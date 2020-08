Used 2016 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts

We are excited to offer this 2016 Audi SQ5. This Audi includes: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot HD Radio Navigation System CD Player Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player AUDI GUARD PROTECTION KIT Floor Mats DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT FINE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY BLACK, FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats WHEELS: 8.5 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE CREDIT *CREDIT* AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT (PIO) Wheel Locks CARBON ATLAS DECORATIVE INLAYS RED FRONT BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE Luggage Rack Power Folding Mirrors *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Audi SQ5 Premium Plus handles with ease. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD AudiSQ5 Premium Plus. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This SQ5 Premium Plus was gently driven and it shows. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi SQ5 Premium Plus.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1CCAFP3GA122316

Stock: GA122316

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020