Used 2017 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    24,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,950

    $2,464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    20,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,995

    $2,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    44,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    $2,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    20,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,992

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    25,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,880

    $1,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    23,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,840

    $362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    54,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,990

    $1,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    29,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,887

    $1,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    38,155 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $36,499

    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    62,419 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,999

    $722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    20,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,000

    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    90,351 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,650

    $1,296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    28,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,791

    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    41,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,499

    $578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    33,872 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,682

    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    34,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,900

    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    40,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,649

    Details
  • 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    70,184 miles

    $31,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi SQ5

Read recent reviews for the Audi SQ5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
What a Cayenne Turbo driver thinks of this car
Tom,03/22/2017
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This will surprise you. Forget the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC. The only real competitor to the SQ5 is the Macan S. If you've had fun in your previous car, expect twice as much in the SQ5. The supercharged engine is far superior to any turbo. The power is instant and gratifying, complemented with the best engine tune in class. The transmission is composed and civilized in traffic and fast during spirited driving. The SQ5 beats its competitors hands down on gratification. If you like a softer ride, go with the 20" wheels on the SQ5 or a Macan with air suspension. The X3 and GLC suspension can also be dialed down into comfort but those two will never escape their mommy wagon stigma. The other area where the SQ5 outshines all its competitors is practicality: much more interior space than the Macan, much bigger windows than the Merc and BMW, much better sound insulation (laminated windows standard) and much better access through rear doors than the Macan. The flat-bottom steering wheel is great for getting in and out, especially for bigger people. The SQ5 is not perfect: its only USB port is located in the passenger glove box and its adaptive cruise control does not go all the way to stop. But it stands for Stealth Wealth - people who want to drive the best without spilling the beans. I still can't believe the sleeper status of this car. If you can find one, get one with optional diamond stitching inside! This car looks best in Daytona Gray and Sepang Blue.
Report abuse
