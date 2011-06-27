Its been six months and over 20,000 miles on the vehicle, on freeways and heavy traffic of Houston. Amazingly the SQ5 has held up very well to my "assertive driving". Its quality still impresses me. Even my wife now has admiration and respect for its acceleration, handling, and quality. Things I still like about SQ%; its power, acceleration, handling, and overall quality. Its suspension reacts with impressive suppleness on some of the most wretched concrete pavement around Houston, even with 40 profile tires. This vehicle really deserves wider tires. I was toying with either a staggered look in the rear tires from 255s to 285s, or 295s, or 265s all around with either 10mm or 15mm wheel spacers to more fill out the wheel wells). The transmission has been lately snapping into 2nd gear ( I think) with a jolt. Not all the time though, that's why the dealership says they couldn't replicate the problem. Thank God for 50K miles warranty, or another 4 months for me! Oh great sound system with Bang & Olefsen! Averaging between 21 to 25 mpg through Houston traffic. Things I am not so crazy about are the two step fan control. Now I just leave the temp on auto and works well. The humongous blindspots of the curbs created by side view mirrors shy's me to make wider turns. The mirrors need to be lower and smaller. 2019 models look changed, hopefully improved. The narrowness of the front seats is appalling. I can't believe Audi ergo engineers messed up such a great car. Unless you have a Michael Jackson's butt, the seats will dig into your torso. I guess I'll just have to put up with them, as I really enjoy driving this vehicle! Newly bought at 15,300 miles. I have owned a 2006 BMW X5, 4.4V8, 2009 Mercedes ML350, 3.5V6, and now this supercharged German beast! I have driven over 4000 mi. in about 6 weeks mainly urban commuting. The SQ5 by far has outshined my previous makes and models in almost every aspects, from interior quality, to performance, agility, steering precision, and nimbleness in maneuvering. I truly enjoy this new found, near instant acceleration, very useful in overtaking slow-pokes on Houston freeways, and ingressing from ramps to freeways. Also the braking is quite impressive too with its massive front rotors and pads. Interior fit and finish oozes quality, and attention to detail, from knurled knobs to beautifully contoured dash and center console, and a smooth metal and leather round gearshift knob. All controls are quite logical. However adjusting the fan speed is a two step process, and speaker volume control not in its usual location. Lack of USB port makes up by having WIFI & media bluetooth connection, and two SD card slots. I just copied my entire music collection on one SD slot, all at my fingertips. Though the front seats are beautifully made, they are narrow for the north american ass. I am just over 200lbs, but wish the seats were a bit wider for drives longer than an hour. The view out the front, sides, and up is great, except for the massive blindspots from the two side view mirrors. Not exactly "Mickey Mouse ears" mirrors, they still block your view of the curb you are turning into. Very careful, not to hit the curb with those awesome 21" wheels. I truly enjoy driving the SQ5, every chance I get. It sure feels like a refreshing change from the Merc, and the BMW, which seem to have become such mainstream, with the soccer moms. The styling, lines, curves are mild, understated, unlike the crazy and faddish Japanese exterior designs lately. I am hoping the SQ5 will be as durable as well it performs.

