Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Audi SQ5

What's new

  • New entry-level Premium trim level added
  • Last year's Driver Assistance package now standard on Prestige
  • Makes slightly less power than last year's model
  • Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV
  • Generous amount of space for passengers
  • Luxurious but restrained interior design
  • Nimble handling
  • Smartphone integration isn't the best
MSRP Starting at
$52,400
2019 Audi SQ5 pricing

Which SQ5 does Edmunds recommend?

There are a ton of high-tech features available on the Premium Plus and Prestige models, but most aren't must-haves. Our money is on the new base Premium model, which includes a ton of creature comforts and tech items for a reasonable price. We think the Convenience package is worth the negligible cost for the blind-spot monitor and other upgrades.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

If Benjamin Franklin were alive today, he'd probably declare that only three things are certain: death, taxes and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines in small luxury SUVs. Thankfully, most manufacturers offer upgraded engines for buyers who want stronger performance. The 2019 Audi SQ5 is a great example. This high-octane version of the Q5 comes complete with a powerful turbocharged V6, a sport-tuned suspension and more powerful brakes.

That V6 cranks out 349 horsepower, which is a substantial upgrade over the regular Q5's 248 hp. Acceleration is effortless and quick thanks to the SQ5's standard all-wheel drive and quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Pleasingly, the SQ5 is still comfortable to drive, boasting a smooth ride quality, a roomy cabin and excellent materials.

However, the SQ5 shares the Q5's drawbacks: namely, the somewhat unintuitive user interface and, curiously, performance that is slightly below class-average. Even though the SQ5 is much more powerful than the Q5, it's not quite as quick as the Porsche Macan or the AMG-powered Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class models. Overall though, the Audi SQ5 is a worthy upgrade if you already have your eye on the Q5 but need a little more sauce.

2019 Audi SQ5 models

The 2019 Audi SQ5 is a high-performance compact SUV that comes in three trims. The Premium model is very well-equipped for a base model, with tons of luxury and convenience features in addition to a handful of safety systems. The midtier Premium Plus model adds a few tech upgrades, while the top-trim Prestige doubles down on creature comforts. Every model is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) driving all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment highlights on the base Premium model include 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, adaptive dampers, LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, roof rails, push-button ignition, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, selectable driving modes, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and 12-way power-adjustable front seats (including four-way power lumbar adjustment), 40/20/40-split rear seats, leather upholstery with simulated suede inserts, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, Audi's Connect Care remote services, a 7-inch central display with Audi's MMI infotainment system, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, two USB ports, HD radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also included are forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera and hill descent control.

The Premium's available Convenience package further adds a blind-spot monitor, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, driver-seat memory settings and satellite radio. It also includes sensors that can detect an impending rear collision and take action to reduce injury to passengers. 

The Premium Plus model includes the contents of the Convenience package, plus a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, simulated leather-covered armrests, Audi's Connect Prime and Plus services (with a Wi-Fi hotspot), a navigation system, an 8.3-inch central display screen, Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel, a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition, a wireless charging pad and rear USB charge ports.

At the top of the lineup is the Prestige model. It pulls out all the stops with automatic high-beam control, extra soundproofing, a color head-up display, additional ambient lighting elements with color selection, adaptive cruise control, a premium 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, lane departure warning and mitigation, a 360-degree parking camera, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system.

A number of packages are available for the Premium Plus and Prestige models. The Cold Weather package adds all-weather floor mats, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. In contrast, the Warm Weather package adds ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and rear window shades. The Black Optic package swaps out some of the SQ5's silver-colored exterior elements with black trim and adds black wheels. Finally, the S Sport package adds a sport-tuned rear differential, red-painted brake calipers, and an air suspension system with adaptive ride-height and driving modes.

All-season tires are a no-cost option throughout the model range. Other options include 21-inch wheels with summer tires, rear side airbags, diamond-stitched leather upholstery and variable-ratio steering.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi SQ5 Premium Plus (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current SQ5 has received some revisions, including a very slight power decrease for 2019, which we don't believe will meaningfully change its 0-60 mph time. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's SQ5.

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5
The turbo V6 is a touch slower than its competition, but it and the eight-speed automatic are so smooth and satisfying that you probably won't care. Stopping power is exemplary, and the braking system feels confident in emergencies. This is a capable and enjoyable machine.

Acceleration

7.5
The SQ5's turbocharged V6 generates gratifying acceleration, including 0-60 mph performance of 5.3 seconds. That test result is quick but slightly slower than more powerful competitors. You'd only notice that difference on a test track, not in the real world.

Braking

7.5
Powerful brakes and summer tires make for confident behavior during simulated emergency stops. The anti-lock braking system emits a fair amount of noise that might make an actual emergency more stressful for a novice driver, but the stopping power is there. Around town, the brakes are predictable and easy to modulate.

Steering

8.0
The flat-bottom wheel has comfortable grips and lots of assistance in the Comfort setting, which makes for easy quick steering inputs when, say, you're in a small parking lot. We prefer the feel and precision that comes from the reduced assistance in the Dynamic mode. So both modes have merit.

Handling

8.0
True to the S part of its name, the SQ5 is nimble and enjoyable, offering welcome agility and control. Its summer tires deliver more handling potential than you'd need for a public road, and its stability control is less intrusive than the Q5's. These attributes make evasive maneuvers easier, too.

Drivability

7.5
The SQ5 does an admirable job balancing sporty and luxury attributes. Its largely lag-free power delivery and smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic make for effortless cruising or passing, if needed. The engine stop-start system adds a slight hesitation off the line, but it can be disabled.

Off-road

7.0
You'll find off-road and Allroad drive settings (one for speeds below 20 mph, the other above), hill descent control, and the ability to increase ride height if you've chosen the optional air suspension. The SQ5 is intended mostly for the occasional unpaved road and nothing more challenging.

Comfort

8.5
The interior delivers on the comfort you'd expect not just from a luxury SUV, but from an Audi. The supportive seats and quiet ride mean you can drive all day, and the optional adaptive air suspension delivers impressive ride control in spite of the available large-diameter wheels.

Seat comfort

8.5
The seats are as supportive as they are attractive, providing welcome comfort for all-day driving. The side bolsters help keep you in place during cornering but aren't intrusive during the commute. Plenty of adjustments, including four-way lumbar, ensure all occupants can find their ideal position.

Ride comfort

9.0
Despite the sporty intentions and massive 21-inch wheels, the SQ5 makes no sacrifices when it comes to ride quality. The optional adaptive air suspension takes the credit. It's firm and taut when you're in the Dynamic setting, but it's soft and compliant for typical driving. An excellent balance.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The SQ5 does an admirable job of only letting in the important sounds. You don't hear much in the way of wind, tire or road noise. You can adjust the loudness of the engine, which in its most dynamic setting adds a low-rpm thrum under moderate acceleration and the occasional pop from the exhaust.

Climate control

8.5
The system is quiet yet powerful, and you don't need to make adjustments as you drive along. The vents are easy to adjust and provide good coverage. Unfortunately heated and ventilated seats are separate options. Welcome features such as a heated steering wheel and rear window shades are included.

Interior

8.5
The SQ5 earns high marks for interior functionality, making it a solid workhorse for a family — and a sharp-dressed one at that. The minimalist design is easy to understand, the space is plentiful and easy to access for front and rear passengers, and the outward visibility is excellent.

Ease of use

8.0
The cabin layout and primary physical controls make sense. You don't have to hunt around to accomplish basic tasks. One potential annoyance is how the shifter requires you to press a button to enter Park and not push forward like most transmissions. It's something you learn after a few drives.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The tall door openings make for good head clearance, while their short length means they don't need to swing out wide in parking lots. Opting for the adaptive air suspension lowers the ride even farther (by 1.2 inches), reducing the step that occupants need to make to access the interior.

Driving position

8.0
The wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments makes it easy for drivers of most widths and heights to find their ideal setting. The steering wheel doesn't obstruct the gauge cluster, and though the pedals are not adjustable, most drivers won't need to compromise their arm and leg positions.

Roominess

8.5
The interior sports generous interior measurements that make this SUV seem roomier than its compact designation. Front passengers have plenty of space, and the rear seats offer generous legroom. The back seat will accommodate three larger adults, but they might complain.

Visibility

9.0
The large windows and narrow roof pillars make for excellent outward visibility. The big sideview mirrors and a standard rearview camera with a proximity system take the guesswork out of parking. The optional and configurable full-color head-up display only shows what you want.

Quality

9.0
A consistent Audi strength. With rare exception, every component of the interior relays a sense of high quality. Optional upgraded leather and stitching make this luxury vehicle feel as if it's in another class entirely. The switches and interior controls have a satisfying click and heft.

Utility

7.5
A family will find plenty of interior storage solutions, with cargo volume that's expected for the class. We like the adjustable load height that comes with the optional air suspension, and the 4,400-pound tow rating should satisfy the needs of most owners.

Small-item storage

7.0
The decently sized door pockets and center console should accommodate most items. We like how the tray under the armrest slides back and forth; it holds a phone or two. The cupholders sit just behind the entertainment controls, so they may be more difficult to use if you have a tall drink.

Cargo space

7.0
The SQ5 offers 26.8 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row and 60.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, which is typical for this kind of vehicle. When equipped with the air suspension, you can raise or lower the rear of the vehicle with a button located in the cargo area to make loading easier.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The outboard rear seats have easy-to-find LATCH and tether anchors, while the middle seat has a single tether anchor. The location and layout of these seats earned the Q5, which is fundamentally the same as the SQ5 in this regard, a Good rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Towing

8.5
With a 4,400-pound maximum tow rating, the SQ5's capability ranks among the best of the segment. Models equipped with an air suspension have a trailer tow setting that activates automatically with the factory-installed hitch. Owners with aftermarket hitches must select this mode manually.

Technology

7.0
When outfitted with all the options, the clear and vibrant displays look wonderful. Alas, they prioritize aesthetic appeal over functionality, so it can take a bit longer to learn the system's logic. The absence of some phone integration features is surprising.

Smartphone integration

6.5
We appreciate standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, but the lack of a touchscreen makes operation clumsier than competitors' systems. The integration isn't as deep either. Navigation prompts don't appear on the head-up display or gauge cluster as they do in other vehicles.

Driver aids

8.0
The available adaptive cruise control system takes all the frustration out of stop-and-go highway traffic, and we like that you can configure how aggressively it slows the vehicle down. The available top-view camera system makes parking easier, and the blind-spot monitoring system is effective.

Voice control

6.5
Audi's voice recognition does fine, but you'll likely want to use your smartphone's system. Unfortunately, the voice prompt button on the steering wheel doesn't work with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, so you have to use a workaround. Other vehicle entertainment systems do this better.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi SQ5.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • interior
  • comfort
  • climate control
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A naughty SUV, in a little black dress!
NHHawk6,
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Allow yourself time to "experience" a proper introduction to the 2019 Audi SQ5. If you are pressed for time, then wait; if something else is on your mind, then reschedule your test drive. You will want to immerse yourself in this; you owe it to yourself. There is simply an awful lot to process, here. At first glance, it's a bit unsettling. The SQ5 is an unbelievably pretty vehicle. My first walk-around took 25 minutes. As I approached, the profile is low-slung, via an electronically-controlled air suspension atop beautiful Pirelli-clad 21" wheels. Mythos black metallic paint, bright red brake calipers, and aluminum cross bars project a somewhat "formal" image of an otherwise athletic stance. I just stood and stared. This is one sexy car. Walking around to the front, the good looks become instantly married to an aggressive nose, and there is an unmistakable desire to pop the hood. The engine compartment is impressive; it's simple and clean. The 3.0L V6 fills the space, and almost seems to ask that you close the hood and just get inside, already! Continuing on to observe the Audi from the rear, you cannot help but be impressed. From the D-pillar aft, the SQ5 is simply perfect. Wide, low, and beautifully finished, which is great because this is the view most will see, as you ease past most, on any road you travel. The real show starts now, however, when you slip inside the most intoxicating interior in this, or really any, segment. The 2019 Audi SQ5 cockpit is decadent. The beauty and support of the quilted Nappa leather seats are unsurpassed. The Audi virtual cockpit, a Google Earth photorealistic navigation system, with customizable displays, is a absolute show-stopper! It is beautiful, intuitive, and a pure joy to use! The MMI-plus computer controls everything, via a central dial or an awesome touchpad with handwriting recognition. All information is displayed on a beautiful 7" screen centrally mounted on the dash. However, once you start the engine, and begin your test drive, the deal is all but done. This is a smooth and powerful sportscar in an SUVs skin. I have never driven an SUV, large or small, that was anything like this. It is not just fast; it is poised and confident at every turn, in every turn. It stops on a dime. The Bang & Olufsen sound system is crystal clear, and screams: "turn me up"! The car is dripping with technology, and everything just works! Allow yourself time to "experience" a proper introduction to the 2019 Audi SQ5. You owe it to yourself!

5 out of 5 stars, The SQ5 Prestige is absolute Elegance and Comfort!
JMP,
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This elegant vehicle drives with comfort. It gives you an amazingly smooth transitioning as you are accelerating from a stop or during a lane change. This vehicle provides you a quiet cabin interior and smooth ride, an outstanding cooling system (important for all living in Arizona) and you can’t forget the sound system (Bang & Olufsen system is by far one of the best), while driving around in this elegant vehicle. We are retired (ages 57 and 60) my husband does most the driving however, it is very important for us that we are in a safe comfortable vehicle and have outstanding entertainment sound quality, this vehicle checks off everything we expect from a quality vehicle. This purchase will be our third Audi in five years, we love being an Audi loyalty customer. Audi customers service is absolutely outstanding (sales and service).

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$58,200
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$62,100
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$52,400
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all 2019 Audi SQ5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite SQ5 safety features:

Pre Sense City
Warns you when it detects the risk of an imminent crash. Can automatically apply the brakes at speeds under 52 mph.
Side Assist
Alerts the driver to vehicles in the SQ5's blind spot.
Rear Side Airbags
Deploys torso-protecting airbags from the outboard rear seats in case of a side-impact collision. Optional on the SQ5.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.3%

Audi SQ5 vs. the competition

Audi SQ5 vs. Audi Q5

The SQ5 is a sporty version of the more pedestrian Audi Q5. Aside from the performance upgrades, features for the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims are essentially mirrored across the Q5 and the SQ5. The primary difference is the engine: The Q5 is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder, while the SQ5 has a turbocharged V6.

Compare Audi SQ5 & Audi Q5 features

Audi SQ5 vs. BMW X3

The BMW X3 is a close competitor to the SQ5, but only in its sporty M40i trim. The standard xDrive30i is a better match for the Q5. The X3 is a well-rounded compact crossover, with many admirable attributes and few weaknesses. There's no clear winner in this matchup. It's more a matter of personal preference.

Compare Audi SQ5 & BMW X3 features

Audi SQ5 vs. Porsche Macan

At every level, the Porsche Macan is more expensive than a comparable Q5 or SQ5. The Macan also has less cargo room than the Audi, making the SQ5 the more practical of the two. However, the Macan is simply more fun to drive. Like the X3, the choice really comes down to personal preferences and your willingness, or lack of, to sacrifice utility for performance.

Compare Audi SQ5 & Porsche Macan features

FAQ

Is the Audi SQ5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 SQ5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Audi SQ5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the SQ5 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the SQ5 has 25.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi SQ5. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi SQ5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi SQ5:

  • New entry-level Premium trim level added
  • Last year's Driver Assistance package now standard on Prestige
  • Makes slightly less power than last year's model
  • Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Audi SQ5 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi SQ5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SQ5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SQ5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi SQ5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi SQ5 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 SQ5 and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 SQ5 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi SQ5?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi SQ5 is the 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,400.

Other versions include:

  • 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,200
  • 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $62,100
  • 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi SQ5?

If you're interested in the Audi SQ5, the next question is, which SQ5 model is right for you? SQ5 variants include 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of SQ5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Audi SQ5

2019 Audi SQ5 Overview

The 2019 Audi SQ5 is offered in the following submodels: SQ5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi SQ5?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi SQ5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 SQ5 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 SQ5.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi SQ5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 SQ5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi SQ5?

Which 2019 Audi SQ5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi SQ5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi SQ5.

Can't find a new 2019 Audi SQ5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi SQ5 for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,499.

Find a new Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,041.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi SQ5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

