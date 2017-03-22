Used 2017 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

Prestige Package Wheels: 8.5" X 21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Red Front & Rear Brake Calipers Audi Guard Protection Kit Supercharged Badges Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Audi SQ5 Prestige is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Audi SQ5 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi SQ5 Prestige, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This 2017 Audi SQ5 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi SQ5 Prestige. This Audi SQ5 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2017 Audi SQ5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2017 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With the 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel-drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical in an SUV this size, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix the potent SQ5 performance model, and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. This model sets itself apart with available Audi Drive Select customization, excellent ride quality, Strong performance, excellent towing capability, and strong safety feature content

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1VCAFP2HA013971

Stock: HA013971

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020