Vehicle overview

The 2014 Audi SQ5 isn't one of those high-performance vehicles that immediately had us at "Hello." Based on Audi's regular Q5 small luxury crossover SUV, the SQ5 has only subtle styling revisions, and for power, it has a version of the automaker's supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, just like the regular Q5 3.0T. Yet, the SQ5 costs considerably more. Of course, the SQ5 does give you 82 extra horsepower, but those are some expensive horses. Unlike, say, the Audi S4 sedan, which has an alluring performance advantage over its A4 sibling, the SQ5's superiority isn't immediately apparent. But if you're the kind of driver who appreciates the little things, the 2014 SQ5 might win you over.

Plop down into the Audi SQ5's aggressively bolstered driver seat and you're greeted by a saucy flat-bottom steering wheel. That's kind of cool. Fire up that 354-horsepower supercharged V6 engine and there's a spirited blat from the quad tailpipes. Also cool. Plant your right foot on the gas pedal to merge onto the expressway and the SQ5 lunges forward, showing noticeably more verve than even the supercharged Q5 3.0T. Drive it around a turn at a brisk clip and the S-specific sport suspension carves a tighter line than you ever thought a Q5 could manage.

In short, the 2014 SQ5 feels genuinely special from behind the wheel, and that's what Audi's S lineup is all about. It also gives you most of the regular Q5's goodness, including superb interior materials and an adult-friendly backseat. Plus, if a sport-biased crossover SUV is what you desire, this Audi is one of only a few models in this segment. That said, you generally won't pay as much for alternatives like the 300-horsepower 2014 BMW X3 xDrive 35i, the 325-hp 2014 Infiniti QX70 or the 240-hp Land Rover Evoque. But from our standpoint, the charming 2014 Audi SQ5 is worth the price.