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... ON THIS BABY, THAT'S UNTIL DECEMBER 3, 2021 AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE IN THOSE FIVE YEARS. NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.AUDI CARE!! AND YOU GET THE BALANCE OF AUDI CARE SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR 6 YEARS AND 50,000 MILES!! THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INTERVALS INCLUDING OIL CHANGES, ALL FLUIDS, INSPECTIONS, BRAKE FLUID FLUSHES, EVEN SPARK PLUGS AND MORE!! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS...GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS JULY 31, 2020.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM. IF SHE DOESN'T PASS ALL 300 POINTS, SHE WON'T QUALIFY FOR THE PROGRAM.. IT'S JUST THAT EASY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0HA039234
Stock: P6593
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 23,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,840$362 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Prestige Package Wheels: 8.5" X 21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Red Front & Rear Brake Calipers Audi Guard Protection Kit Supercharged Badges Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Audi SQ5 Prestige is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Audi SQ5 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi SQ5 Prestige, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This 2017 Audi SQ5 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi SQ5 Prestige. This Audi SQ5 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2017 Audi SQ5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2017 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With the 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel-drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical in an SUV this size, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix the potent SQ5 performance model, and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. This model sets itself apart with available Audi Drive Select customization, excellent ride quality, Strong performance, excellent towing capability, and strong safety feature content All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VCAFP2HA013971
Stock: HA013971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 54,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,990$1,624 Below Market
BMW Fresno - Fresno / California
Ibis White 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 354hpRecent Arrival!For Information on this or other Fine Vehicles in our Inventory Please Call 1-888-520-3572.Reviews:* Quicker acceleration and better handling than is typical for a small luxury crossover SUV; well-made interior with sporty flourishes; sliding rear seat provides extra versatility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VCBFPXHA004814
Stock: 22984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 29,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,887$1,007 Below Market
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
1-Owner 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus Quattro AWD ... w/29k Miles.......Finished in Daytona Gray Pearl over Black Fine Nappa Leather for a sharp color combination.......Great Options such as......Technology Package ( CD/DVD-Player w/ HD Radio Audi MMI Navigation w/ Voice Control Parking System Plus w/ Rearview Camera Bang & Olufsen Sound System Audi Connect Audi Side Assist)...... Fine Nappa Leather Package ( Fine Nappa Leather Interior Leather Door Armrests and Instrument Panel Top) ..... 21 Wheel Package ( Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke High Gloss Black Wheels).... Black Optic Plus Package ( Matte Black Roof Rails High Gloss Black Exterior Package Black Rear Spoiler Black Exterior Mirror Housings) Red Brake Calipers and so much more............Still under Full Audi Factory Warranty..... Please call (978) 355-7484 to schedule an appointment......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP3HA100169
Stock: 3195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,155 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$36,499
Audi Boise - Boise / Idaho
Recent Arrival! *Clean CARFAX, *NAV GPS NAVIGATION*, *MOONROOF SUNROOF*, *NAV NAVIGATION GPS*, *BLUETOOTH*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF MOONROOF*, *PANORAMA ROOF*, *HEATED SEATS*, *SUPERCHARGED*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *AWD 4WD 4X4*, *CLEAN AUTO HISTORY*. At VW Audi Boise we do business differently. We are family owned and operated. We have haggle free highly competitive low prices. Our Consultants are non commissioned and get paid the same regardless of what you buy. When it comes to your trade we use real numbers when evaluating your car. Our trade appraisal is as good as cash. Please call us at (208) 377-5400. 2017 Audi SQ5 quattro 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Mythos Black Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP2HA030762
Stock: 21018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 62,419 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,999$722 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $53,300*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Somebody has to be first, and when it comes to high-performance compact luxury crossover SUVs, that distinction belongs to the Audi SQ5. Standard equipment on the Premium Plus includes 20-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, high-performance brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, aluminum roof rails, heated/auto-dimming/power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate. FEATURES One Owner AWD 2 Keys Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Climate Control Fog Lamps Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Front Seats HID Headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-zone A/C Navigation System Power Driver Seat Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Push Button Start Rain Sensing Wiper Rear A/c Parking Assist Seat Memory Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Sunroof/Moonroof Tire Pressure Monitor USB Wifi Hotspot PACKAGES WHEELS: 8.5" X 21" 5-Double-Spoke Star Design Bi-Color High Gloss Black Tires: P255/40R21 Summer Performance Audi Sport Black Optic Package High Gloss Black Door Handles Matte Black Roof Rails w/Cross Bars Exterior Mirror Housings in High Gloss Black High Gloss Black Spoiler High Gloss Black Diffuser Technology Package MMI High Control Panel HD Radio Technology Radar Technology Located Behind Rear Bumper (Not visible)) Can be Turned Off WVGA in-Dash Single CD Player Plus DVD Capability Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera 7" Display Screen (user-Friendly Control interface)) Control Knob w/Joystick And Buttons in Center Console HDD Navigation w/Voice Control Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System 14 Speakers And 505 Watts w/Dolby Digital 5.1 And Noise Compensation SiriusXM Traffic w/4-Year Subscription And Voice Control System Bluetooth Streaming Audio Audi Side Assist Lane Change Assist Bang & Olufsen Sound System Audi Connect w/Online Services TFT Color Front And Rear Acoustic Sensors Visual Warnings Located in Exterior Mirror Housings Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer Audi Connect w/6-Month Trial Subscription Operates at Speeds Above 19 Mph
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP6HA076207
Stock: 076207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,000
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **HEATED SEATS, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **NAVIGATION, **ONE OWNER, **PANO ROOF, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATING, **PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 10 Speakers, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Optic Package, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirror Housings in High Gloss Black, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Gloss Black Diffuser, High Gloss Black Door Handles, High Gloss Black Spoiler, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Matte Black Roof Rails w/Cross Bars, Memory seat, MMI High Control Panel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Radio: MMI Plus System w/6.5" Color Screen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Sport-Contoured 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 8.5" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke S Design.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP1HA090161
Stock: 090161S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 90,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,650$1,296 Below Market
Napleton Cadillac of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
This Vehicle is Located in Libertyville IL. 60048 at Napleton Cadillac 847-362-4100 AWD SQ5 Premium Plus, Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 354 HP, Technology Package, Fine Nappa Leather, Black Optic Plus Package, Carbon Atlas inlays, 20' Wheels, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Navigation, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Sport-Contoured 3-Step Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar adjustable head restraints, 12-way power passenger seat w/4-way lumbar adjustment, adjustable head restraints, 2-position driver side memory, 3-step heated and adjustable thigh support, Radio: MMI Plus System w/6.5' Color Screen -inc: 8-color driver information system, Audi music interface w/iPod integration, 6-channel DSP extended sound system w/10 speakers including Subwoofer, 180W sound system, Bluetooth wireless technology preparation for mobile phone, driver information center, SD card slot w/32GB capacity and SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day trial subscription, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage, One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax Report.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP7HA052384
Stock: P2011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 28,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,791
West Point Lincoln - Houston / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 354hp, ABS brakes, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MMI High Control Panel, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Remote keyless entry, Technology Package, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5 x 21 Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke.West Point Lincoln offers quality vehicles at below market pricing. Shop all of our Inventory at www.westpointlincoln.com Located at 11666 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77043.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP2HA093375
Stock: 0G405B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,499$578 Below Market
Orange Buick GMC - Orlando / Florida
We are Open for Sales and Service, Shop-Click-Drive. Test Drive from Home. We will bring the vehicle to you. Facilities are fully Sanitized and your safety comes first. We shop Orlando so you don't have to! Get the Best Value without having to fight for it! EXCELLENT CONDITION, Sunroof/Panoramic Roof/, No accident history on Autocheck, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: MMI Plus System w/6.5' Color Screen, Spoiler, Wheels: 8.5' x 20' 5-Parallel-Spoke S Design. Blue 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 354hp Dedicated to serving all your automotive needs for 80 years! The Orange Difference! 3-Day Exchange Policy*Up to 172 point inspection report on all used vehicles* Free AutoCheck vehicle history report*We will buy your car even if you dont buy ours*First oil change FREE*Courtesy shuttle service and loaner cars available while in our service department. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: Best price the first time! We shop Orlando so you don't have to. Ask for the Internet Team when you stop by or CALL NOW 407-295-8100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP7HA063661
Stock: 44211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 33,872 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,682
Audi Flatirons - Broomfield / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean CARFAX, Dealer Inspected, SQ5 Premium Plus quattro, 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 354hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Brilliant Black, Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Premium Milano Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Automatic temperature control, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Memory seat, MMI High Control Panel, Power moonroof, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Supercharged Badges, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.5" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke S Design. Certified.Audi Flatirons is honored to offer this superb 2017 Audi SQ5. 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Odometer is 3986 miles below market average!https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/iod58Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point Inspection* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0Audi Flatirons now open at 13321 West Midway Blvd, Broomfield, CO. 80020.Reviews:* Quicker acceleration and better handling than is typical for a small luxury crossover SUV; well-made interior with sporty flourishes; sliding rear seat provides extra versatility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFPXHA024532
Stock: AHA024532
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 34,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this SQ5 purchase. VERY LOW MILES! At just 34328 miles, this 2017 Audi provides great value. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi SQ5 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Panoramic Roof. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Premium Synthetic Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Panoramic Roof, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Supercharged, Child Safety Locks, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Premium Synthetic Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Panoramic Roof, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP5HA033168
Stock: L18148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro ABS brakes, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Front dual zone A/C, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MMI High Control Panel, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Remote keyless entry, Technology Package, Tow Hitch w/o Side Assist, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5" x 21" 5-Double-Spoke Star Design.Audi Certified Pre-Owned. This car has been through Audi’s 300+ inspection and reconditioning process and includes a warranty extension to 5 years from original sale date with UNLIMITED MILES and NO Deductible!! Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicles include complimentary roadside assistance, trip interruption service, and special financing rates. Call or email now and see why Audi Denver is the region’s volume AND customer satisfaction leader in both new and Certified Pre-Owned Audi vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP7HA049260
Stock: APHA049260
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 70,184 miles
$31,495
Elite Auto House - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0HA027441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi SQ5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi SQ5
- 5(75%)
- 4(25%)
Related Audi SQ5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S7 Miami Beach FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Aurora CO
- Used Audi RS 7 Fontana CA
- Used Audi A3 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Audi TT RS Wilmington DE
- Used Audi S7 Allentown PA
- Used Audi SQ5 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi A7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi Q7 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi S7 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon