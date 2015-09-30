Used 2016 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me
- 22,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$35,899
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 26832 miles below market average!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, NAVIGATION!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, PANORAMIC MOONROOF!, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi First Aid Kit, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Black Optic Package, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Exterior Mirror in Body Color, Four wheel independent suspension, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Matte Black Roof Rails w/Cross Bars, MMI High Control Panel, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Supercharged Badges, Technology Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 8.5 x 21 Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP4GA008678
Stock: 008678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 41,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,988
Kendall Toyota of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
** AUDI SQ5, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 3.0L V6 ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (A/T), ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), BLUETOOTH EQUIPPED FOR YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC, NAVIGATION EQUIPPED, BACK UP CAMERA, TOWING PKG, ROOF RACK BARS, POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS, HEATED FRONT SEATS FOR THOSE COLD DAYS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, CLEAN CAR FAX AND ONE OWNER, Comes with Kendall Auto Protection (SEE KENDALL WEBSITE FOR DETAILS). ** You can find this 2016 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus and many others like it at Kendall Toyota Alaska. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Audi SQ5 Premium Plus has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi SQ5 Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Audi SQ5 Premium Plus equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi SQ5. More information about the 2016 Audi SQ5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2016 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical in an SUV this size, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid -- or even the potent SQ5 -- and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include strong safety feature content, excellent ride quality, available Audi Drive Select customization, Strong performance, excellent towing capability, and hybrid fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP3GA143568
Stock: NT32161A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 71,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,194
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, MMI High Control Panel, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Technology Package, 10 Speakers, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, O
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0GA145763
Stock: E7706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 43,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$31,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0GA073012
Stock: 19296313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
1-OWNER AWD PERFORMANCE SUV FROM CA ** TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE * MMI NAVIGATION SYSTEM * VOICE CONTROL * PARKING SYSTEM PLUS * BACKUP CAMERA * SIDE ASSIST * B O AUDIO ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF/MOONROOF ** 21in STAR-DESIGN ALLOY WHEELS PACKAGE ** BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE * GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR TRIM * BLACK MATTE ROOF RAILS ** SUPERCHARGED BADGES ** FINE NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE * LEATHER SEATS * LEATHER INSTRUMENT PANEL * LEATHER DOOR PANELS ** AUDI GUARD PROTECTION KIT * ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS ** CARBON ATLAS CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM INLAYS * HEATED 12-WAY POWER FRONT SPORT SEATS * 3-SPOKE LEATHER FLAT-BOTTOMED STEERING WHEEL with SHIFT-PADDLES * MEMORY PACKAGE * 3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * 40/30/40 REAR SEATS with PASS-THROUGH RECLINE * POWER LIFTGATE *** BANG OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE AM/FM HD-RADIO SIRIUS SAT RADIO IN-DASH CD/DVD USB SD CARD READER AUDI CONNECT SUBSCRITION-BASED ONLINE SERVICES BLUETOOTH PHONE STREAMING WIFI HOTSPOT ** TOW HITCH RECEIVER OPTION ** BI XENON HEADLAMP PACKAGE * LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * LED TAILLIGHTS * ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY IGNITION * HOMELINK INTEGRATED UNIVERSAL GARAGE REMOTE ** 354-HP 3.0L DOHC TFSI SUPERCHARGED V6 * 8-SPEED TIPTRONIC AUTO TRANS * QUATTRO FULL-TIME AWD ** SPEED-SENSITIVE VARIO-RATIO STEERING * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. 1-OWNER CARFAX. Owned since new in San Francisco, CA. Audi-dealer maintained by Audi Marin of San Rafael, California. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP6GA148201
Stock: 9777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 56,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990
Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2016 Audi SQ5. This Audi includes: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot HD Radio Navigation System CD Player Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player AUDI GUARD PROTECTION KIT Floor Mats DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT FINE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY BLACK, FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats WHEELS: 8.5 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE CREDIT *CREDIT* AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT (PIO) Wheel Locks CARBON ATLAS DECORATIVE INLAYS RED FRONT BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE Luggage Rack Power Folding Mirrors *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Audi SQ5 Premium Plus handles with ease. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD AudiSQ5 Premium Plus. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This SQ5 Premium Plus was gently driven and it shows. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi SQ5 Premium Plus. Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. You're going to be spending almost every day driving it, for many years to come. So, it's important that you don't get just any car, but one with which you really click. Audi Peabody will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. That holds just as true for used car customers as it does for new Audi customers. If you want to be pressured into a purchase, you had best go elsewhere. In addition to helping drivers find the perfect Audi match, Audi Peabody also boasts a state-of-the-art auto repair shop where our highly skilled team of technicians perform routine maintenance as well as other services, such as auto-glass repairs, transmission repairs, and wheel repairs. And, for drivers who prefer to work on their Audi themselves, we have a variety of manufacturer-certified parts (i.e., oil filters, batteries, windshield wipers...). To learn more about Audi Peabody, our impressive lineup of new Q3, Q5, A3, A4, A6, and used models, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. Or visit us in person. We're conveniently located at 252 Andover St Peabody, Massachusetts .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP3GA122316
Stock: GA122316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 61,436 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,985
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, PUSH BUTTON START!, PANORAMIC MOONROOF!, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Decorative Inlays, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Exterior Mirror in Body Color, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Matte Black Roof Rails w/Cross Bars, MMI High Control Panel, Navigation System, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.5 x 21 Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP4GA007711
Stock: 007711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,921 milesDelivery Available*
$31,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP5GA074978
Stock: 2000640707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 95,498 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,333
Vista Motors - Ontario / California
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Audi SQ5 boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.5" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke S Design, Valet Function.* This Audi SQ5 Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P255/45R20 Summer Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport-Contoured 3-Step Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar adjustable head restraints, 12-way power passenger seat w/4-way lumbar adjustment, adjustable head restraints, 2-position driver side memory, 3-step heated and adjustable thigh support, Sport Leather Steering Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Vista Motors Inc. located at 900 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91761 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP3GA145272
Stock: 145272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 34,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,995
Auto Connections Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP6GA047840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro24,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,950$2,464 Below Market
Audi Rochester - Rochester / New York
Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Moonlight Blue Metallic 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattroPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VCAFPXHA047558
Stock: 12047558P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 20,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,995$2,826 Below Market
Ed Kenley Ford - Layton / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0HA048662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$32,995$2,660 Below Market
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP8HA020348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,515 milesGreat Deal
$23,491$1,118 Below Market
Luxury Imports - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFP2FA132192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,992$1,081 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$61,820.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, TURBOCHARGED, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi First Aid Kit, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Brake assist, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Electronic Stability Control, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Memory seat, MMI High Control Panel, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Rear Side Airbags, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Supercharged Badges, Technology Package, Tow Hitch w/Audi Side Assist, Wheels: 8.5" x 21" 5-Double-Spoke Star Design.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCBFP8HA044283
Stock: 044283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 25,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,880$1,835 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
6YRS AUDI CARE MAINTENANCE AND 5YRS AUDI CERTIFIED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2017 AUDI SQ5 3.0T QUATTRO TECHNOLOGY PKG, FINE NAPPA LEATHER PKG, BLACK OPTIC PLUS PKG WITH 21" WHEELS... 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6, 6 SPEED AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 354 HP, 348 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 24 HWY MPGs. IBIS WHITE ON BLACK HEATED FINE NAPPA LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HAS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH VOICE CONTROL, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH REARVIEW CAMERA, BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND, AUDI CONNECT, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, CD/DVD PLAYER WITH HD RADIO. FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE INCLUDES FINE NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR AND LEATHER DOOR ARMRESTS AND INSTRUMENT PANEL TOP. BLACK OPTIC PKG HAS MATTE BLACK ROOF RAILS, HIGH GLOSS EXTERIOR PKG, BLACK SPOILER, DOOR HANDLES, MIRRORS AND DIFFUSER AND 21" WHEELS WITH SUMMER PERFORMANCE TIRES. ADD IN CARBON TRIM, AND ACCENT THE WHEELS WITH RED BRAKE CALIPERS. HOT!!... STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES POWER TAILGATE, SLIDING 2ND ROW SEATS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, AUDI ADVANCED KEY WITH PUSH START, THREE ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN, PANORAMIC SUNROOF...LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... ON THIS BABY, THAT'S UNTIL DECEMBER 3, 2021 AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE IN THOSE FIVE YEARS. NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.AUDI CARE!! AND YOU GET THE BALANCE OF AUDI CARE SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR 6 YEARS AND 50,000 MILES!! THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INTERVALS INCLUDING OIL CHANGES, ALL FLUIDS, INSPECTIONS, BRAKE FLUID FLUSHES, EVEN SPARK PLUGS AND MORE!! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS...GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS JULY 31, 2020.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM. IF SHE DOESN'T PASS ALL 300 POINTS, SHE WON'T QUALIFY FOR THE PROGRAM.. IT'S JUST THAT EASY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0HA039234
Stock: P6593
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 23,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,840$362 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Prestige Package Wheels: 8.5" X 21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Red Front & Rear Brake Calipers Audi Guard Protection Kit Supercharged Badges Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Audi SQ5 Prestige is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Audi SQ5 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi SQ5 Prestige, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This 2017 Audi SQ5 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi SQ5 Prestige. This Audi SQ5 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2017 Audi SQ5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2017 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With the 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel-drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical in an SUV this size, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix the potent SQ5 performance model, and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. This model sets itself apart with available Audi Drive Select customization, excellent ride quality, Strong performance, excellent towing capability, and strong safety feature content All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VCAFP2HA013971
Stock: HA013971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 54,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$33,990$1,624 Below Market
BMW Fresno - Fresno / California
Ibis White 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 354hpRecent Arrival!For Information on this or other Fine Vehicles in our Inventory Please Call 1-888-520-3572.Reviews:* Quicker acceleration and better handling than is typical for a small luxury crossover SUV; well-made interior with sporty flourishes; sliding rear seat provides extra versatility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VCBFPXHA004814
Stock: 22984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.