2019 Audi SQ5
What’s new
- New entry-level Premium trim level added
- Last year's Driver Assistance package now standard on Prestige
- Makes slightly less power than last year's model
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV
- Generous amount of space for passengers
- Luxurious but restrained interior design
- Nimble handling
- Smartphone integration isn't the best
Which SQ5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
If Benjamin Franklin were alive today, he'd probably declare that only three things are certain: death, taxes and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines in small luxury SUVs. Thankfully, most manufacturers offer upgraded engines for buyers who want stronger performance. The 2019 Audi SQ5 is a great example. This high-octane version of the Q5 comes complete with a powerful turbocharged V6, a sport-tuned suspension and more powerful brakes.
That V6 cranks out 349 horsepower, which is a substantial upgrade over the regular Q5's 248 hp. Acceleration is effortless and quick thanks to the SQ5's standard all-wheel drive and quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Pleasingly, the SQ5 is still comfortable to drive, boasting a smooth ride quality, a roomy cabin and excellent materials.
However, the SQ5 shares the Q5's drawbacks: namely, the somewhat unintuitive user interface and, curiously, performance that is slightly below class-average. Even though the SQ5 is much more powerful than the Q5, it's not quite as quick as the Porsche Macan or the AMG-powered Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class models. Overall though, the Audi SQ5 is a worthy upgrade if you already have your eye on the Q5 but need a little more sauce.
2019 Audi SQ5 models
The 2019 Audi SQ5 is a high-performance compact SUV that comes in three trims. The Premium model is very well-equipped for a base model, with tons of luxury and convenience features in addition to a handful of safety systems. The midtier Premium Plus model adds a few tech upgrades, while the top-trim Prestige doubles down on creature comforts. Every model is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) driving all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment highlights on the base Premium model include 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, adaptive dampers, LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, roof rails, push-button ignition, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, selectable driving modes, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and 12-way power-adjustable front seats (including four-way power lumbar adjustment), 40/20/40-split rear seats, leather upholstery with simulated suede inserts, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, Audi's Connect Care remote services, a 7-inch central display with Audi's MMI infotainment system, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, two USB ports, HD radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also included are forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera and hill descent control.
The Premium's available Convenience package further adds a blind-spot monitor, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, driver-seat memory settings and satellite radio. It also includes sensors that can detect an impending rear collision and take action to reduce injury to passengers.
The Premium Plus model includes the contents of the Convenience package, plus a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, simulated leather-covered armrests, Audi's Connect Prime and Plus services (with a Wi-Fi hotspot), a navigation system, an 8.3-inch central display screen, Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel, a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition, a wireless charging pad and rear USB charge ports.
At the top of the lineup is the Prestige model. It pulls out all the stops with automatic high-beam control, extra soundproofing, a color head-up display, additional ambient lighting elements with color selection, adaptive cruise control, a premium 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, lane departure warning and mitigation, a 360-degree parking camera, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system.
A number of packages are available for the Premium Plus and Prestige models. The Cold Weather package adds all-weather floor mats, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. In contrast, the Warm Weather package adds ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and rear window shades. The Black Optic package swaps out some of the SQ5's silver-colored exterior elements with black trim and adds black wheels. Finally, the S Sport package adds a sport-tuned rear differential, red-painted brake calipers, and an air suspension system with adaptive ride-height and driving modes.
All-season tires are a no-cost option throughout the model range. Other options include 21-inch wheels with summer tires, rear side airbags, diamond-stitched leather upholstery and variable-ratio steering.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi SQ5 Premium Plus (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current SQ5 has received some revisions, including a very slight power decrease for 2019, which we don't believe will meaningfully change its 0-60 mph time. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's SQ5.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality9.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing8.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control6.5
Sponsored cars related to the SQ5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi SQ5.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- ride quality
- sound system
- acceleration
- interior
- comfort
- climate control
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
Allow yourself time to "experience" a proper introduction to the 2019 Audi SQ5. If you are pressed for time, then wait; if something else is on your mind, then reschedule your test drive. You will want to immerse yourself in this; you owe it to yourself. There is simply an awful lot to process, here. At first glance, it's a bit unsettling. The SQ5 is an unbelievably pretty vehicle. My first walk-around took 25 minutes. As I approached, the profile is low-slung, via an electronically-controlled air suspension atop beautiful Pirelli-clad 21" wheels. Mythos black metallic paint, bright red brake calipers, and aluminum cross bars project a somewhat "formal" image of an otherwise athletic stance. I just stood and stared. This is one sexy car. Walking around to the front, the good looks become instantly married to an aggressive nose, and there is an unmistakable desire to pop the hood. The engine compartment is impressive; it's simple and clean. The 3.0L V6 fills the space, and almost seems to ask that you close the hood and just get inside, already! Continuing on to observe the Audi from the rear, you cannot help but be impressed. From the D-pillar aft, the SQ5 is simply perfect. Wide, low, and beautifully finished, which is great because this is the view most will see, as you ease past most, on any road you travel. The real show starts now, however, when you slip inside the most intoxicating interior in this, or really any, segment. The 2019 Audi SQ5 cockpit is decadent. The beauty and support of the quilted Nappa leather seats are unsurpassed. The Audi virtual cockpit, a Google Earth photorealistic navigation system, with customizable displays, is a absolute show-stopper! It is beautiful, intuitive, and a pure joy to use! The MMI-plus computer controls everything, via a central dial or an awesome touchpad with handwriting recognition. All information is displayed on a beautiful 7" screen centrally mounted on the dash. However, once you start the engine, and begin your test drive, the deal is all but done. This is a smooth and powerful sportscar in an SUVs skin. I have never driven an SUV, large or small, that was anything like this. It is not just fast; it is poised and confident at every turn, in every turn. It stops on a dime. The Bang & Olufsen sound system is crystal clear, and screams: "turn me up"! The car is dripping with technology, and everything just works! Allow yourself time to "experience" a proper introduction to the 2019 Audi SQ5. You owe it to yourself!
This elegant vehicle drives with comfort. It gives you an amazingly smooth transitioning as you are accelerating from a stop or during a lane change. This vehicle provides you a quiet cabin interior and smooth ride, an outstanding cooling system (important for all living in Arizona) and you can’t forget the sound system (Bang & Olufsen system is by far one of the best), while driving around in this elegant vehicle. We are retired (ages 57 and 60) my husband does most the driving however, it is very important for us that we are in a safe comfortable vehicle and have outstanding entertainment sound quality, this vehicle checks off everything we expect from a quality vehicle. This purchase will be our third Audi in five years, we love being an Audi loyalty customer. Audi customers service is absolutely outstanding (sales and service).
Features & Specs
|3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,200
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$62,100
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,400
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite SQ5 safety features:
- Pre Sense City
- Warns you when it detects the risk of an imminent crash. Can automatically apply the brakes at speeds under 52 mph.
- Side Assist
- Alerts the driver to vehicles in the SQ5's blind spot.
- Rear Side Airbags
- Deploys torso-protecting airbags from the outboard rear seats in case of a side-impact collision. Optional on the SQ5.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.3%
Audi SQ5 vs. the competition
Audi SQ5 vs. Audi Q5
The SQ5 is a sporty version of the more pedestrian Audi Q5. Aside from the performance upgrades, features for the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims are essentially mirrored across the Q5 and the SQ5. The primary difference is the engine: The Q5 is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder, while the SQ5 has a turbocharged V6.
Audi SQ5 vs. BMW X3
The BMW X3 is a close competitor to the SQ5, but only in its sporty M40i trim. The standard xDrive30i is a better match for the Q5. The X3 is a well-rounded compact crossover, with many admirable attributes and few weaknesses. There's no clear winner in this matchup. It's more a matter of personal preference.
Audi SQ5 vs. Porsche Macan
At every level, the Porsche Macan is more expensive than a comparable Q5 or SQ5. The Macan also has less cargo room than the Audi, making the SQ5 the more practical of the two. However, the Macan is simply more fun to drive. Like the X3, the choice really comes down to personal preferences and your willingness, or lack of, to sacrifice utility for performance.
FAQ
Is the Audi SQ5 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi SQ5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi SQ5:
- New entry-level Premium trim level added
- Last year's Driver Assistance package now standard on Prestige
- Makes slightly less power than last year's model
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi SQ5 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi SQ5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi SQ5?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi SQ5 is the 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,400.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,200
- 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $62,100
- 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
What are the different models of Audi SQ5?
More about the 2019 Audi SQ5
2019 Audi SQ5 Overview
The 2019 Audi SQ5 is offered in the following submodels: SQ5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi SQ5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi SQ5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 SQ5 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 SQ5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi SQ5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 SQ5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi SQ5?
Which 2019 Audi SQ5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi SQ5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi SQ5.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi SQ5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi SQ5 for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,499.
Find a new Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,041.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi SQ5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2019 Audi SQ5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi RS 3 2019
- Audi S4 2019
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- 2019 SQ5
- 2019 Audi SQ5
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 Audi A8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery